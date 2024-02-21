OX2 AB: OX2 AB (publ) reports its result for the fourth quarter of 2023 today

October-December 2023

• Net sales amounted to SEK 1,829 million (2,244)

• Operating income amounted to SEK 332 million (624)

• Operating margin amounted to 18.2% (27.8)

• Profit for the period was SEK 318 million (627)

• Earnings per share before and after dilution totalled SEK 1.19 (2.32*)

• Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 1,517 million (462)

January-December 2023

• Net sales amounted to SEK 7,824 million (7,644)

• Operating income amounted to SEK 1,028 million (1,122)

• Operating margin amounted to 13.1% (14.7)

• Profit for the period was SEK 1,008 million (1,085)

• Earnings per share before and after dilution totalled SEK 3.79 (4.01*)

• Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 229 million (1,226)

CEO comments

"OX2 demonstrated strong profitability during 2023, propelled by our Northern European wind power business. In the fourth quarter, we sold, among other things, a share of a Swedish offshore wind power portfolio and delivered six completed onshore wind farms to our customers in Poland and Sweden. We look forward to the coming year with confidence and expect an improved operating result for 2024."

Webcast and telephone conference

About OX2 AB (publ)

OX2 develops, constructs, and sells renewable energy solutions at scale. OX2 also offer management of wind- and solar farms after completion. OX2's project development portfolio consists of in-house developed as well as acquired projects in onshore and offshore wind, solar, and energy storage, in various phases of development. The company is also active in developing projects based on other renewable energy technologies, such as hydrogen. OX2 is operating on eleven markets in Europe: Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, France, Spain, Italy, Greece, and Åland. Since 2023 OX2 is also operating in Australia. Sales in 2023 was about 7.8 billion SEK. The company has about 500 employees and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. OX2 is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2022. www.ox2.com

