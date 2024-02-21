Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2024) - SATO Technologies Corp. (TSXV: SATO) (OTCQB: CCPUF) (the "Company", or "SATO") announced today that it has been included in the TSX Venture 50 following a 367% increase in its stock price in 2023. This annual ranking showcases the top 50 performing companies from the past year on the TSX Venture Exchange, a global leader in capital formation for early-stage growth companies.

The TSX Venture 50 ranking is based on three key criteria: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation, and trading volume. SATO's inclusion in this list reflects the company's strong performance and the high level of investor interest in its shares over the past year.

"The TSX Venture 50 selection highlight's SATO's remarkable performance within its industry in 2023," said Romain Nouzareth, Chairman, CEO and CoFounder of SATO. "We remain dedicated to our pursuit of excellence in the efficient deployment of computing power and the significant opportunities in Bitcoin infrastructure."

Mr Nouzareth concluded, "Looking ahead, SATO is well positioned for continued success. With access to stable, low-cost renewable energy, a focus on innovation, and a dedicated team, SATO is committed to meeting the increasing demand for high-performance computing infrastructure in the digital age."

On behalf of the board,

Romain Nouzareth,

SATO CEO and Chairman

About SATO

SATO, founded in 2017, is a publicly listed company providing efficient computing power. The Company currently operates one center tailored to provide computing power for Bitcoin Mining, but may look to expand or add additional centers for computing power for Bitcoin Mining, High Power Computing ("HPC"), Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), and L2's. The Company is listed on TSX.V:SATO & OTCQB:CCPU.F. To learn more about SATO, visit www.bysato.com.

