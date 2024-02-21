An energy makeover of a heritage-listed church built in 1965, including new solar PV roof, new insulation, new windows, and heat pumps, enables it produce 149% of its energy requirements. The achievement garnered the project team the Norman Foster Solar Award 2023.A Swiss consortium has refurbished a church built in 1965 and located in Mollis in Canton Glarus with rooftop PV, new windows, insulation works, and heat pumps. The heritage building was consuming 80,827 kWh a year and needed retrofitting but there were restrictions on changes permitted. The six Swiss companies forming the consortium ...

