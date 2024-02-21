Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 67,037 of its ordinary shares in the period from February 12, 2024, up to and including February 16, 2024, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.
Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period
Trading Day
Aggregate Daily Volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD)
Trading Venue
February 12, 2024
400
197.8600
ARCX
February 12, 2024
230
198.0570
XNAS
February 12, 2024
14,057
197.7131
XNYS
February 13, 2024
1,601
191.8625
ARCX
February 13, 2024
8
191.1500
EDGA
February 13, 2024
500
191.3860
XNAS
February 13, 2024
25,841
191.9384
XNYS
February 14, 2024
600
192.7617
ARCX
February 14, 2024
109
193.3200
CDRG
February 14, 2024
100
192.2200
EDGA
February 14, 2024
100
192.2200
EDGX
February 14, 2024
200
193.2300
XNAS
February 14, 2024
19,291
192.9228
XNYS
February 14, 2024
100
193.3200
XTXD
February 15, 2024
100
195.3600
ARCX
February 15, 2024
100
195.1200
XNAS
February 15, 2024
3,500
194.3917
XNYS
February 16, 2024
200
198.2200
XNYS
The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 29,292,629.
Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 202,878,553. The figure of 202,878,553 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson Investors Shareholder Center Share Buy-Back Details 2024 Share Buy-Back.
Contacts:
For further information please contact:
Brian Lantz, Vice President IR and Communications, +1 224 285 2410
Pete Kennedy, Director of Investor Relations, +1 757 603 0111