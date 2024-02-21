Pressemitteilung der IuteCredit Finance S.à.r.l.:

Iute Group reports unaudited results for 12M/2023

Efforts to improve quality lead the quantity considerations in 2023STRATEGIC HIGHLIGHTS

- Number of active customers increased to 274 thousand (31 Dec. 2022: 272 thousand) with revenue per customer (LTM) up to 370 EUR (12M/2022: 343 EUR).- Total number of customers increased by 10,3% to 1,1 million (31 Dec. 2022: 928 thousand).- Group consolidated balance sheet up 16,6% to 375,8 million EUR and equity up 19,0% to 63,8 million EUR as of 31 Dec. 2023.- Increasing use of MyIute app - 813 thousand downloads as of 31 Dec. 2023 (31 Dec. 2022: 477 thousand).- Energbank's first dividend payment approved by regulator in December 2023.- IutePay pioneers in the Balkans as e-money institution.

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

- Loan payouts increased by 11,0% to 291,0 million EUR (12M/2022: 262,0 million EUR).- Number of loans signed down to 331 thousand (12/2022: 357 thousand).- Gross loan portfolio up 16,9% to 252,0 million EUR (31 Dec. 2022: 215,5 million EUR) of which principal amount of loans increased 17,3% to 232,3 million EUR (31 Dec. 2022: 198,1 million EUR).- Repayment discipline (Customer Performance Index, CPI30) down to 87,3% (12M/2022: 90,4%).- Net loan portfolio up 19,7% to 232,2 million EUR (31 Dec. 2022: 193,9 million EUR).- 75 cardless ATMs operational (31 Dec. 2022: 71 ATMs).

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

- Interest and commission fee income up 18,0% to 91,4 million EUR (12M/2022: 77,4 million EUR) driven by Iute Non-Bank loan portfolio.- Net interest and commission fee income up 10,4% to 63,2 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...