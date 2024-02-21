Through two framework contracts, the Company will continue to deliver global and real-time satellite AIS data for vessels tracking

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) ("Spire" or "the Company"), a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, has been awarded two framework contracts by the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) with a maximum overall budget of €8.4 million. Concurrent with the framework award, Spire received two specific awards that total multi-million euros under the framework contracts. Under the contracts, Spire will provide space-based automatic identification system (SAT-AIS) data services for ship tracking over a four-year period, including real-time, standard and high-density backup SAT-AIS. Spire has provided satellite AIS data to EMSA since 2020.

The data will be integrated into EMSA's SAT-AIS services, which aims to improve global vessel traffic monitoring with a focus on areas like polar regions where terrestrial AIS network coverage is limited. EMSA's SAT-AIS data services play a critical role in monitoring vessel traffic by acquiring data beyond the reach of terrestrial AIS network coverage to facilitate worldwide vessel monitoring. Spire's data will play a key role in enhancing global vessel tracking and maritime domain awareness, supporting EMSA's mission.

"Ensuring accurate vessel monitoring is vital for maritime safety, security, and global environmental protection," said John Lusk, general manager of maritime, Spire. "At Spire, we believe our commitment to high reliability and superior data quality sets us apart in the industry, and we are thrilled that our dedicated efforts will not only support EMSA's vision but also play a significant role in advancing maritime safety within the EU and beyond."

Spire's data shared with EMSA will also benefit EU and European Free Trade Association Member States authorities, EU institutions and international operational entities collaborating with the agency.

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire (NYSE: SPIR) is a global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, offering unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth so that organizations can make decisions with confidence in a rapidly changing world. Spire builds, owns, and operates a fully deployed satellite constellation that observes the Earth in real time using radio frequency technology. The data acquired by Spire's satellites provides global weather intelligence, ship and plane movements, and spoofing and jamming detection to better predict how their patterns impact economies, global security, business operations and the environment. Spire also offers Space as a Service solutions that empower customers to leverage its established infrastructure to put their business in space. Spire has nine offices across the U.S., Canada, UK, Luxembourg, Germany and Singapore. To learn more, visit spire.com.

