Scoutbee Discovery integrates with SAP® Ariba® Sourcing, delivering effortless, AI-powered supplier identification and sourcing that advances customers' strategic goals faster

Scoutbee, a leading AI-powered supplier intelligence and discovery platform, announced today that Scoutbee Discovery is now an SAP endorsed app, available for online purchase on SAP® Store. SAP endorsed apps are a category of solutions from SAP's partner ecosystem that help customers become best-run, intelligent enterprises. Endorsed apps are meant to deliver value with desired outcomes.

"Resilience, cost reduction, operational efficiency, and responsible business practices are at the top of many procurement teams' agenda this year. AI is an invaluable technology for helping companies find the best suppliers to optimize their supply base to achieve those objectives," saidGregor Stühler, Scoutbee CEO and Co-founder. "Scoutbee Discovery reaching SAP endorsed app status highlights our commitment to empower companies' procurement teams with the right tools to drive forward what matters most to their business. We are thrilled to expand our partnership with SAP and look forward to co-innovating on AI to drive value for more companies."

SAP endorsed apps are premium certified by SAP with added security, in-depth testing and measurements against benchmark results.

Scoutbee's AI-driven supplier discovery capabilities empower companies to rapidly and effortlessly identify qualified suppliers that meet specific criteria and advance strategic business imperatives such as risk management, nearshoring strategies, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) initiatives, and more. Companies running a sourcing event in SAP Ariba Sourcing can quickly pull in new suppliers from Scoutbee that meet key cost, risk, sustainability, and diversity criteria and add those suppliers directly into the sourcing event.

Scoutbee's SAP endorsed app status expands on its partnership with SAP, which integrated Scoutbee Discovery's capabilities with SAP Ariba Sourcing.

"Ecosystem innovations are essential to SAP's vision and delivery of the intelligent enterprise for SAP customers," said Darryl Gray, Global Vice President, Software Partner Solution Monetization and Success at SAP. "We applaud Scoutbee on achieving SAP endorsed app status for Scoutbee Discovery. Partners like Scoutbee are positioned to help us deliver a cloud-first strategy with integrated innovations, proven to provide value while solving key business challenges."

The Scoutbee Discovery solution is available for digital discovery and purchase at SAP Store, the digital marketplace for solutions from SAP and its partners. SAP Store provides customers with real-time access to more than 2,300 innovative solutions from SAP, as well as partner solutions that complement and extend their SAP applications, enabling digital transformation of their business.

During the SAP Spend Connect Virtual Innovation Day on February 22, 2024, Scoutbee will join a panel discussion to discuss the possibilities of AI in the realm of procurement and spend management. The discussion will be streamed live from Waldorf, Germany. Learn more details here.

Find out more about the Scoutbee Intelligence Platform.

About Scoutbee Better Data. Better Decisions. Better World.

Scoutbee drives better business outcomes by giving companies the actionable insights they need to perfect the supply base and advance strategic initiatives, such as risk management, ESG and innovation. The Scoutbee Intelligence Platform (SIP) uses graph technology and predictive and prescriptive analytics to deliver holistic supplier visibility that helps procurement make confident supplier decisions, drive cross-functional efficiency, and optimize their existing technology investments. Scoutbee's AI-powered data foundation connects teams to any data point internal, external, third-party, and more and any data combination necessary to orchestrate a resilient, competitive, and sustainable supply base.

Scoutbee is a global company with employees from 20+ countries. Learn more at scoutbee.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, and YouTube.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240221716536/en/

Contacts:

For more information, press only:

Elle Lynott (U.S.)

Corporate Ink for Scoutbee

scoutbee@corporateink.com

+1 617.969.9192

Val De Oliveira (Europe)

Scoutbee

val.deoliveira@scoutbee.com

+49 160 1406520