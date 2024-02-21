FREENOW, the European Mobility Super App, has chosen Regula document and biometric verification solutions to enhance the security of its ride-hailing services in Poland. This move has allowed FREENOW to comply with the newest regulations and do it within the tight timeframe mandated by the law.

Recently, the taxi service in Poland has gone through a transformation due to changes in legislation. The taxi service providers were obliged to perform more robust identity and document verification of all their driver employees. To meet these legislative requirements, FREENOW addressed Korporacja Wschód, a major system integrator and distributor in Poland.

As a result, a set of Regula software solutions, Regula Document Reader SDK and Regula Face SDK, was chosen as the foundation for comprehensive identity verification (IDV) of several thousands of FREENOW's partner taxi drivers. The IDV procedure encompasses checking drivers' identity documents and biometrics, as well as their criminal records.

Driver verification is done in person at one of the 25 FREENOW offices across the country. The process is as follows:

First, a taxi driver provides their ID card or passport and driver's license for verification. At this step, Regula Document Reader SDK automatically recognizes the type of the document; reads the data in all the document fields, including visual and machine-readable zones (MRZ), barcodes, and NFC chips; checks the authenticity of the personal data and the document itself; and cross-compares all the information to check for possible inconsistencies that may indicate fraud. After this, the taxi driver goes through biometric verification with the help of Regula Face SDK. The face-matching technology incorporated into the Regula solution verifies the identity of the driver and compares a real face image taken on site with the portraits in the documents to ensure the person is the same. After this, FREENOW checks the driver's criminal record. Optionally, depending on the city, taxi IDs are also verified. Finally, if no concerns arise, the taxi driver is registered in the internal FREENOW system.

"Our cooperation with Regula and Korporacja Wschód enabled FREENOW to timely adapt to new legislative requirements across the whole of Poland. Thanks to the mutual engagement and dedication from both Regula and FREENOW, we succeeded in building a tailored solution meeting the very specific needs of the taxi industry," says Oliwier Migasiewicz, Head of Operations in Poland at FREENOW.

It is also important to note that the whole project of deploying the IDV system was done in just six months, so the company succeeded in meeting the timeframe requirements as per the law. Such a fast project completion was possible thanks to a holistic approach to technology implementation and ongoing support from both Regula and Korporacja Wschód.

"I am immensely proud of the synergistic collaboration that has flourished between our team, Regula, and FREENOW. Our journey started with a shared vision-to revolutionize identity verification and enhance security in the ride-hailing industry. This project stands as a testament to our commitment at Korporacja Wschód to delivering innovative and bespoke solutions. Working hand-in-hand with Regula, a leader in document and facial recognition technology, we've seamlessly merged our expertise to meet the specific needs of FREENOW and create a state-of-the-art identity verification system that is robust, user-friendly, and reliable," says Aleksander Bokszczanin, Chief Operating Officer at Korporacja Wschód.

"We know how many aspects should be considered when trying to find the perfect balance between compliance and efficiency in IDV processes. At Regula, we adhere to the approach that there is no room for compromise on quality, security or speed in identity verification. We are pleased to provide our best solutions to a prominent participant in the European urban mobility market. FREENOW's commitment to security and innovation marks a significant milestone in the evolution of ride-hailing services in Poland. And this collaborative effort positions the company as a leader in adapting to regulatory changes while prioritizing the safety and trust of its users and driver partners," adds Ihar Kliashchou, Chief Technology Officer at Regula.

About FREENOW

FREENOW is a Mobility Super App with the largest selection of vehicles for consumers across Europe. It is available in 9 markets and in over 150 cities. Users can access all types of mobility services within a single app, including public transport services, taxis, private hire vehicles, car sharing, e-scooters, e-bikes, and e-mopeds. FREENOW aggregates numerous mobility brands with the ambition to make urban mobility more efficient and sustainable without adding new vehicles on the street. The Germany-based company is backed by the BMW Group and Mercedes-Benz Mobility. In total, around 1,000 employees in more than 26 offices work for FREENOW.

Learn more at https://www.free-now.com.

About Korporacja Wschód

Founded in 1995, Korporacja Wschód is a family-run business that has continually evolved to meet the dynamic needs of high-technology sectors. As the distributor of Regula Forensics products in Poland since 1996, we have established ourselves as a vital link in delivering technological solutions to various enforcement and security agencies. Our expertise spans the development, integration, implementation, and distribution of advanced technology equipment, catering primarily to Border Guards, Police, Military, and a range of non-governmental enterprises and institutions. Our collaboration with Regula Forensics, a leader in forensic science technologies, underscores our commitment to offering cutting-edge solutions in document verification and security.

Learn more at www.korporacjawschod.pl.

About Regula

Regula is a global developer of forensic devices and identity verification solutions. With our 30+ years of experience in forensic research and the largest library of document templates in the world, we create breakthrough technologies in document and biometric verification. Our hardware and software solutions allow over 1,000 organizations and 80 border control authorities globally to provide top-notch client service without compromising safety, security or speed. Regula was repeatedly named a Representative Vendor in the Gartner® Market Guide for Identity Verification.

Learn more at www.regulaforensics.com.

