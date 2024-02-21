Napier AI, the London-based financial crime compliance RegTech, is pleased to announce that it has received a significant investment from Crestline Investors, Inc. ("Crestline"), a US based, credit-focused institutional alternative asset manager, to further accelerate its growth trajectory, highlighting the transformational time in the industry for know your customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) solutions.

Napier AI, headquartered in London, UK and founded in 2015, is a provider of AI-enhanced financial crime and regulation technology compliance software providing AML solutions across the banking, payments and wealth asset management industries. Napier AI's solutions are used by customers to screen, monitor and identify, criminal or suspicious activities, with the added functionality of regulatory reporting. Without these solutions, customers may be exposed to greater financial, reputational, and regulatory risk, or large operational overheads.

Napier AI operates in a large industry with strong tailwinds driven by increasing regulatory and compliance requirements. Napier AI has historically driven strong topline growth without a traditional private equity sponsor or significant institutional capital. Since 2021, top-line revenue has grown at 30%+ year on year, as Napier AI has invested in its go-to-market organisation and bolstered its product line via dedicated R&D.

Crestline's investment will help to further business expansion in the coming years, enabling Napier AI to continue developing and serving financial institutions with NextGen screening and monitoring solutions, powered by explainable AI that delivers true value.

"We are pleased to deliver strong, continuous growth in a challenging market. Financial crime compliance operations and regulatory pressure continue to be large overheads for financial institutions, so there is a need to invest in NextGen AI-enhanced solutions with the benefit of trusted technology and delivery," noted Greg Watson, CEO at Napier AI.

"We are excited to work with the Napier AI team and believe their market-leading, AI-powered technology platform is well-positioned to help financial institutions and other regulated companies excel in an environment with rapidly expanding transaction volumes and increasing regulatory requirements," said Will Palmer, Managing Director at Crestline.

About Napier AI

Napier AI is a RegTech delivering AI powered anti-money laundering and financial crime compliance software to financial institutions, payments and wealth asset management firms. Napier AI designs and engineers technological innovation to make a measurable difference in driving down financial crime. Trusted by over 150 institutions worldwide, the company's platform, Napier Continuum, is transforming compliance from a legal obligation to a competitive edge. For more information, please visit napier.ai.

About Crestline Investors, Inc.

Crestline Investors, Inc., founded in 1997 and based in Fort Worth, Texas, is an institutional alternative investment management firm with approximately $17.5 billion in assets under management. Crestline specializes in credit and opportunistic investments, including providing flexible capital solutions to middle market companies, asset backed investing and financing and restructuring solutions for mature private equity funds. In addition, the firm manages a multi-PM equity market-neutral hedge fund and provides beta and hedging solutions for institutional clients. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, the company maintains affiliate offices in Dallas, New York, London, Toronto and Tokyo. For more information, please visit www.crestlineinvestors.com.

