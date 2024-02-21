Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2024) - Blue Horizon Global Capital Corp. (CSE: BHCC) ("BHCC"), an investment company whose primary objective is to identify promising companies with excellent projects, innovative technologies, or both, is pleased to announce that 14125339 Canada Inc., through its tradename of H.C.E.T. Technologies ("HCET"), recently achieved a groundbreaking achievement in 4D chip testing and unmatched speed and efficiency in data transmission.

The ability of HCET to transmit data at exceptional speeds marks a significant advancement in connectivity. In light of this achievement, the company has unveiled a revolutionary telecommunication network prototype, leveraging its 4D chip technology. This prototype, a miniature virtual tower, replaces traditional satellite and cell towers, providing internet and telecommunication services to multiple handheld devices in an area. Additionally, this miniature tower comes at a fraction of the cost of a traditional cell tower, making it a cost-effective solution for expanding connectivity. By combining drones with virtual towers, it is easy to provide internet service during natural disaster relief operations.

As HCET continues to innovate, it remains committed to developing cutting-edge solutions for individuals and businesses in an increasingly connected world. For more information, visit hcet.ca or contact director.cto@hcet.ca.

Currently, BHCC is the registered and beneficial owner of 20% of the issued and outstanding securities in the capital of HCET. BHCC intends to retain a third party to evaluate HCET. Based on the valuation of HCET, BHCC will review and evaluate several options with respect to its investment, including but not limited to, (i) increasing its ownership interest in HCET, (ii) selling its interest in HCET to a third party or (iii) assisting HCET in completing a going public transaction.

BHCC has not made any decisions at this time with respect to its investment in HCET. There can be no assurance that the review process will result in any changes in its investment.

About Blue Horizon

Blue Horizon is an investment company whose primary objective is to identify promising companies with excellent projects, innovative technologies or both, using management's extensive experience in deal sourcing and capital combination to maximize returns for its shareholders. Blue Horizon will invest its funds with the aim of generating returns from capital appreciation and investment income. It intends to accomplish these goals through the identification of and investment in securities of private and publicly listed entities across a wide range of sectors and industry areas, including but not limited to the technology, software development and biotechnology industries.

