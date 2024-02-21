Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2024) - Genesis AI Corp. (the "Company") (CSE: AIG) (OTCQB: AIGFF) is pleased to announce the release of version 1 of GeoHarmony Software, a data search and download tool that aggregates and makes searchable 100,000 square kilometres of data in the Athabasca basin.

GeoHarmony will save users time and money by decreasing expenses in finding drilling targets and analyzing previous datasets. This cloud-based software provides the user access and download to relatively unprocessed data that has been collected from government and other public sources. The value of this feature is to simplify and improve the ease of access to data that is currently difficult to access from various government websites and databases. The data is "harmonized" into a useable, downloadable and searchable format linked to 2D map functionality.

The software will be applied to many jurisdictions, targeting minerals including uranium, gold, copper, lithium and other rare earth metals in North America. Genesis AI will commence offering data search and download services to many exploration companies in the sector. The company has begun wireframing versions to be used in the central western US states, eastern Canada, and South America, with each version targeting several clients active in exploration.

"Making user and external data searchable is just the tip of the iceberg for GeoHarmony," says Brent Tolmie, Project Director for Genesis AI. "It's the first step in developing our targeting software, creating heat maps for areas of interest, and finding the previously overlooked needle in the haystack. This tool will allow the users to optimize the investments they make in finding minerals, saving time and paving the path to better results." The organization of data is expected to have a total addressable market of $122.9B by 2025 (https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/enterprise-data-management-market-69219339.html) and with the pace of exploration and mining increasing, Genesis AI software is expected to be well received in the market.

Genesis AI Corp. is pursuing opportunities in the precision geospatial, forestry analytics, and carbon sector through AI. Woodlands.ai is a generative AI natural resources model in development, building digital twins of real-world forests. Digital forests can be manipulated and studied in computer generated worlds, with the influence of deep machine learning, neural networks, and artificial intelligence. Digital forest technology has many applications including carbon offsetting, forest and land management and wildfire protection.

