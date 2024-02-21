Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP: Kimbell Royalty Partners Announces Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

Record Q4 23 Run-Rate Daily Production of 24,332 Boe/d (6:1) Exceeds High End of Guidance; Represents Organic Growth of 3.4% Between Q3 2023 and Q4 2023

Activity on Acreage Remains Robust with 98 Active Rigs Drilling Representing 16%1 Market Share of U.S. Land Rig Count

Superior Five-Year Annual Average PDP Decline Rate of 14% Requires Only an Estimated 5.8 Net Wells Annually to Maintain Flat Production Compared to 8.4 Net Line-of-Site Wells

Increase in Borrowing Base on Secured Revolving Credit Facility to $550 Million; Conservative Balance Sheet with Net Debt to Trailing Twelve Month Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of 1.0x

Announces Q4 2023 Cash Distribution of $0.43 per Common Unit

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE: KRP) ("Kimbell" or the "Company"), a leading owner of oil and natural gas mineral and royalty interests in over 129,000 gross wells across 28 states, today announced financial and operating results for the quarter ended and year ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights

Record Q4 2024 run-rate daily production of 24,332 barrels of oil equivalent ("Boe") per day (6:1)

Record Q4 2023 oil, natural gas and NGL revenues of $83.9 million, an increase of 21.2% from Q3 2023

Q4 2023 net income of approximately $17.8 million and net income attributable to common units of approximately $9.8 million, as compared to $18.5 million and $13.6 million, respectively, from Q3 2023

Record Q4 2023 consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $69.0 million, an increase of 23.7% from Q3 2023

As of December 31, 2023, Kimbell's major properties 2 had 8.38 net drilled but uncompleted wells ("DUCs") and net permitted locations on its acreage (4.55 net DUCs and 3.83 net permitted locations) compared to an estimated 5.8 net wells needed to maintain flat production

had 8.38 net drilled but uncompleted wells ("DUCs") and net permitted locations on its acreage (4.55 net DUCs and 3.83 net permitted locations) compared to an estimated 5.8 net wells needed to maintain flat production As of December 31, 2023, Kimbell had 98 rigs actively drilling on its acreage, down 1 rig from Q3 2023 and representing 16.3% market share of all rigs drilling in the continental United States as of such time

On December 8, 2023, the borrowing base and aggregate commitments on Kimbell's secured revolving credit facility were increased from $400 million to $550 million in connection with its Fall redetermination

Announced a Q4 2023 cash distribution of $0.43 per common unit, reflecting a payout ratio of 75% of cash available for distribution; implies a 11.2% annualized yield based on the February 20, 2024 closing price of $15.38 per common unit; Kimbell intends to utilize the remaining 25% of its cash available for distribution to repay a portion of the outstanding borrowings under Kimbell's revolving credit facility

Initiated full year 2024 guidance with estimated daily production at its mid-point projected at 24,000 Boe/d for the year

____________________________ 1 Based on Kimbell rig count of 98 and Baker Hughes U.S. land rig count of 602 as of December 31, 2023. 2 These figures pertain only to Kimbell's major properties and do not include possible additional DUCs and permits from Kimbell's minor properties, which generally have a net revenue interest of 0.1% or below and are time consuming to quantify but, in the estimation of Kimbell's management, could add an additional 15% to Kimbell's net inventory.

Robert Ravnaas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kimbell Royalty GP, LLC, Kimbell's general partner (the "General Partner"), commented, "2023 was another record year for Kimbell. We completed our largest acquisition to date during 2023, which was not only immediately accretive to distributable cash flow per common unit, but also bolstered the Permian as the leading basin for the Company in terms of production, active rig count, DUCs, permits and undrilled inventory. Furthermore, the borrowing base and elected commitments on the Company's revolving credit facility increased to $550 million, further enhancing our liquidity and conservative capital structure. Finally, the Company paid out $1.73 per common unit in tax-advantaged quarterly distributions during 2023 and paid down approximately $49.9 million on its credit facility by allocating 25% of cash available for distribution for debt-paydown.

"Q4 2023 reflected significant organic growth relative to Q3 2023 due to a number of high interest wells coming online in the Permian and Haynesville. We expect to continue this operational momentum as we progress through 2024 given that our rig count remains near record highs with 98 rigs actively drilling in the U.S.

"Reflecting on our growth since our IPO, we have now grown production from 3,116 Boe/d to 24,332 Boe/d, an increase of 681%. As evidenced by our significant acquisition activity in 2023, we expect to continue our role as a major consolidator in the highly fragmented U.S. oil and natural gas royalty sector, which we estimate to be over $700 billion in size. And, as I have stated in the past, there are only a handful of public entities in the U.S. and Canada that have the financial resources, infrastructure, network and technical expertise to complete large-scale, multi-basin acquisitions. We believe that we are still in the early stages of this consolidation and will actively seek out targets that fit within our acquisition profile. We are very excited about the opportunities to expand in the future and deliver unitholder value for years to come."

Fourth Quarter 2023 Distribution and Debt Repayment

Today, the Board of Directors of the General Partner (the "Board of Directors") approved a cash distribution payment to common unitholders of 75% of cash available for distribution for the fourth quarter of 2023, or $0.43 per common unit. The distribution will be payable on March 20, 2024 to common unitholders of record at the close of business on March 13, 2024. Kimbell plans to utilize the remaining 25% of cash available for distribution for the fourth quarter of 2023 to pay down a portion of the outstanding borrowings under its secured revolving credit facility. Since May 2020 (excluding the expected upcoming pay-down from the remaining 25% of Q4 2023 projected cash available for distribution), Kimbell has paid down approximately $136.0 million of outstanding borrowings under its secured revolving credit facility by allocating a portion of its cash available for distribution for debt pay-down.

Kimbell expects that approximately 93% of its fourth quarter 2023 distribution should not constitute dividends for U.S. federal income tax purposes, but instead are estimated to constitute non-taxable reductions to the basis of each distribution recipient's ownership interest in Kimbell common units. The reduced tax basis will increase unitholders' capital gain (or decrease unitholders' capital loss) when unitholders sell their common units. The Form 8937 containing additional information may be found at www.kimbellrp.com under "Investor Relations" section of the site. Kimbell currently believes that the portion that constitute dividends for U.S. federal income tax purposes will be considered qualified dividends, subject to holding period and certain other conditions, which are subject to a tax rate of 0%, 15% or 20% depending on the income level and tax filing status of a unitholder for 2024. Kimbell believes these estimates are reasonable based on currently available information, but they are subject to change.

Financial Highlights

Kimbell's fourth quarter 2023 average realized price per Bbl of oil was $77.69, per Mcf of natural gas was $2.27, per Bbl of NGLs was $21.71 and per Boe combined was $36.04.

During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company's total revenues were $99.2 million, net income was approximately $17.8 million and net income attributable to common units was approximately $9.8 million, or $0.14 per common unit. There was a non-cash ceiling test impairment expense of $18.2 million recorded during the quarter, primarily related to the decline in commodity prices.

Total fourth quarter 2023 consolidated Adjusted EBITDA was $69.0 million (consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP financial measures at the end of this news release).

In the fourth quarter of 2023, G&A expense was $9.1 million, $5.8 million of which was Cash G&A expense, or $2.59 per BOE (Cash G&A and Cash G&A per Boe are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see definition under Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the Supplemental Schedules included in this news release). Excluding the impact of approximately $0.8 million in integration related expenses associated with the Q3 2023 acquired production, Cash G&A per Boe was $2.25. Unit-based compensation in the fourth quarter of 2023, which is a non-cash G&A expense, was $3.3 million or $1.49 per Boe.

On December 8, 2023, the borrowing base and aggregate commitments under Kimbell's secured revolving credit facility were increased from $400 million to $550 million in connection with its Fall redetermination.

As of December 31, 2023, Kimbell had approximately $294.2 million in debt outstanding under its secured revolving credit facility, had net debt to fourth quarter 2023 trailing twelve month consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of approximately 1.0x and was in compliance with all financial covenants under its secured revolving credit facility. Kimbell had approximately $255.8 million in undrawn capacity under its secured revolving credit facility as of December 31, 2023.

As of December 31, 2023, Kimbell had outstanding 73,851,458 common units and 20,847,295 Class B units. As of February 21, 2024, Kimbell had outstanding 74,938,960 common units and 20,847,295 Class B units.

Production

Fourth quarter 2023 average daily production was 25,235 Boe per day (6:1), which consisted of 903 Boe per day related to prior period production recognized in Q4 2023, and 24,332 Boe per day of run-rate production. The 24,332 Boe per day of run-rate production was composed of approximately 50% from natural gas (6:1) and approximately 50% from liquids (33% from oil and 17% from NGLs). The prior period production recognized in Q4 2023 was attributable to past production that came into pay status during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Operational Update

As of December 31, 2023, Kimbell's major properties had 807 gross (4.55 net) DUCs and 727 gross (3.83 net) permitted locations on its acreage. In addition, as of December 31, 2023, Kimbell had 98 rigs actively drilling on its acreage, which represents an approximate 16.3% market share of all land rigs drilling in the continental United States as of such time.

Basin Gross DUCs as of

December 31, 2023(1) Gross Permits as of

December 31, 2023(1) Net DUCs as of

December 31, 2023(1) Net Permits as of

December 31, 2023(1) Permian 495 396 2.55 2.22 Eagle Ford 45 61 0.33 0.47 Haynesville 66 30 0.51 0.37 Mid-Continent 139 68 0.96 0.52 Bakken 55 148 0.13 0.11 Appalachia 3 9 0.01 0.02 Rockies 4 15 0.06 0.12 Total 807 727 4.55 3.83





























(1) These figures pertain only to Kimbell's major properties and do not include possible additional DUCs and permits from Kimbell's minor properties, which generally have a net revenue interest of 0.1% or below and are time consuming to quantify but, in the estimation of Kimbell's management, could add an additional 15% to Kimbell's net inventory.











Reserves

Ryder Scott Company, L.P. prepared an estimate of Kimbell's proved reserves as of December 31, 2023. Average prices of $78.22 per barrel of oil and $2.64 per MMBtu of natural gas were used in accordance with applicable rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Realized prices with applicable differentials were $76.84 per barrel of oil, $2.11 per Mcf of natural gas and $23.78 per barrel of NGLs.

Proved developed reserves at year-end 2023 increased by approximately 41% year-over-year to over 65 MMBoe, reflecting the acquisitions Kimbell made during the year along with continued development by the operators of Kimbell's acreage.





Crude Oil and

Condensate

(MBbls)

Natural Gas

(MMcf)

Natural Gas

Liquids (MBbls)

Total (MBOE) Net proved developed reserves at December 31, 2022 12,355

160,298

7,388

46,459

Revisions of previous estimates 3,273

26,068

814

8,432

Purchases of minerals in place 6,565

41,560

4,400

17,892

Production (2,393)

(23,384)

(1,083)

(7,374) Net proved developed reserves at December 31, 2023 19,800

204,542

11,519

65,409

Results of Updated Portfolio Review

Kimbell completed an updated review of its portfolio, which as of December 31, 2023, identified 12,417 gross and 79.09 net (100% NRI) major total upside drilling locations. These locations only include Kimbell's major properties and do not include Kimbell's minor properties, which generally have less than a 0.1% net revenue interest and are time consuming to quantify, but in the estimation of Kimbell's management could add up to an additional 15% to Kimbell's net inventory in the aggregate. Including both the estimated major and minor upside locations, the Company believes it has a total of 93.05 net locations, or approximately 16 years of drilling inventory based on 5.8 net wells per year needed to maintain flat production.

Approximately 75% of the total estimated undrilled net inventory is located in the Permian, Eagle Ford and Haynesville, which have some of the best economic returns and lowest break-even costs in the U.S. In addition, Kimbell's superior five-year average PDP decline rate of only 14% requires only an estimated 5.8 net wells each year to keep production flat.

Basin Gross Major Locations as

of December 31, 2023(1) Net Major Locations as of

December 31, 2023(1) Avg. Gross Horizontal

Wells/DSU(2) Permian 5,216 32.14 12.0 Eagle Ford 1,577 14.42 6.9 Haynesville 1,022 12.90 5.9 Mid-Continent 2,440 12.64 6.8 Bakken 1,708 3.59 8.5 Appalachia 257 2.13 7.6 Rockies 197 1.27 10.5 Total 12,417 79.09 8.3























(1) Locations include permits, proven undeveloped (PUD), probable, and possible (per SPE-PRMS reserve definitions based on internal reserves database as of December 31, 2023). In addition, these figures pertain only to Kimbell's major properties and do not include additional locations from Kimbell's minor properties, which generally have a net revenue interest of 0.1% or below and are time consuming to quantify, but in the estimation of Kimbell's management, could add an additional 15% to Kimbell's net inventory in the aggregate. (2) Gross horizontal wells per drilling spacing unit ("DSU") from internal reserves database as of December 31, 2023. DSUs vary in size.

Hedging Update

The following provides information concerning Kimbell's hedge book as of December 31, 2023:

Fixed Price Swaps as of December 31, 2023





Weighted Average

Volumes Fixed Price

Oil Nat Gas Oil Nat Gas

BBL MMBTU $/BBL $/MMBTU 1Q 2024 143,871 1,305,213 $ 81.92 $ 3.91 2Q 2024 140,959 1,318,317 $ 82.76 $ 3.83 3Q 2024 142,508 1,328,940 $ 76.88 $ 3.96 4Q 2024 141,588 1,332,712 $ 74.60 $ 4.19 1Q 2025 140,400 1,289,520 $ 71.55 $ 4.32 2Q 2025 140,686 1,310,127 $ 67.64 $ 3.52 3Q 2025 136,068 1,261,964 $ 74.20 $ 3.74 4Q 2025 146,372 1,291,680 $ 68.26 $ 3.68

2024 Guidance

Kimbell is providing financial and operational guidance ranges for 2024 as follows:















Kimbell Royalty



Partners LP









2024







Net Production - Mboe/d (6:1)

22.5 - 25.5 Oil Production - % of Net Production

32 % - 36 % Natural Gas Production - % of Net Production

48 % - 52 % Natural Gas Liquids Production - % of Net Production

14 % - 18 %









Unit Costs ($/boe)







Marketing and other deductions

$1.60 - $2.40 Depreciation and depletion expense

$10.00 - $14.00 G&A







Cash G&A

$2.50 - $2.70 Non-Cash G&A

$1.40 - $1.80 Production and ad valorem taxes - % of Oil, Natural Gas and NGL Revenues 7.0 % - 9.0 %









Payout Ratio (1)



75 %











(1) The Company intends to pay out 75% of its projected cash available for distribution in quarterly distributions and utilize 25% of projected cash available for distribution to pay down a portion of the outstanding borrowings under its secured revolving credit facility each quarter.





Conference Call

Kimbell Royalty Partners will host a conference call and webcast today at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss fourth quarter 2023 results. To access the call live by phone, dial 201-389-0869 and ask for the Kimbell Royalty Partners call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. A telephonic replay will be available through February 28, 2024 by dialing 201-612-7415 and using the conference ID 13735463#. A webcast of the call will also be available live and for later replay on Kimbell's website at http://kimbellrp.investorroom.com under the Events and Presentations tab.

Presentation

On February 21, 2024, Kimbell posted an updated investor presentation on its website. The presentation may be found at http://kimbellrp.investorroom.com under the Events and Presentations tab. Information on Kimbell's website does not constitute a portion of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

- Financial statements follow -

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited, in thousands)







December 31,

2023 Assets:



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,993 Oil, natural gas and NGL receivables

59,020 Derivative assets

11,428 Accounts receivable and other current assets

1,699 Total current assets

103,140 Property and equipment, net

590 Oil and natural gas properties



Oil and natural gas properties (full cost method)

2,048,690 Less: accumulated depreciation, depletion and impairment

(827,034) Total oil and natural gas properties, net

1,221,656 Right-of-use assets, net

2,189 Derivative assets

2,888 Loan origination costs, net

7,326 Total assets $ 1,337,789 Liabilities and unitholders' equity:



Current liabilities



Accounts payable $ 6,595 Other current liabilities

6,173 Derivative liabilities

209 Total current liabilities

12,977 Operating lease liabilities, excluding current portion

1,888 Derivative liabilities

60 Long-term debt

294,200 Other liabilities

197 Total liabilities

309,322 Commitments and contingencies



Mezzanine equity:



Series A preferred units

314,424 Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP unitholders' equity:



Common units

670,531 Class B units

1,042 Total Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP unitholders' equity

671,573 Non-controlling interest in OpCo

42,470 Total unitholders' equity

714,043 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and unitholders' equity $ 1,337,789

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited, in thousands, except per-unit data and unit counts)













Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 Revenue









Oil, natural gas and NGL revenues $ 83,949

$ 64,421 Lease bonus and other income

573



1,034 Gain on commodity derivative instruments, net

14,674



3,216 Total revenues

99,196



68,671 Costs and expenses









Production and ad valorem taxes

5,658



2,697 Depreciation and depletion expense

36,196



16,726 Impairment of oil and natural gas properties

18,220



- Marketing and other deductions

3,387



2,744 General and administrative expense

9,116



7,190 Consolidated variable interest entities related:









General and administrative expense

-



447 Total costs and expenses

72,577



29,804 Operating income

26,619



38,867 Other income (expense)









Equity loss in affiliate

-



(989) Interest expense

(7,465)



(3,950) Consolidated variable interest entities related:









Interest earned on marketable securities in trust account

-



2,208 Net income before income taxes

19,154



36,136 Income tax expense

1,326



888 Net income

17,828



35,248 Distribution and accretion on Series A preferred units

(5,269)



- Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

(2,765)



(6,847) Distributions on Class B units

(21)



(8) Net income attributable to common units of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP $ 9,773

$ 28,393











Basic $ 0.14

$ 0.48 Diluted $ 0.14

$ 0.48 Weighted average number of common units outstanding









Basic

71,900,028



59,484,641 Diluted

115,412,176



69,913,842

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited, in thousands, except per-unit data and unit counts)













Year Ended

Year Ended

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 Revenue









Oil, natural gas and NGL revenues $ 267,585

$ 281,964 Lease bonus and other income

5,595



3,074 Gain (loss) on commodity derivative instruments, net

20,889



(36,979) Total revenues

294,069



248,059 Costs and expenses









Production and ad valorem taxes

20,326



16,239 Depreciation and depletion expense

96,477



50,086 Impairment of oil and natural gas properties

18,220



- Marketing and other deductions

12,565



13,383 General and administrative expense

35,678



29,129 Consolidated variable interest entities related:









General and administrative expense

928



2,304 Total costs and expenses

184,194



111,141 Operating income

109,875



136,918 Other income (expense)









Equity income in affiliate

-



2,669 Interest expense

(25,951)



(13,818) Loss on extinguishment of debt

(480)



- Other (expense) income

(181)



4,043 Consolidated variable interest entities related:









Interest earned on marketable securities in trust account

3,509



3,721 Net income before income taxes

86,772



133,533 Income tax expense

3,766



2,739 Net income

83,006



130,794 Distribution and accretion on Series A preferred units

(6,310)



- Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

(16,465)



(18,823) Distributions on Class B units

(89)



(42) Net income attributable to common units of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP $ 60,142

$ 111,929











Basic $ 0.93

$ 1.75 Diluted $ 0.91

$ 1.72 Weighted average number of common units outstanding









Basic

66,595,273



54,112,595 Diluted

93,057,731



65,837,017

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP

Supplemental Schedules





NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Adjusted EBITDA, Cash G&A and Cash G&A per Boe are used as supplemental non-GAAP financial measures by management and external users of Kimbell's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Kimbell believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful because it allows us to more effectively evaluate Kimbell's operating performance and compare the results of Kimbell's operations period to period without regard to its financing methods or capital structure. In addition, management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate cash flow available to pay distributions to Kimbell's unitholders. Kimbell defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), net of depreciation and depletion expense, interest expense, income taxes, impairment of oil and natural gas properties, non-cash unit based compensation, unrealized gains and losses on derivative instruments, cash distribution from affiliate, equity income (loss) in affiliate, gains and losses on sales of assets and operational impacts of variable interest entities, which include general and administrative expense and interest income. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of net income (loss) or net cash provided by operating activities as determined by GAAP. Kimbell excludes the items listed above from net income (loss) in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within Kimbell's industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's cost of capital and tax structure, as well as historic costs of depreciable assets, none of which are components of Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income, oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids revenues, net cash provided by operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. Kimbell's computations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Kimbell expects that cash available for distribution for each quarter will generally equal its Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter, less cash needed for debt service and other contractual obligations, tax obligations, and fixed charges and reserves for future operating or capital needs that the Board of Directors may determine is appropriate.

Kimbell believes Cash G&A and Cash G&A per Boe are useful metrics because they isolate cash costs within overall G&A expense and measure cash costs relative to overall production, which is a widely utilized metric to evaluate operational performance within the energy sector. Cash G&A is defined as general and administrative expenses less unit-based compensation expense. Cash G&A per Boe is defined as Cash G&A divided by total production for a period. Cash G&A should not be considered an alternative to G&A expense presented in accordance with GAAP. Kimbell's computations of Cash G&A and Cash G&A per Boe may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP

Supplemental Schedules

(Unaudited, in thousands)















Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities









to Adjusted EBITDA and cash available for distribution









Net cash provided by operating activities $ 59,309

$ 38,631 Interest expense

7,465



3,950 Income tax expense

1,326



888 Impairment of oil and natural gas properties

(18,220)



- Amortization of right-of-use assets

(85)



(82) Amortization of loan origination costs

(529)



(491) Equity loss in affiliate

-



(989) Unit-based compensation

(3,326)



(2,982) Gain on derivative instruments, net of settlements

15,368



13,029 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Oil, natural gas and NGL revenues receivable

(2,300)



606 Accounts receivable and other current assets

(1,156)



967 Accounts payable

505



(336) Other current liabilities

4,368



1,509 Operating lease liabilities

90



84 Consolidated variable interest entities related:









Interest earned on marketable securities in Trust Account

-



2,208 Other assets and liabilities

-



(180) Consolidated EBITDA $ 62,815

$ 56,812 Add:









Impairment of oil and natural gas properties

18,220



- Unit-based compensation

3,326



2,982 Gain on derivative instruments, net of settlements

(15,368)



(13,029) Cash distribution from affiliate

-



171 Equity loss in affiliate

-



989 Consolidated variable interest entities related:









Interest earned on marketable securities in Trust Account

-



(2,208) General and administrative expense

-



447 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 68,993

$ 46,164 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interest

(15,188)



(8,967) Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP $ 53,805

$ 37,197











Adjustments to reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to cash available









for distribution









Less:









Cash interest expense

5,308



2,558 Cash distributions on Series A preferred units

3,802



- Cash income tax expense

2,281



15 Distributions on Class B units

21



8 Cash available for distribution on common units $ 42,393

$ 34,616

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP Supplemental Schedules (Unaudited, in thousands, except for per-unit data and unit counts)







Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023





Net income $ 17,828 Depreciation and depletion expense

36,196 Interest expense

7,465 Income tax expense

1,326 Consolidated EBITDA $ 62,815 Impairment of oil and natural gas properties

18,220 Unit-based compensation

3,326 Gain on derivative instruments, net of settlements

(15,368) Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 68,993 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interest

(15,188) Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP $ 53,805





Adjustments to reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to cash available



for distribution



Less:



Cash interest expense

5,308 Cash distributions on Series A preferred units

3,802 Cash income tax expense

2,281 Distributions on Class B units

21 Cash available for distribution on common units $ 42,393





Common units outstanding on December 31, 2023

73,851,458





Common units outstanding on March 13, 2024 Record Date

74,938,960





Cash available for distribution per common unit outstanding $ 0.57





Fourth quarter 2023 distribution declared (1) $ 0.43











(1) The difference between the declared distribution and the cash available for distribution is primarily attributable to Kimbell allocating 25% of cash available for distribution to pay outstanding borrowings under its secured revolving credit facility.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP Supplemental Schedules (Unaudited, in thousands, except for per-unit data and unit counts)







Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022





Net income $ 35,248 Depreciation and depletion expense

16,726 Interest expense

3,950 Income tax expense

888 Consolidated EBITDA $ 56,812 Unit-based compensation

2,982 Gain on derivative instruments, net of settlements

(13,029) Cash distribution from affiliate

171 Equity loss in affiliate

989 Consolidated variable interest entities related:



Interest earned on marketable securities in Trust Account

(2,208) General and administrative expense

447 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 46,164 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interest

(8,967) Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP $ 37,197





Adjustments to reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to cash available



for distribution



Less:



Cash interest expense

2,558 Cash income tax expense

15 Distributions on Class B units

8 Cash available for distribution on common units $ 34,616





Common units outstanding on December 31, 2022

64,231,833





Common units outstanding on March 9, 2023 Record Date

65,229,995





Cash available for distribution per common unit outstanding $ 0.53





Fourth quarter 2022 distribution declared (1) $ 0.48











(1) The difference between the declared distribution and the cash available for distribution is primarily attributable to Kimbell allocating 25% of cash available for distribution to pay outstanding borrowings under its secured revolving credit facility. Additionally, Kimbell utilized cash flows received from the Q4 2022 Acquired Production after the effective date of October 1, 2022, but prior to the closing date of December 15, 2022, to pay outstanding borrowings under its credit facility and to distribute the additional cash flows to common unitholders. Revenues, production and other financial and operating results from the Q4 2022 acquisition are reflected in Kimbell's condensed consolidated financial statements from December 15, 2022 onward.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP

Supplemental Schedules

(Unaudited, in thousands)









Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023





Net income $ 17,828 Depreciation and depletion expense

36,196 Interest expense

7,465 Income tax expense

1,326 Consolidated EBITDA $ 62,815 Impairment of oil and natural gas properties

18,220 Unit-based compensation

3,326 Gain on derivative instruments, net of settlements

(15,368) Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 68,993





Q1 2023 - Q3 2023 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (1)

209,221 Trailing Twelve Month Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 278,214





Long-term debt (as of 12/31/23)

294,200 Cash and cash equivalents (as of 12/31/23) (2)

(25,000) Net debt (as of 12/31/23) $ 269,200





Net Debt to Trailing Twelve Month Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

1.0x











(1) Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA for each of the quarters ended March 31, 2023, June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2023 was previously reported in a news release relating to the applicable quarter, and the reconciliation of net income to consolidated Adjusted EBITDA for each quarter is included in the applicable news release. This also includes the trailing twelve months pro forma results from the Q2 2023 acquisition that closed in May 2023 and the Q3 2023 acquisition that closed in September 2023 in accordance with Kimbell's secured revolving credit facility. (2) In accordance with Kimbell's secured revolving credit facility, the maximum deduction of cash and cash equivalents to be included in the net debt calculation for compliance purposes is $25 million.

SOURCE Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP