Q&A on H&T Group (HAT) | Long-term pawnbroking growth, short-term cost and retail pressure H&T Group plc (LON:HAT) is the topic of conversation when Hardman & Co Analyst Mark Thomas joins DirectorsTalk Interviews. Mark talks through his report entitled 'Growing pawnbroking core will drive other services' . He highlights the strong market for pawnbroking and H&T's unique position to capitalise on this. H&T Group plc is the UK's largest pawnbroker and a leading retailer of high-quality new and pre-owned jewellery and watches. Listen to the interview here . If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link To contact us: Hardman & Co

