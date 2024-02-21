Sprott Inc.: Sprott Announces Year Ended 2023 Results

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprott Inc. (NYSE/TSX: SII) ("Sprott" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023.



Management commentary

"In 2023, Sprott's Assets Under Management ("AUM") increased by $5.3 billion (23%) to $28.7 billion driven largely by strong uranium prices and inflows to our exchange listed products. Much of this growth came late in the fourth quarter and is already positively contributing to our 2024 performance," said Whitney George, Chief Executive Officer of Sprott. "The success of our uranium strategies has been a bright spot for Sprott clients and shareholders as they have grown to account for approximately 28% of our total AUM. During the year, we also expanded our critical materials product offerings with the launch of seven new ETFs in this rapidly growing category. Precious metals markets were relatively quiet in 2023, though gold still gained 13% on the year, despite high real interest rates."

"Looking ahead, we believe we are well positioned to continue creating value for our shareholders in 2024. We have a strong pipeline of new products and a growing reputation as a trusted partner in our areas of specialization. We are welcoming many new clients who have just started to explore opportunities in critical materials and are now joining the loyal clients invested in our precious metals products. Finally, we have a focused team of employee shareholders who are eager to demonstrate the potential of our highly-scalable asset management platform," added Mr. George.

Key AUM highlights 1

AUM was $28.7 billion as at December 31, 2023, up $3.3 billion (13%) from September 30, 2023 and up $5.3 billion (23%) from December 31, 2022. On a three and twelve months ended basis, we benefited from strong uranium prices, as well as inflows across the majority of our exchange listed products. We also benefited from capital raises in our private strategies funds.



Key revenue highlights

Management fees were $34.5 million in the quarter, up $6.1 million (21%) from the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and $132.3 million on a full-year basis, up $16.9 million (15%) from the year ended December 31, 2022. Carried interest and performance fees were $0.5 million in the quarter, down $0.7 million (59%) from the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and $0.9 million on a full-year basis, down $2.4 million (73%) from the year ended December 31, 2022. Net fees were $31.5 million in the quarter, up $4.9 million (18%) from the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and $120.7 million on a full-year basis, up $13.7 million (13%) from the year ended December 31, 2022. Our revenue performance was due to higher average AUM across most of our exchange listed products and higher average AUM in our private strategies funds as a result of two new fund launches. On a full-year basis, these increases were partially offset by lower average AUM in our managed equities segment and lower carried interest crystallization in our private strategies segment.

Commission revenues were $1.3 million in the quarter, down $3.7 million (74%) from the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and $8.3 million on a full-year basis, down $22.4 million (73%) from the year ended December 31, 2022. Net commissions were $0.7 million in the quarter, down $2.1 million (75%) from the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and $4.6 million on a full-year basis, down $11.6 million (71%) from the year ended December 31, 2022. Lower commissions were due to lower ATM activity in our physical uranium trust on a full-year basis and the sale of our former Canadian broker-dealer in the second quarter.

Finance income was $1.2 million in the quarter, down $0.2 million (16%) from the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and $4.9 million on a full-year basis, down $0.1 million (3%) from the year ended December 31, 2022. Our results were primarily driven by lower income generation in co-investment positions we hold in LPs managed in our private strategies segment.



Key expense highlights

Net compensation expense was $14.8 million in the quarter, up $2.3 million (18%) from the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and $60.4 million on a full-year basis, up $4.1 million (7%) from the year ended December 31, 2022. The increase in the quarter and on a full-year basis was primarily due to new hires and increased AIP accruals on higher net fee generation.

SG&A was $4.2 million in the quarter, up $0.1 million (3%) from the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and $17.5 million on a full-year basis, up $1.5 million (9%) from the year ended December 31, 2022. The increase in the quarter and on a full-year basis was due to higher marketing and technology costs.

Earnings summary

Net income was $9.7 million ($0.38 per share) in the quarter, up 32% from $7.3 million ($0.29 per share) for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. On a full-year basis, net income was $41.8 million ($1.66 per share), up 137% from $17.6 million ($0.70 per share) for the year ended December 31, 2022. Net income in the quarter benefited from higher average AUM across most of our exchange listed products and private strategies. On a full-year basis we benefited from higher average AUM as noted previously, but also from the second quarter realization of an unrecorded contingent asset relating to a prior period acquisition.

Adjusted base EBITDA was $18.8 million ($0.75 per share) in the quarter, up 4% from $18.1 million ($0.72 per share) for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. On a full-year basis, adjusted base EBITDA was $71.9 million ($2.85 per share), up 1% from $71 million ($2.83 per share) for the year ended December 31, 2022. The increased management fees generated from higher average AUM on a full-year basis were largely offset by lower commission income due to the sale of our former Canadian broker-dealer during the second quarter of the year.

Subsequent events

On February 20, 2024, the Sprott Board of Directors announced a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share.

Subsequent to year-end, we continue to benefit from our late 2023 asset growth as well as ongoing strength in uranium prices. As at February 16, 2024, AUM was $29.2 billion, up 2% from $28.7 billion at December 31, 2023.

1 See "non-IFRS financial measures" section in this press release and schedule 2 and 3 of "Supplemental financial information"

Supplemental financial information

Please refer to the December 31, 2023 annual financial statements of the Company and the related management discussion and analysis filed earlier this morning for further details into the Company's financial position as at December 31, 2023 and the Company's financial performance for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Schedule 1 - AUM continuity

3 months results (In millions $) AUM

Sep. 30, 2023 Net

inflows(1) Market

value changes Other

net inflows(1) AUM

Dec. 31, 2023 Blended net

management fee rate(2) Exchange listed products - Physical trusts - Physical Gold Trust 5,866 (5) 671 - 6,532 0.35% - Physical Uranium Trust 4,611 55 1,107 - 5,773 0.30% - Physical Gold and Silver Trust 3,916 (75) 389 - 4,230 0.40% - Physical Silver Trust 3,826 (27) 271 - 4,070 0.45% - Physical Platinum & Palladium Trust 114 5 (3) - 116 0.50% - Exchange Traded Funds - Critical Materials ETFs 1,680 429 34 - 2,143 0.59% - Precious Metals ETFs 316 (8) 31 - 339 0.31% 20,329 374 2,500 - 23,203 0.39% Managed equities - Precious metals strategies 1,432 (53) 187 - 1,566 0.86% - Other(3) 1,023 212 73 16 1,324 1.05% 2,455 159 260 16 2,890 0.94% Private strategies 2,614 (8) 39 - 2,645 0.91% Core AUM 25,398 525 2,799 16 28,738 0.50% Non-core AUM - - - - - n/a Total AUM(5) 25,398 525 2,799 16 28,738 0.50% 12 monthsresults (In millions $) AUM

Dec. 31, 2022 Net

inflows(1) Market

value changes Other

net inflows(1) AUM

Dec. 31, 2023 Blended net

management fee rate(2) Exchange listed products - Physical trusts - Physical Gold Trust 5,746 66 720 - 6,532 0.35% - Physical Uranium Trust 2,876 269 2,628 - 5,773 0.30% - Physical Gold and Silver Trust 3,998 (75) 307 - 4,230 0.40% - Physical Silver Trust 4,091 36 (57) - 4,070 0.45% - Physical Platinum & Palladium Trust 138 14 (36) - 116 0.50% - Exchange Traded Funds - Critical Materials ETFs 857 755 521 10 2,143 0.59% - Precious Metals ETFs 349 (14) 4 - 339 0.31% 18,055 1,051 4,087 10 23,203 0.39% Managed equities - Precious metals strategies 1,721 (147) (8) - 1,566 0.86% - Other(3) 1,032 207 69 16 1,324 1.05% 2,753 60 61 16 2,890 0.94% Private strategies 1,880 37 40 688 2,645 0.91% Core AUM 22,688 1,148 4,188 714 28,738 0.50% Non-core AUM 745 (26) (17) (702)(4) - n/a Total AUM(5) 23,433 1,122 4,171 12 28,738 0.50%

(1) See "Net inflows" and "Other net inflows" in the key performance indicators and non-IFRS and other financial measures section of the MD&A. Full-year figures were reclassified to conform with current presentation (2) Management fee rate represents the weighted average fees for all funds in the category, net of trailer, sub-advisor and fund expenses (3) Includes institutional managed accounts and high net worth discretionary managed accounts in the U.S. (4) We exited our non-core asset management business domiciled in Korea. Historically, Korea was immaterial to our overall operations as it accounted for less than 1% of consolidated net income and adjusted base EBITDA. (5) No performance fees are earned on exchange listed products. Performance fees are earned on certain precious metals strategies and are based on returns above relevant benchmarks. Other managed equities strategies primarily earn performance fees on flow-through products. Private strategies LPs earn carried interest calculated as a predetermined net profit over a preferred return



Schedule 2 - Summary financial information

(In thousands $) Q4

2023 Q3

2023 Q2

2023 Q1

2023 Q4

2022 Q3

2022 Q2

2022 Q1

2022 Summary income statement Management fees 34,485 33,116 33,222 31,434 28,405 29,158 30,620 27,172 Trailer, sub-advisor and fund expenses (1,968) (1,557) (1,635) (1,554) (1,204) (1,278) (1,258) (853) Direct payouts (1,283) (1,472) (1,342) (1,187) (1,114) (1,121) (1,272) (1,384) Carried interest and performance fees 503 - 388 - 1,219 - - 2,046 Carried interest and performance fee payouts - internal (222) - (236) - (567) - - (1,029) Carried interest and performance fee payouts - external(1) - - - - (121) - - (476) Net fees 31,515 30,087 30,397 28,693 26,618 26,759 28,090 25,476 Commissions 1,331 539 1,647 4,784 5,027 6,101 6,458 13,077 Commission expense - internal (161) (88) (494) (1,727) (1,579) (2,385) (2,034) (3,134) Commission expense - external(1) (441) (92) (27) (642) (585) (476) (978) (3,310) Net commissions 729 359 1,126 2,415 2,863 3,240 3,446 6,633 Finance income 1,214 1,181 1,277 1,180 1,439 933 1,186 1,433 Gain (loss) on investments 2,808 (1,441) (1,950) 1,958 (930) 45 (7,884) (1,473) Other income(2) 405 (73) 19,763 1,250 999 (227) 170 208 Total net revenues(3) 36,671 30,113 50,613 35,496 30,989 30,750 25,008 32,277 Compensation 16,675 16,825 21,610 19,103 17,030 18,934 19,364 21,789 Direct payouts (1,283) (1,472) (1,342) (1,187) (1,114) (1,121) (1,272) (1,384) Carried interest and performance fee payouts - internal (222) - (236) - (567) - - (1,029) Commission expense - internal (161) (88) (494) (1,727) (1,579) (2,385) (2,034) (3,134) Severance, new hire accruals and other (179) (122) (4,067) (1,257) (1,240) (1,349) (2,113) (514) Net compensation 14,830 15,143 15,471 14,932 12,530 14,079 13,945 15,728 Severance, new hire accruals and other(4) 179 122 4,067 1,257 1,240 1,349 2,113 514 Selling, general and administrative 4,195 4,000 4,988 4,267 4,080 4,239 4,221 3,438 Interest expense 844 882 1,087 1,247 1,076 884 483 480 Depreciation and amortization 658 731 748 706 710 710 959 976 Other expenses 5,142 3,811 471 2,824 1,650 5,697 868 1,976 Total expenses 25,848 24,689 26,832 25,233 21,286 26,958 22,589 23,112 Net income(5) 9,664 6,773 17,724 7,638 7,331 3,071 757 6,473 Net income per share(6) 0.38 0.27 0.70 0.30 0.29 0.12 0.03 0.26 Adjusted base EBITDA 18,759 17,854 17,953 17,321 18,083 16,837 17,909 18,173 Adjusted base EBITDA per share 0.75 0.71 0.71 0.68 0.72 0.67 0.71 0.73 Operating margin 56% 56% 57% 57% 59% 55% 55% 57% Summary balance sheet Total assets(7) 378,835 375,948 381,519 386,765 383,748 375,386 376,128 380,843 Total liabilities(8) 73,130 79,705 83,711 108,106 106,477 103,972 89,264 83,584 Total AUM 28,737,742 25,398,159 25,141,561 25,377,189 23,432,661 21,044,252 21,944,675 23,679,354 Average AUM 27,014,109 25,518,250 25,679,214 23,892,335 22,323,075 21,420,015 23,388,568 21,646,082

(1) These amounts are included in the "Trailer, sub-advisor and fund expenses" line on the consolidated statements of operations. (2) The majority of the amount in Q2, 2023 relates to the receipt of shares on the realization of a previously unrecorded contingent asset from a historical acquisition.

(3) Total revenues for the year ended December 31, 2023 were $169,021 (December 31, 2022- $145,182; December 31, 2021- $164,645). (4) The majority of the Q2, 2023 amount is accelerated compensation and other transition payments to the former CEO on the successful completion of the sale of Sprott Capital Partners ("SCP") during the second quarter. (5) Net income for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $41,799 (December 31, 2022 - $17,632; December 31, 2021- $33,185). (6) Basic and diluted net income per share for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $1.66 and $1.60, respectively (December 31, 2022 - $0.70 and $0.67, respectively; December 31, 2021 - $1.33 and $1.28, respectively). (7) Total assets as at December 31, 2023 were $378,835 (December 31, 2022 - $383,748; December 31, 2021- $365,873). (8) Total liabilities as at December 31, 2023 were $73,130 (December 31, 2022 - $106,477; December 31, 2021 - $74,654).



Schedule 3 - EBITDA reconciliation



3 months ended 12 months ended (in thousands $) Dec. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Net income for the period 9,664 7,331 41,799 17,632 Adjustments: Interest expense 844 1,076 4,060 2,923 Provision for income taxes 1,159 2,372 8,492 7,447 Depreciation and amortization 658 710 2,843 3,355 EBITDA 12,325 11,489 57,194 31,357 Other adjustments: (Gain) loss on investments(1) (2,808 ) 930 (1,375 ) 10,242 Amortization of stock based compensation 4,260 3,635 16,282 14,546 Other (income) and expenses(2) 5,263 2,560 219 15,929 Adjusted EBITDA 19,040 18,614 72,320 72,074 Other adjustments: Carried interest and performance fees (503 ) (1,219 ) (891 ) (3,265 ) Carried interest and performance fee payouts - internal 222 567 458 1,596 Carried interest and performance fee payouts - external - 121 - 597 Adjusted base EBITDA 18,759 18,083 71,887 71,002 Operating margin(3) 56 % 59 % 57 % 57 %

(1) This adjustment removes the income effects of certain gains or losses on short-term investments, co-investments, and digital gold strategies to ensure the reporting objectives of our EBITDA metric as described above are met. (2) In addition to the items outlined in Note 5 of the annual financial statements, this reconciliation line also includes $0.2 million severance, new hire accruals and other for the three months ended December 31, 2023 (three months ended December 31, 2022 - $1.2 million) and $5.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 (year ended December 31, 2022 - $5.2 million). This reconciliation line excludes income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest of $0.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 (three months ended December 31, 2022 - $0.3 million and ($0.9) million for the year ended December 31, 2023 (year ended December 31, 2022 - ($0.5) million). (3) Calculated as adjusted base EBITDA inclusive of depreciation and amortization. This figure is then divided by revenues before gains (losses) on investments, net of direct costs as applicable.

Normal Course Issuer Bid

Sprott Inc. ("Sprott" or the "Company") (NYSE/TSX: SII) is pleased to also announce today that the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") has approved the Company's notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB"). Pursuant to the terms of the NCIB, Sprott may purchase its own common shares for cancellation through the facilities of the TSX, alternative Canadian trading systems and/or the New York Stock Exchange, in each case in accordance with the applicable requirements, and as otherwise permitted under applicable securities laws. The maximum number of common shares which may be purchased by Sprott during the NCIB will not exceed 646,576 common shares being approximately 2.5% of 25,863,041 (representing the number of issued and outstanding common shares as of February 19, 2024). The average daily trading volume (the "ADTV") of the common shares on the TSX for the six-month period ended January 31, 2024 was 28,455. Under the rules of the TSX, Sprott is entitled to repurchase during the same trading day on the TSX up to 25% of the ADTV of the common shares, being 7,113 common shares, except where such purchases are made in accordance with the "block purchase" exemption under applicable TSX policy. Sprott will effect purchases at varying times commencing on March 4, 2024 and ending on March 3, 2025.

In addition to providing shareholders liquidity, Sprott believes that the common shares have been trading in a price range which does not adequately reflect the value of such shares in relation to Sprott's business and its future prospects.

Under its current NCIB that commenced on March 3, 2023 and will terminate on March 2, 2024, Sprott previously sought and received approval from the TSX to repurchase up to 648,908 common shares. Pursuant to its current NCIB, Sprott has purchased an aggregate of 122,953 common shares through the facilities of the TSX and the NYSE. 18,915 common shares were purchased on the TSX at a weighted-average price of C$45.54 per common share for total cash consideration of CAD$861,389.10, and 104,038 common shares were purchased on the NYSE at a weighted-average price of US$32.63 per common share for total cash consideration of US$3,394,759.94. Sprott did not repurchase the maximum allowance under the current NCIB due to a combination of factors.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This press release includes financial terms (including AUM, net commissions, net fees, expenses, adjusted base EBITDA, operating margins and net compensation) that the Company utilizes to assess the financial performance of its business that are not measures recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). These non-IFRS measures should not be considered alternatives to performance measures determined in accordance with IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Non-IFRS financial measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Our key performance indicators and non-IFRS and other financial measures are discussed below. For quantitative reconciliations of non-IFRS financial measures to their most directly comparable IFRS financial measures please see schedule 2 and schedule 3 of the "Supplemental financial information" section of this press release.

Net fees

Management fees, net of trailer, sub-advisor, fund expenses and direct payouts, and carried interest and performance fees, net of carried interest and performance fee payouts (internal and external), are key revenue indicators as they represent the net revenue contribution after directly associated costs that we generate from our AUM.

Net commissions

Commissions, net of commission expenses (internal and external), arise primarily from purchases and sales of uranium in our exchange listed products segment and transaction-based service offerings by our broker dealers.

Net compensation

Net compensation excludes commission expenses paid to employees, other direct payouts to employees, carried interest and performance fee payouts to employees, which are all presented net of their related revenues in the MD&A, and severance, new hire accruals and other which are non-recurring.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted base EBITDA and operating margins

EBITDA in its most basic form is defined as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA (or adjustments thereto) is a measure commonly used in the investment industry by management, investors and investment analysts in understanding and comparing results by factoring out the impact of different financing methods, capital structures, amortization techniques and income tax rates between companies in the same industry. While other companies, investors or investment analysts may not utilize the same method of calculating EBITDA (or adjustments thereto), the Company believes its adjusted base EBITDA metric, in particular, results in a better comparison of the Company's underlying operations against its peers and a better indicator of recurring results from operations as compared to other non-IFRS financial measures. Operating margins are a key indicator of a company's profitability on a per dollar of revenue basis, and as such, is commonly used in the financial services sector by analysts, investors and management.

About Sprott

Sprott is a global leader in precious metal and critical materials investments. We are specialists. Our in-depth knowledge, experience and relationships separate us from the generalists. Our investment strategies include Exchange Listed Products, Managed Equities and Private Strategies. Sprott has offices in Toronto, New York, Connecticut and California and the company's common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (SII). For more information, please visit www.sprott.com.

