Mittwoch, 21.02.2024
Spekulationsfeuer neu entfacht! - Neues Allzeithoch?
WKN: A3EJDN | ISIN: SE0020354389 | Ticker-Symbol: 8040
Frankfurt
21.02.24
10:45 Uhr
0,088 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
21.02.2024 | 12:58
94 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Zaplox AB TO3 (89/24)

At the request of Zaplox AB, Zaplox AB equity rights will be traded on First
North Growth Market as from February 22, 2024. 



Security name: Zaplox AB TO3
-----------------------------
Short name:   ZAPLOX TO3  
-----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0021182979 
-----------------------------
Orderbook ID:  323254    
-----------------------------





Terms:    Each option right of series TO3 entitles to the subscription of one
       (1) new share at a subscription price of SEK 1.20 per share.   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     - 1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for          
       1 new share in Zaplox AB                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscriptio September 3, 2024 - September 17, 2024               
n period:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last     September 13, 2024                         
 trading                                    
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk
Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB (SKMG). 

For further information, please call SKMG on +46 (0)8 913 008.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
