Mittwoch, 21.02.2024
ACCESSWIRE
21.02.2024 | 10:02
Bioz, Inc.: Bioz and Gamry Instruments Partner to Provide Customers With Product Validation Knowledge

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2024 / Bioz, Inc., a leading Silicon Valley-based AI software company dedicated to empowering scientists towards advancing scientific discovery, is delighted to highlight its expanding partnership with Gamry Instruments. Gamry, a leader in electrochemical instrumentation, is revolutionizing scientific research with its precision instruments, and has been doing so since 1989. Gamry's cutting-edge tools are trusted by researchers in corrosion science, battery research, fuel cell development, materials science, and more.

Bioz Pro Badge

Bioz Pro Badge
Bioz Pro Badge on the Gamry Website



"We are excited to expand our partnership with Gamry Instruments to continue providing real-time application data to their customers," says Dr. Karin Lachmi, co-founder and CRO at Bioz. "With over 10,000 citations mentioning Gamry's products, Bioz Badges have been an extremely effective way to leverage this impressive citation data," added Dr. Lachmi.

Known for unmatched accuracy and reliability, Gamry's product lineup includes potentiostats and galvanostats capable of state-of-the-art electrochemical impedance spectroscopy as well as accessories for comprehensive electrochemical measurements. Each of Gamry's product webpages displays a Bioz Badge, a dynamic widget that showcases extensive structured product knowledge, including snippets from scientific publications and objective Bioz Stars scores. The scoring algorithm's factors include, among others, the number of mentions, recency of citations, and journal impact factor, providing researchers with instant evidence of a product's efficacy.

Chris Beasley, Gamry's Director of Sales and Marketing, highlighted that "this partnership has been invaluable as an internal resource" and he "expects Gamry's customers to benefit significantly from the Bioz solution." Beasley continued, "We are very satisfied with Bioz's efforts to seamlessly incorporate Bioz Badges into our product webpages." Gamry wants customers to stay up to date on the latest published literature in one convenient location.

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for life science experimentation, with evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide biopharma and academic scientists toward the most-validated products to use in their experiments, which accelerates research toward new discoveries. Bioz solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Content Hubs, web-based widgets, that are placed onto product supplier websites to increase user engagement and sales conversion.

Helpful Links

  • Bioz
  • Bioz Badges
  • Bioz Stars
  • Gamry Instruments

To learn more about Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to info@bioz.com.

Contact Information

Daniel Levitt
CEO
pr@bioz.com

Chris Beasley
Director of Sales and Marketing
cbeasley@gamry.com

SOURCE: Bioz, Inc.

