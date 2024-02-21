Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2024) - Hemisphere Energy Corporation (TSXV: HME) (OTCQX: HMENF) ("Hemisphere" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been named as one of the top performers on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") for the third consecutive year.

The 2024 TSXV 50 showcases the top 50 of over 1,600 TSXV issuers across five sectors: energy, mining, clean technology, life sciences, diversified industries, and technology. The ranking is an equal weighting of each company's performance during 2023 across three key indicators: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation, and trading volume. More details can be found at the following link: www.tsx.com/venture50.

"We are proud to earn a ranking on the 2024 TSXV Venture 50 list for the third consecutive year," said Don Simmons, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hemisphere. "The Company has continued to take great strides in growing its operations over the past year while maintaining a strong balance sheet and focusing heavily on return of capital to its shareholders."

About Hemisphere Energy Corporation

Hemisphere is a dividend-paying Canadian oil company focused on maximizing value per share growth with the sustainable development of its high netback, low decline conventional heavy oil assets through polymer flood enhanced recovery methods. Hemisphere trades on the TSX Venture Exchange as a Tier 1 issuer under the symbol "HME" and on the OTCQX Venture Marketplace under the symbol "HMENF".

