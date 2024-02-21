The heat pump uses R-410a as a refrigerant and has a size ranging from 2 tons to 5 tons. It features a rated power of 7.0 kW to 17.6 kW and a cooling capacity spanning from 6.7 kW to 15.5 kW.US-based heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration (HVACR) and water heating products provider Rheem has launched a new heat pump for residential applications. "The RD17AZ is ideal for when installation locations are constrained," the manufacturer said. "But is also perfect for any system or replacement option where an efficient, streamlined look is desired." The heat pump uses R-410a as a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...