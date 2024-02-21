A new report by Green Energy Markets (GEM) to the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) confirms the future domination of rooftop solar and battery storage in Australia, with a projected cumulative PV capacity potential of 66 GW to 98.5 GW by 2054.From pv magazine Australia GEM's December 2023 report shows that rooftop PV installation forecasts surpass current 41 GW levels of installed capacity in Australia's National Electricity Market (NEM) for coal, gas and hydro combined, but varies depending on the government's three decarbonization scenarios. The scenarios are "Progressive Change," ...

