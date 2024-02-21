Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
21.02.2024 | 13:50
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co.: Kentucky Peerless Distilling Company Wins Icons of Whisky Production Team of the Year at Whisky Magazine Awards America 2024

Magazine Also Recognizes Louisville-based Company With World Whiskies Awards for All Five Whiskey Expressions Peerless Submitted

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2024 / Kentucky Peerless Distilling Company, a family-owned and operated craft distillery in Louisville, has won Whisky Magazine's Icons of Whisky award for Production Team of the Year and all five of its whiskey expressions submitted - Peerless Small Batch Bourbon, Peerless Small Batch Rye, Peerless Small Batch Double Oak Bourbon, Peerless Small Batch Double Oak Rye and Peerless High Rye Bourbon - were also recognized by the magazine's World Whiskies Awards.

Production Team of the Year

Production Team of the Year
2024 Icons of Whisky America Kentucky Peerless Distilling Company Production Team of the Year

Run by the team at Whisky Magazine, the Icons of Whisky aim to celebrate the best and brightest people and places in the sector. The World Whiskies Awards commend the best whiskies from around the world in a wide variety of categories.

Bethany Brown, editor of Whisky Magazine and chair of judges for the Icons of Whisky, said, "Through the Icons of Whisky and World Whiskies Awards, we aim to celebrate the very best of the American whiskey world. Here, size doesn't matter - it's what you do with it that counts, and there are some truly remarkable things being done."

"We have unique standards when it comes to production. Our team has stepped up to the plate in an amazing way and it feels good to be recognized for that. I'm proud of all that our small team has accomplished and look forward to what the future holds," said Carson Taylor, fifth-generation President.

Full lists of the 2024 Icons of Whisky America and World Whiskies Awards winners, along with more about the competitions, can be found at www.worldwhiskiesawards.com.

Kentucky Peerless Distilling Company is open to the public Monday through Saturday for tours and tastings in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co. The family-owned and operated craft distillery is located in Louisville, Kentucky. It was established in 1889 and resurrected in 2013 by Corky Taylor, 4th Generation, and Carson Taylor, 5th Generation. The distillery is known for its commitment to producing handcrafted, sweet mash bourbon and rye whiskey using traditional methods and the finest ingredients.

Today, Peerless operates under the same distilled spirits number, DSP-KY-50, with the same historically superlative standards. It has opted to craft entirely in-house without outsourcing or comprising. "We're driven by quality, not profit," says Corky Taylor. "We're very serious about making the best product we can."

Contact: Kentucky Peerless Distilling Company, 120 North 10th Street, Louisville, KY 40202

For press inquiries: christina@kentuckypeerless.com

For additional elements: https://bit.ly/2024IconsofWhiskyAmerica

Like or follow Peerless on Facebook | Instagram | X | YouTube

Contact Information

Cadie Tucker
Marketing
cadie@kentuckypeerless.com
(502) 566-4999

Christina Vassallo
Marketing Manager
christina@kentuckypeerless.com
50244421892

SOURCE: Kentucky Peerless Distilling Company

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
