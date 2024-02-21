Renalogic Experiences Record Growth in 2023

Cost containment and care management company extends category leadership with new products and record savings for clients and their members.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2024 / Renalogic, the market leader helping self-funded health plans and their members manage the human and financial costs of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and dialysis, today announced a year of continued growth and achievements.

In 2023, Renalogic welcomed nearly 100 new clients, accounting for more than 170,000 lives, the largest life growth in the company's history. New clients ranged from 50 to 50,000 plan members. All types of self-funded plans and industries were represented by these new clients, including Taft-Hartley plans, municipal plans, tribal nations and employer plans covering dozens of industries, including healthcare, transportation, schools, retail and financial services. Through these expanded relationships, Renalogic ended 2023 supporting the financial and clinical health of over 715,000 members in all 50 states.

During the year, Renalogic's cost-saving solutions saved clients more than $60 million and was also recertified by the Validation Institute as being a major cost-saver for self-funded plans throughout the U.S.

Renalogic also saw remarkable results in its clinical support of members, including:

98.3% effective in preventing enrolled members from progressing to dialysis

86.5% effective at preventing enrolled members from progressing from CKD4 to ESRD

85.7% effective at preventing enrolled members from progressing from CKD5 to ESRD

91% reduction in member ER visits

89% reduction in member hospital admissions

"2023 was another great year for our clients, members, partners and employees," said Kevin Weinstein, CEO of Renalogic. "We helped thousands of members via our care management services and saved our clients and their members millions of dollars through cost containment services. While we are pleased with our 2023 business results, we're even more pleased with the level of impact we had on our members' lives."

The company also built upon its NPS (Net Promoter Score) of +83 among Broker/Consultant partners and expanded its ecosystem relationships with numerous channel partners, including third-party administrators (TPAs), benefits consulting firms and data analytics providers.

Renalogic also introduced a new complex claims cost containment solution - ImpactClarify. This solution seeks to unravel the complexity of multiple accountable party claims and go beyond basic subrogation. For those complex claims that may involve auto insurance coverage, workers' compensation, multiple health plans, and even tort settlements and charitable obligations, this expert-led service ensures that the right entity pays the right amount. ImpactClarify is a service for all payers, including all commercial plans, Medicare and Medicaid, and covers all types of claims, not just those related to kidney health.

"ImpactClarify is an extension of our expert-led cost containment efforts," said Weinstein. "This is our first step beyond the world of kidney health, and we're excited to bring this solution to existing and new clients."

For more information about Renalogic, visit renalogic.com.

About Renalogic?

Founded in 2002, Renalogic helps self-funded plans of all sizes and their U.S.-based health plan members reduce the human and financial costs of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and dialysis. We help organizations manage dialysis claims with cost-containment and transparency solutions while working to prevent members from progressing to dialysis with our care management programs. Renalogic has helped clients save hundreds of millions of dollars and helped stop CKD from progressing for thousands of members. Learn more at renalogic.com.?

