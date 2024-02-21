MAXHUB Debuts State-of-the-Art Google EDLA-Certified IFP U3 Series for the Education Sector

MAXHUB's latest interactive flat panel for education is set to take educational experiences to a whole new level.

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MAXHUB, a premier provider of collaborative communication and display solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of its ground-breaking interactive flat panel (IFP) for education: the U3 Series. This flagship product is designed to transform the education sector, opening up a new world of learning for both educators and learners.

"As we navigate the ever-changing digital landscape, it's clear that every industry is experiencing a transformation - education included," said Tim Hu, MAXHUB's product manager for the U3 Series. "The market demands an IFP solution that can shatter spatial limitations and redefine the parameters of teaching and learning. That's where the MAXHUB U3 Series comes in. Designed for both virtual and traditional classrooms, it introduces three key technological enhancements that deliver unmatched immersion and intelligence, empowering educators and students alike."

Seamless Google integration

As an EDLA-certified[1] product, the U3 Series offers users full access to the powerful suite of Google services such as Google Classroom and Google Workspace. With a simple download from Google Play, users have everything they need at their fingertips. The sleek, intuitive mobile layout allows quick access to essential teaching tools via the search bar or dropdown menu, ultimately increasing teaching efficiency.

*EDLA stands for Google's Enterprise Devices Licensing Agreement.

Superior performance

Boasting a powerful processor with an integrated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) and driven by an 8-core CPU, the MAXHUB U3 Series supports the latest Android 13 or Windows 11 systems, ensuring swift speeds and an unrivalled user experience. Its advanced AI capabilities elevate the smart classroom experience to new heights.

Immersive audio experience

The U3 Series features an 8-microphone array and robust sound pickup, capturing every spoken word with crystal-clear clarity. Its built-in 2.2 channel speakers offer a broad sound transmission range, ensuring all students, whether in-class or remote, won't miss a single piece of vital information.

Aside from these three major upgrades, similar to the E2 Series, the MAXHUB U3 Series combines multiple functions in one device. The versatile Type-C port enables easy use of webcams, microphones, speakers, and more. With the intelligent touchscreen technology, users can write, annotate, and take notes with precision using a stylus. Its exceptional eye care and antibacterial features ensure a cleaner and healthier learning space. Featuring an advanced A-Level screen, it delivers stunning color accuracy and clarity for a more lifelike visual experience.

For more information about the new MAXHUB U3 Series, visit www.maxhub.com.

About MAXHUB

MAXHUB is an industry leader in smart displays and audiovisual technology, focusing on communication and collaboration. As an R&D-led organization, they develop a range of industry-leading solutions that help keep people seamlessly connected and make teamwork more efficient and effective.

