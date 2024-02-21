Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2024) - Free Battery Metal Limited (CSE: FREE) (formerly, Titus Energy Corp.) ("FREE" or the "Company"), announces its strategic initiative to spearhead advancements in sustainable mining practices through the innovative concept of phytomining. With a commitment to environmental stewardship and technological innovation, FREE Battery Metals Ltd. is actively seeking acquisitions, specialized advisors, and joint venture opportunities to propel its vision forward and invite collaboration from like-minded entities.

As the global demand for battery metals continues to surge, driven by the burgeoning electric vehicle market and renewable energy sector, FREE Battery Metals Ltd. recognizes the imperative for responsible resource extraction methods. Phytomining, harnessing the natural capabilities of hyperaccumulator organic plants to extract metals from soil, stands as a promising solution to mitigate the environmental impact of traditional mining operations while ensuring a sustainable supply chain for critical minerals essential to the clean energy transition.

"We are embarking on an exciting journey to redefine the future of FREE Battery Metals," says Pam Sangster, CEO of FREE Battery Metals Ltd. "Our commitment to sustainability is at the core of our mission, and phytomining presents a large opportunity to not only meet the escalating demand for battery metals but also to do so in an environmentally conscious manner."

Through strategic acquisitions, FREE Battery Metals Ltd. aims to consolidate its position as a leader in sustainable resource development, leveraging its expertise to identify and capitalize on opportunities within the phytomining space. The company invites prospective partners, specialized advisors, and forward-thinking mining firms to join forces in pioneering this innovative approach to mineral extraction.

Option Grant

Additionally, the Company announces that the board of directors has approved the grant of incentive stock options (the "Options") to consultants of the Company to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,000,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Company. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.05 per common share and will expire 36 months from the date of grant.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Free Battery Metals Ltd.

Pam Sangster, Chief Executive Officer

Email: sangsterpam52@gmail.com

Phone: 519-495-5823

Website: www.freebatterymetal.com

About Free Battery Metal Limited

Free Battery Metal Limited is a publicly traded company exploring for Lithium.

The Company is committed to responsible mining practices and is actively exploring the Mound Lake Property in northwestern Ontario. The property comprises 243, single-cell unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 4,860 hectares. Historically, there has been little or no mineral exploration on or near the Property. The Company sees lithium and other rare metals as critical commodities in supporting the global move towards green technologies including the transition to electric vehicles.

