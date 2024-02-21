Adani Solar has unveiled an n-type TOPCon bifacial solar module featuring Indian-made cells this week at Intersolar India 2024. The module is available in power range from 550 W to 575 W, with an efficiency of 21.4% to 22.4%From pv magazine India Adani Solar has unveiled a bifacial solar module based on tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cell technology at Intersolar India 2024, a three-day event that kicked off this week in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The module, launched under the company's Shine series, features cells indigenously produced by Adani, meeting the domestic content requirement ...

