Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2024) - Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSXV: NDA) (OTCQB: NPPTF) (FSE: 1NW) ("Neptune" or the "Company"), one of the first publicly traded blockchain companies in Canada, is pleased to announce it has been named as one of the top performers on the TSX Venture Exchange for the 2nd time in 3 years

The TSX Venture 50, a prestigious annual ranking, celebrates the strongest performers on the TSX Venture Exchange (the 'TSXV" or "the Exchange") over the last year. Comprised of 10 companies from each of the five industry sectors, the ranking recognizes the strongest performers on the Exchange based on market capitalization, share price appreciation, and trading volume.

More details on the 2024 TSX Venture 50 and a video highlighting Neptune Digital Assets can be found at: www.tsx.com/Venture50.

"We are thrilled to secure our position in the 2023 TSX Venture 50 ranking as a top-performing company in our sector. Neptune's strategic focus on our proof-of-stake business, coupled with our execution of low-cost operations and solid business decisions, amidst the volatile blockchain industry, has been instrumental in driving our success," commented Cale Moodie, CEO. "As we look ahead, we are optimistic about the future, supported by the continued growth of cryptocurrency prices and positive movement in the regulatory front."

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSXV: NDA) (OTCQB: NPPTF) (FSE: 1NW) is one of the first publicly traded blockchain companies in Canada and is at the forefront of the cryptocurrency and blockchain landscape. Neptune engages in operations across the digital asset ecosystem including Bitcoin mining, proof-of-stake mining, blockchain nodes, decentralized finance (DeFi), and other associated cutting-edge technology. Our unwavering commitment to innovation and strategic growth enables us to continually explore new opportunities and maximize value for our shareholders. For more information about Neptune Digital Assets Corp., please visit our website at www.neptunedigitalassets.com or follow us on X (@NeptuneDAC).

