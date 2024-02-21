Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Zaplox AB TO3 (89/24)

At the request of Zaplox AB, Zaplox AB equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from February 22, 2024. Security name: Zaplox AB TO3 ----------------------------- Short name: ZAPLOX TO3 ----------------------------- ISIN code: SE0021182979 ----------------------------- Orderbook ID: 323254 ----------------------------- Terms: Each option right of series TO3 entitles to the subscription of one (1) new share at a subscription price of SEK 1.20 per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Zaplox AB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscriptio September 3, 2024 - September 17, 2024 n period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last September 13, 2024 trading day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB (SKMG). For further information, please call SKMG on +46 (0)8 913 008.