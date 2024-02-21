Former Consulting Executives Launch Fractional Consulting Company, Navigant Learning, Providing an Innovative Approach in Delivering Corporate Learning Solutions

Navigant Learning offers leading learning solutions through a re-imagined engagement model

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2024 / Navigant Learning, an organization and network of global learning experts, is thrilled to announce its official launch. With a commitment to create exceptional learning solutions for clients, Navigant Learning is re-writing the approach in how learning solutions are delivered through fractional consulting and hyper-flexible delivery models. Its focus is on yielding exceptional value for clients, companies, employees, and stakeholders alike.





Navigant Learning Logo

Navigant Learning Logo





Navigant Learning brings together a leadership team of seasoned consultants with more than 65 years of collective experience among the world's leading consulting firms and Fortune 100 companies. After seeing the challenges organizations face in delivering effective learning programs, Navigant Learning is working to bring a new type of consulting model to the learning market, employing fractional and flexible working models, removing unnecessary cost mark-ups and better adopting technologies such as AI to streamline costs and pass them on to clients.

"After many rewarding years working with outstanding colleagues and learning from some of the best leaders in the L&D market, we decided to take a leap of faith," said Harry Singh, Co-Founder of Navigant Learning. "Navigant Learning is a place where our passion for helping people learn and grow can flourish. It is about creating purpose-driven and genuine, heartfelt experiences that help individuals thrive in their roles and that are grounded in the real needs and desires of today's learners."

With the global skills gap continuing to increase and the need for companies of all sizes to put in place better learning programs while dealing with uncertain economic conditions, Navigant Learning is focused on value - essentially providing the same niche highly skilled talent at better rates than larger consulting organizations and using flexible delivery models like subscription-based and on-demand services. Navigant Learning further meets these changing paradigms by investing in and taking advantage of innovative technologies and developing proprietary tools.

"All too often companies overspend at a product level but do not deliver the right learning experience for their employees," continued Singh. "We are changing that through our refreshed approach. For workers, Navigant Learning is also a place where passion for learning, development, and growth can be fostered. Learning practitioners can better focus on the work they love without the challenges of operating in the traditional corporate environment."

About Navigant Learning

Navigant Learning brings together a team of seasoned professionals with extensive experience in strategy, consulting, development and managed services for the learning industry. Our expertise and offerings are focused on delivering learning strategies, skills & curriculum design, content development across any modality including XR experiences, learning technology solutions and learning innovation for companies of all sizes. Reinvigorate your employees' careers by visiting navigantlearning.com.

Contact Information

Khaner Walker

Media Relations

khanerw@gmail.com

(919) 412-1566

SOURCE: Navigant Learning

View the original press release on newswire.com.