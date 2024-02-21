Calliditas Therapeutics: Calliditas Year-end report, January - December 2023

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: CALTX)
2023: Full approval for TARPEYO in the US; a year of successes
OCTOBER - DECEMBER 2023
JANUARY - DECEMBER 2023
"In December we were granted full approval by the FDA for TARPEYO - a crowning achievement after many years of striving to bring an approved disease modifying treatment to patients with primary IgAN."
CEO Renée Aguiar-Lucander
KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM Q4, 2023
EXPECTED KEY EVENTS UPCOMING 6 MONTHS
OUTLOOK FOR 2024
Calliditas expects continued revenue growth:
Total net sales are estimated to be USD 150-180 million for the year ending December 31, 2024
INVESTOR PRESENTATION
February 21, 2024, 14:30 CET
Link to webcast: https://ir.financialhearings.com/calliditas-therapeutics-q4-report-2023
To participate via conference call register via this link: https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=50046870
For further information, please contact:
Åsa Hillsten, Head of IR & Sustainability, Calliditas
Tel.: +46 76 403 35 43, Email: asa.hillsten@calliditas.com
The information in the press release is information that Calliditas is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on February 21, 2024, at 07:00 a.m. CET.
The following files are available for download:
https://mb.cision.com/Main/16574/3932653/2618214.pdf
Calliditas interim report Q4 2023_ENG
https://mb.cision.com/Public/16574/3932653/b208fe02f5312ac1.pdf
Q4 Press Release - ENG
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/calliditas-year-end-report-january--december-2023-302066986.html