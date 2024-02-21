Environment America says in a new report that rooftop solar could meet 45% of US electricity demand, despite currently only accounting for just 1.5% of electricity consumption.From pv magazine USA Among the leading sources of electricity, solar has the unique advantage of being able to be installed in a distributed fashion, integrating it with the built environment, preserving land and reducing transmission infrastructure needs. Rooftop residential solar can offer homeowners bill savings or price predictability in the long run, and when paired with a battery, offers a value-add of backup power ...

