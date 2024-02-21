EQS-News: Douglas GmbH / Key word(s): Conference

Conference call on the results for the 1st quarter 2023/24 (ending 31 December 2023) on 22 February 2024



21.02.2024 / 12:36 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CONFERENCE CALL INVITATION

Conference call on the results for the 1stquarter 2023/24 (ending 31 December 2023) on 22 February 2024 Düsseldorf, 21 February 2024. Douglas, Europe's leading omnichannel beauty destination, invites you to an analyst update call on the first quarter 2023/24 on 22 February 2024. The conference call on the results will be held at 11:00 a.m. CEST on 22 February 2024. To participate in the conference call, please make use of one of the following options: To participate in the audio conference, please use this link to register for the conference call. Please use this webcast link to follow the presentation when dialled in.

to register for the conference call. You can follow the webcast with audio via this link . ABOUT DOUGLAS: DOUGLAS is the number one omnichannel premium beauty destination in Europe. The company is inspiring customers to live their own kind of beauty by offering a unique assortment online and in around 1,850 stores. With unparalleled size and access to customers, DOUGLAS is the partner of choice for brands and offers a selected range of selective and exclusive brands as well as own corporate brands. The assortment includes fragrances, make-up, skin care, hair care, accessories as well as beauty services. Strengthening its successful omnichannel positioning while consistently developing superior customer experience is at the heart of the company's strategy "Let it Bloom - DOUGLAS 2026". The winning business model is underpinned by DOUGLAS' omnichannel proposition, leading brands, and data capabilities. In the fiscal year 2022/23, DOUGLAS generated sales of 4.1 billion euros and employed around 18,000 people across Europe. More information is available at https://douglas.group/en/investors .



21.02.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

