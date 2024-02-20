Ispire Technology Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Fiscal Second Quarter 2024

Total Revenue Increased 30.7% to $41.7 Million



Gross Profit Increased 24.1% to $6.4 Million



North American Cannabis Vaping Hardware Revenue Increased 149% to

$19.5 Million

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ispire Technology Inc. ("Ispire" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: ISPR), a leader in vapor technology, providing high-quality, innovative products with first-class performance, today reported results for the fiscal second quarter, which ended December 31, 2023, and filed its quarterly report on Form 10-Q on February 20, 2024.

Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue increased 30.7% to $41.7 million as compared to $31.9 million in the same period of 2023. Tobacco vaping products contributed $22.1 million and cannabis vaping products contributed $19.5 million to revenue during the fiscal second quarter 2024;

increased 30.7% to $41.7 million as compared to $31.9 million in the same period of 2023. Tobacco vaping products contributed $22.1 million and cannabis vaping products contributed $19.5 million to revenue during the fiscal second quarter 2024; Gross profit increased 24.1% to $6.4 million as compared to $5.1 million in the same period of 2023;

increased 24.1% to $6.4 million as compared to $5.1 million in the same period of 2023; Gross margin decreased to 15.3% as compared to 16.1% in the same period of 2023;

decreased to 15.3% as compared to 16.1% in the same period of 2023; Total operating expenses increased 114% to $10.3 million as compared to $4.8 million in the same period of 2023; and

increased 114% to $10.3 million as compared to $4.8 million in the same period of 2023; and Net loss of $4.0 million as compared to net loss of $0.1 million in the same period of 2023.

Michael Wang, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Ispire commented, "This quarter proved to be quite pivotal for not only our product expansions but also our business operations. We commenced several strategic initiatives, including ISO and GMP certification for our Malaysian facility and a path to receive Pre-market Tobacco Product Application approval in the U.S. After seeing such remarkable growth trends related to our cannabis vaping hardware sales, we aim to intensify our presence and further expand our footprint in this domestic market."



"As we further execute on our growth strategy, we continue to expand our footprint in existing and new markets, which helps to grow our diverse customer base. This quarter we launched a key celebrity partnership with Nigerian Afrobeats star, Burna Boy, highlighting our BRKFST-branded products and fortifying our global brand presence. We anticipate that our strategic initiatives this quarter will position Ispire to capitalize on emerging opportunities as well as drive sustainable and future growth across our key markets," concluded Wang.

Daniel Machock, Chief Financial Officer of Ispire, added, "In the fiscal second quarter of 2024, Ispire's key growth metrics highlighted rapid expansion for our cannabis vaping hardware business. Overall revenues increased 30% to $41.7 million for the fiscal second quarter while cannabis vaping products increased 149% to $19.5 million for the same period last year. This significant growth in cannabis vaping hardware revenues is a testament to our commitment to innovation and the immense potential of our industry. Looking ahead, we remain steadfast in our commitment to driving sustainable growth, maximizing shareholder value, and solidifying our position as a leader in the industry."

Financial Results for the Three and Six-Month Periods Ended December 31, 2023

Revenue increased 30% to $41.7 million for the fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $31.9 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. The increase in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, was primarily attributable to an increase in North American cannabis vaping hardware sales which increased 149% year over year from $7.8 million to $19.5 million.

For the six-month period ended December 31, 2023, Ispire reported revenue of $84.5 million, compared to $58.8 million during the same period last year, an increase of 43.7%. The increase in revenue was primarily attributable an increase in North American cannabis vaping hardware sales which increased 133% from $15.8 million for the first six-months of fiscal 2023 to $36.9 million for the first six-months of fiscal 2024.

Gross Profit increased by 24.1% to $6.4 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2023, compared to $5.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Gross Profit for the six-month period ended December 31, 2023, was $13.3 million, compared to $10.0 million for the same period in fiscal 2023.

Gross Margin for the three months ended December 31, 2023, was 15.3% compared to 16.1% for the same period in fiscal 2023. For the six-month period ended December 31, 2023, gross margin was 15.7%, compared to 16.9% during the same period in the prior fiscal year.

Total Operating Expenses increased by 114% to $10.3 million for the second quarter in fiscal 2024, compared to $4.8 million for the same period of fiscal 2023. This increase was primarily due to marketing expenses and working capital related to maintain our manufacturing plant in Malaysia and increased professional fees for expenses incurred as a public company. Total Operating Expenses for the six-months ended December 31, 2023, were $18.1 million as compared to $10.8 million in the same period in fiscal 2023.

Net loss was $4.0 million, or $(0.07) per share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to a net loss of $130 thousand, or $(0.01) per share for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. For the first six-months of fiscal 2024, net loss was approximately $5.4 million, or $(0.10) per share, compared to a net loss of approximately $2.1 million, or $(0.04) per share for the first six-months of fiscal 2023.

As of December 31, 2023, Ispire had approximately $17.5 million of cash and cash equivalents. As of December 31, 2023, and June 30, 2023, we had working capital of $24.8 million and $28.8 million, respectively.

Fiscal Year 2024 Outlook

Ispire is providing the following outlook for the cannabis and tobacco vaping products for fiscal year 2024, which ends on June 30, 2024. Revenue for cannabis vaping products for fiscal year 2024 is projected to be in the range of $80 million to $90 million, representing growth of 100% to 125% from fiscal year 2023. Revenue for tobacco vaping products for fiscal year 2024 is projected to be in the range of $95 million to $105 million, representing growth in the range of 33% to 47% from fiscal year 2023.

Conference Call

The Company will conduct a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, to discuss the results.



Ispire management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.



Please call the conference call dial-in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time and ask for the "Ispire Technology Call." An operator will register your name and organization.

Date: Wednesday, February 21, 2024 Time: 8:00 am ET Dial-In Numbers: United States: 1-877-451-6152 or 1-201-389-0879

This conference call will be broadcast live on the Internet and can be accessed by all interested parties at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1655325&tp_key=b746afb9b3

Please access the link at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

A playback will be available through 11:00 am ET on February 21, 2024, to March 6, 2024. To listen, please dial 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671. Use the passcode 13744317 to access the replay.

About Ispire Technology Inc.

Ispire is engaged in the research and development, design, commercialization, sales, marketing, and distribution of branded e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products. The Company's operating subsidiaries own or license from a related party more than 200 patents received or filed globally. Ispire's tobacco products are marketed under the Aspire brand name and are sold worldwide (except in the United States, People's Republic of China, and Russia) primarily through its distribution network. Ispire's cannabis vaping hardware products are marketed under the Ispire brand name primarily on an original design manufacturer (ODM) basis to other cannabis vapor companies. Ispire currently sells its cannabis vaping hardware only in the United States, and it recently commenced marketing activities in Canada and Europe, primarily in the European Union.

Please visit www.ispiretechnology.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Linkedin, Pinterest, and YouTube. Any information contained on, or that can be accessed through, the Company's website, any other website or any social media, is not a part of this press release.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act") as well as Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the Company's future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "strategy," "future," "likely" or other comparable terms, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding the Company's strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties including those regarding: the Company's business strategies, the ability of the Company to market to the Ispire ONE, Ispire ONE's success if meeting its goals, the ability of its customers to derive the anticipated benefits of the Ispire ONE and the success of their products on the markets; the Ispire ONE proving to be safe, and the risk and uncertainties described in "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," "Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements" and the additional risk described in Ispire's Form 10-K annual report for the year ended June 30, 2023 and any subsequent filings which Ispire makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The forward-looking statements made in the press release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in the press release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law. You should read this press release with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect.

IR Contact:

For more information, kindly contact:

Investor Relations

Sherry Zheng

718.213.7386

[email protected]

KCSA Strategic Communications

212.896.1233

[email protected]

PR Contact:

Ellen Mellody

570.209.2947

[email protected]

ISPIRE TECHNOLOGY INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





June 30,



December 31,





2023

(Note 2)



2023

Assets











Current assets:











Cash

$ 40,300,573



$ 17,502,989

Accounts receivable, net



24,526,262





45,454,998

Inventories



7,472,108





7,548,086

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



3,378,617





3,183,215

Investment - other



9,133,707





9,318,480

Total current assets



84,811,267





83,007,768

Other assets:















Property, plant and equipment, net



1,088,131





2,148,206

Intangible assets, net



-





726,978

Rental deposit



732,334





727,766

Right-of-use assets - operating leases



4,061,617





3,969,437

Total other assets



5,882,082





7,572,387

Total assets

$ 90,693,349



$ 90,580,155

Liabilities and stockholders' equity















Current liabilities















Accounts payable

$ 1,274,391



$ 5,972,530

Accounts payable - related party



51,698,588





48,999,001

Contract liabilities



988,556





1,705,171

Accrued liabilities and other payables



281,361





603,715

Due to a related party



710,910





-

Income tax payable - current



63,853





-

Operating lease liabilities - current portion



944,525





1,244,565

Total current liabilities



55,962,184





58,524,982



















Other liabilities:















Operating lease liabilities - net of current portion



3,356,232





3,067,909

Total liabilities



59,318,416





61,592,891



















Commitments and contingencies

































Stockholders' equity:















Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share; 140,000,000 shares

authorized; 54,222,420 and 54,279,396 shares issued and outstanding as

of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2023



5,422





5,428

Preferred stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 10,000,000 shares

authorized, no shares issued at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2023



-





-

Additional paid-in capital



25,685,475





28,535,949

Retained earnings



5,847,804





450,865

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(163,768)





(4,978)

Total stockholders' equity



31,374,933





28,987,264

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 90,693,349



$ 90,580,155





See notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

ISPIRE TECHNOLOGY INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)





Three Months Ended

December 31,



Six Months Ended

December 31,





2022



2023



2022



2023





(Restated)









(Restated)







Revenue

$ 31,897,399



$ 41,685,561



$ 58,840,449



$ 84,550,208



































Cost of revenue



26,758,821





35,309,355





48,909,768





71,285,710



































Gross profit



5,138,578





6,376,206





9,930,681





13,264,498



































Operating expenses:































Sales and marketing expenses



906,372





1,517,715





2,407,528





2,586,378

General and administrative expenses



3,922,363





8,809,127





8,428,178





15,540029



































Total Operating expenses



4,828,735





10,326,842





10,835,706





18,126,407



































Income (loss) from operations



309,843





(3,950,636)





(905,025)





(4,861,909)



































Other income (expense):































Interest income, net



76,301





198,619





76,811





270,865

Exchange gain (loss), net



23,212





30,856





(477,582)





34,517

Other income (expense), net



(21,286)





51,017





(40,487)





7,813



































Total Other income (expense), net



78,227





280,492





(441,258)





313,195



































Income (loss) before income taxes



388,070





(3,670,144)





(1,346,283)





(4,548,714)



































Income taxes - current



(518,312)





(352,180)





(785,713)





(848,225)



































Net loss

$ (130,242)



$ (4,022,324)



$ (2,131,996)



$ (5,396,939)



































Other comprehensive loss































Foreign currency translation adjustments



149,306





114,327





142,430





158,790

Comprehensive income (loss)

$ 19,064



$ (3,907,997)



$ (1,989,566)



$ (5,238,149)



































Net loss per share































Basic and diluted

$ (0.01)



$ (0.07)



$ (0.04)



$ (0.10)



































Weighted average shares outstanding:































Basic and diluted



50,000,000





54,270,236





50,000,000





54,258,224





See notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

ISPIRE TECHNOLOGY INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





Six Months ended

December 31,





2022



2023

Net loss

$ (2,131,996)



$ (5,396,939)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization



13,660





75,160

Credit loss expenses



1,029,655





2,126,284

Stock-based compensation expenses



-





2,850,480

Inventory impairment expenses



-





130,452

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable



(10,818,728)





(22,762,155)

Inventories



(5,724,630)





(206,430)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



134,307





199,970

Accounts payable and accounts payable - related party



25,487,786





1,759,301

Contract liabilities



(665,242)





629,430

Accrued liabilities and other payables



159,577





322,354

Operating lease liabilities



102,375





103,897

Income tax payable



788,866





(63,853)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$ 8,375,630



$ (20,232,049)



















Cash flows from investing activities:















Purchase of property, plant and equipment



(478,473)





(1,130,620)

Acquisition of intangible assets



-





(731,593)

Net cash used in investing activities

$ (478,473)



$ (1,862,213)



















Cash flows from financing activities:















Advances from related parties



1,934,855





-

Repayments of advances from a related party



(45,509)





(703,322)

Net cash used in financing activities

$ 1,889,346



$ (703,322)



















Net increase (decrease) in cash



9,786,503





(22,797,584)

Cash - beginning of period



74,480,651





40,300,573

Cash - end of period

$ 84,267,154



$ 17,502,989

Supplemental non-cash investing and financing activities















Leased assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities



3,714,979





507,292





See notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

SOURCE Ispire Technology Inc.