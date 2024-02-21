FaZe Holdings Inc.: FaZe Clan and GHOST Unveil "FAZE UP" - A New and Improved Lemon-Lime Soda Flavor

NEW FLAVOR FOLLOWS SUCCESSFUL FIRST PRODUCT LAUNCH OF "FAZE POPTM" - THE NO. 1 SELLING NEW ENERGY DRINK IN 7-ELEVENS NATIONWIDE IN 2023

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2024 / Today, FaZe Holdings, Inc. (FaZe Clan) (NASDAQ:FAZE), one of the most prominent and influential gaming organizations in the world, and GHOST®, the lifestyle brand that spans sports nutrition products, energy drinks, dietary supplements, apparel and merch, announce their second collaboration: FAZE UPTM. FAZE UPTM is an exciting new flavor inspired by the nostalgic citrus soda that captivated millennials' taste buds during childhood and is available in GHOST® ENERGY and GHOST® GAMER.

GHOST® ENERGY x FAZE CLANTM "FAZE UPTM" follows the unparalleled success of FaZe Clan and GHOST's initial collaboration, FAZE POPTM, which became 7-Eleven's #1 selling energy product in 2023. FaZe PopTM's instant success at the retailer led to FAZE UPTM's exclusive nationwide launch at 7-Eleven stores in 2024. FAZE UP leans into the taste of a classic citrus soda with the key flavors of lemon and lime blending together for a refreshing burst of energy; pairs perfectly with streams & munchies!

"We are stoked to introduce another original energy drink flavor in partnership with GHOST," says FaZe Clan Co-Founder Tommy "FaZe Temperrr" Oliveira. "FAZE UPTM tastes like a trip down memory lane, combining the citrus flavors loved by so many of us during childhood. We set out to create a taste that is both familiar and exciting, and hope our fans and community love it as much as we do."

"Nostalgic flavors are core to the GHOST brand. Our first GHOST® ENERGY launch with FaZe Clan was reminiscent of a favorite popsicle, and now, we have recreated the classic citrus soda flavor with FAZE UP," said Dan Lourenco, CEO and Co-Founder of GHOST®. "This flavor has been months in the making with FaZe Clan, and together, we are continuously leveling up this partnership to bring fans what they want."

GHOST® ENERGY x FAZE CLANTM "FAZE UPTM" is available for purchase at 7-Eleven and GNC stores nationwide. GHOST® GAMER x FAZE CLANTM "FAZE UPTM" is available at GHOSTLifstyle.com and at GNC. Stay tuned for exclusive promotions, giveaways, and exciting content from FaZe Clan tied to the launch of FAZE UPTM. For more information on GHOST®, visit www.ghostlifestyle.com.

ABOUT FAZE CLAN:

FaZe Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:FAZE) ("FaZe Clan") is one of the most prominent and influential gaming organizations in the world. Created by gamers, for gamers, FaZe began in 2010 by a group of internet kids who turned their passion into a successful career path and formed a die-hard community along the way. Today, FaZe Clan represents a vast roster of creators who aim to inspire the next generation in making their dreams a reality.

FaZe operates across multiple verticals designed to reimagine gaming, sports, culture and entertainment. FaZe has partnered with blue-chip brands such as Porsche, GHOST® and McDonald's, and record-breaking fashion and lifestyle collaborations featuring Nike, Takashi Murakami, Lyrical Lemonade and more - all centered around its top-tier talent collective with gaming rooted at the core. Reaching over 500M followers across social platforms globally, FaZe's roster consists of world-class gamers, streamers, content creators and esports professionals known for delivering disruptive, original content and its gaming division houses 10+ competitive esports teams.

The content of any website referenced or hyperlinked in this communication is neither incorporated into, nor part of, this communication. For more information, visit www.fazeclan.com, investor.fazeclan.com and follow FaZe Clan on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and Twitch.

About GHOST

GHOST is a lifestyle brand of sports nutrition products, energy drinks, dietary supplements, and apparel. GHOST is disrupting the sports nutrition industry by creating a lifestyle movement that includes transparent innovative products, global distribution, immersive content, key influencer partnerships and authentic collaborations with many of the world's leading flavor brands including OREO®, Chips Ahoy!®, Sour Patch Kids®, Sonic® Drive-In, Warheads®, Swedish Fish® and Welch's®. GHOST products can be found at GNC, ghostlifestyle.com and select global retailers in over 40 countries. For more information visit ghostlifestyle.com or connect with the brand on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, or Twitch.

Media Relations

Chelsey Northern / The Untold

Phone: (254) 855-4028

Email: pr@gamesquare.com

SOURCE: FaZe Holdings Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com