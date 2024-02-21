Mavenir, the cloud-native network infrastructure provider building the future of networks, today announces that Slovak Telekom has chosen Mavenir's fully containerised Converged Packet Core solution for deployment in its network making Mavenir now its selected complete network core technology partner.

Mavenir is already delivering voice and messaging services for the Slovakian operator and will now be providing data services across the packet core domain for "all Gs", deploying into Slovak Telekom's private Container-as-a-Service (CaaS) cloud platform. The new agreement will also see Mavenir integrate next-generation capabilities for cloud-native 5G standalone (SA).

This increased delivery to Deutsche Telekom's subsidiary in Slovakia adds to Mavenir's previously announced Converged Packet Core solution roll-out for subsidiaries in the Czech Republic (T-Mobile Czech Republic) and in Hungary (Magyar Telekom). This simultaneous, multi-country replacement of existing vendor technologies expands Mavenir's end-to-end technology supplier footprint across Europe and strengthens a successful long-term partnership with Deutsche Telekom in Germany.

Mavenir's Converged Packet Core accelerates the move to 5G and speeds the introduction of new enterprise applications and services that harness pivotal 5G capabilities, including low latency and network slicing. The cloud-native architecture where applications and services are purpose-built for the cloud model offers easy scaling, hardware decoupling, agility, portability, and resilience across public, private, and hybrid clouds.

Commenting on the new deployment, Slovak Telekom's CTIO and interim CEO Vladan Pekovic said: "Mavenir is a proven and trusted technology partner for Slovak Telekom, and its technical competence, cloud-native capabilities and interoperable approach deliver the optimal launchpad for our continuous innovation journey. We are excited to move forward with Mavenir's Converged Packet Core as the cornerstone of our future services roadmap."

Ashok Khuntia, President of Core Networks for Mavenir added: "We are delighted to be extending our co-operation with Slovak Telekom, in an agreement that is built on the strong foundations of our long-term partnership. By integrating Mavenir's Converged Packet Core into its existing network, Slovak Telekom is creating an agile, scalable and robust foundation for the delivery of transformative, differentiated services for its enterprise customers."

In a unique approach, Mavenir technology unites the macro core with the enterprise core spanning scenarios from central deployment with additional remote locations to 5G core solutions implemented on-site. By integrating field-upgradeable enterprise network technology into enterprise premises with local data breakout, Mavenir's remote UPF (User Plane Function) fast-tracks time-to-go-live for campus solutions with user data transmitted directly to the UPF and available to application servers for reduced latency and increased security for sensitive data.

