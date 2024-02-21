Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2024) - Danavation Technologies Corp. (CSE: DVN) ("Danavation"), a leader in Internet of Things (IoT) technology, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with UBI Communications, a renowned innovator in digital signage solutions. This partnership will integrate Danavation's cutting-edge Digital Smart Labels into UBI Communications' portfolio, offering enhanced digital signage solutions to a diverse range of industries, including grocery, healthcare, automotive, convenience, cannabis, and motorsport.

About UBI Communications

Established in 2001, UBI Communications has been a driving force in the digital signage industry, continuously improving its services to deliver impactful and ROI-driven solutions. The company's commitment to innovation and client satisfaction has positioned it as a trusted partner for businesses seeking to enhance their digital presence.

Transforming Digital Signage

Danavation's Digital Smart Labels are known for their efficiency and effectiveness in automating labeling, pricing, product information, and promotions. By partnering with UBI Communications, Danavation aims to revolutionize digital signage solutions across various industries, providing clients with unparalleled operational efficiency and customer engagement opportunities.

"Our partnership with UBI Communications represents a strategic move to drive innovation and deliver exceptional value to our clients," said John Ricci, CEO of Danavation. "By combining Danavation's cutting-edge technology with UBI Communications' expertise, we are poised to transform the digital signage landscape and create new opportunities for growth and expansion."

Expanding Reach and Impact

By integrating Danavation's Digital Smart Labels into UBI Communications' portfolio, the partnership extends the reach of these innovative solutions to a diverse range of industries. This strategic move positions Danavation as a key player in the digital signage market, with a strong presence across North America.

Driving Innovation and Growth

"Our partnership with UBI Communications is a game-changer," said John Ricci, CEO of Danavation. "It not only expands our footprint across Canada and the US but also allows us to drive innovation and deliver exceptional value to our clients. Together, we are poised to transform the digital signage landscape and create new opportunities for growth and expansion."

About Danavation Technologies Corp.

Danavation Technologies Corp. is a Canadian-based Internet of Things (IoT) technology company, providing micro e-paper displays to organizations across North America. The company's Digital Smart Labels, powered by IoT automation technology and PaaS, offer real-time solutions for automating labeling, pricing, product information, and promotions.

For further information, please contact:

John Ricci

President & Chief Executive Officer

905-605-6702

hello@danavation.com

investors@danavation.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information relating, the future business of the Company, potential roll outs of the Company's products and services, further business from the Company's clients, industry outlook and potential and other matters. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since

forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/198581

SOURCE: Danavation Technologies Corp.