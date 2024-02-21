Developed by scientists in Germany, the triple-junction cell is based on a perovskite top cell with an energy bandgap of 1.84 eV, a perovskite middle cell with bandgap of 1.52 eV, and a silicon bottom cell with a bandgap of 1.1 eV. The device achieved an open-circuit voltage of 2.84 V, a short-circuit current of 11.6 mA cm-2, and a fill factor of 74%.A group of researchers led by Germany's Karlsruher Institut für Technologie (KIT) has fabricated a triple-junction perovskite-perovskite-silicon solar cell that achieved a record-breaking efficiency of 24.4%. To date, multi-junction perovskite-based ...

