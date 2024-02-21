Orosur Mining Inc Announces Issue of New Common Shares and Issue of Warrants

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2024 / Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or the "Company") (TSX-V:OMI)(AIM:OMI) is pleased to announce that further to the Company's announcement made on 15th February 2024, 16,949,152 new common shares of no par value in the Company (the "New Common Shares") have been admitted to trading on AIM today (the "Admission"), at a placing price of £0.0295 (CAD$0.0502).

Following the issue of the New Common Shares, which will rank pari passu with the existing common shares of the Company, the total number of common shares issued and outstanding with voting rights in the Company will be 205,509,452.

The figure of 205,509,452 common shares may therefore be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further details in relation to the placing, including the gross amount raised, and intended use of proceeds, please see the Company's press release from 15th February 2024.

Issuance of Warrants

As set out in the Company's announcement on 15th February 2024, the Company has also issued 16,949,152 warrants, exercisable at a price of US$0.0558 (CAD$0.0758 or 4.425p) with an expiry date of 21st February 2026. The warrants, which are unlisted, will be issued pursuant to a warrant indenture entered into by the Company under a deed poll constituted under English law. Warrant holders will receive certificates representing the warrants issued to them in due course.

Broker Fees

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd ("Turner Pope" or "TPI"), the Company's joint broker, received a fee of six (6) per cent. of the funds raised in the placing (£30,000), a corporate finance fee of £30,000 which also covers its legal expenses, and will receive a commission of six (6) per cent. of the gross value received by the Company from the exercise of the warrants described above, if any are exercised during their two-year exercise period. TPI also received 1,694,915 broker warrants equal in number to ten per cent. of the New Common Shares, exercisable at the placing price at TPI's option at any time in the five years following Admission.

For further information, visit www.orosur.ca, follow on X @orosurm or please contact:

Orosur Mining Inc

Louis Castro, Chairman,

Brad George, CEO

info@orosur.ca

Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Broker

Jeff Keating / Caroline Rowe / Kasia Brzozowska

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3 470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker

Andy Thacker/James Pope

Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Communications

Tim Thompson

Mark Edwards

Fergus Mellon

orosur@flagstaffcomms.com Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR') which has been incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSXV: OMI; AIM: OMI) is a minerals explorer and developer currently operating in Colombia, Argentina, Nigeria and Brazil.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this news release constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to the "safe harbour" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on expectations estimates and projections as of the date of this news release.

Forward-looking statements and information include, without limitation, the use of net proceeds of the Placing, the progression of the Company's exploration plans in Colombia and the ability of the Company to conclude negotiations with the Company's partners in Colombia, as well as continuation of the business of the Company as a going concern and other events or conditions that may occur in the future. The Company's continuance as a going concern is dependent upon its ability to obtain adequate financing. These material uncertainties may cast significant doubt upon the Company's ability to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business and accordingly the appropriateness of the use of accounting principles applicable to a going concern. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties including, but not limited, those as described in the most recent MD&A's of the Company. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Orosur Mining Inc

View the original press release on accesswire.com