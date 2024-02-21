Biotricity, Inc.: Biotricity Strengthens its Foundation for Growth, Achieves Lower Cost of Sales, Expanding Margins of 73% and Increased Device Sales, for Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024

Topline growth with better quality revenue mix

Increase in subscription revenue (fixed) vs usage based revenue (variable), reducing seasonality impact with more predictable revenue

Improved margins

Lower costs with improved selling expense

Stronger path to breakeven

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2024 / Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY) ("Biotricity" or the "Company"), a Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) company operating in the remote cardiac monitor sector of consumer healthcare, today announced its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 year and (unaudited) ended December 31, 2023.

Dr. Waqaas Al-Siddiq, Biotricity Founder & CEO, said, "This quarter was marked by record margins, lowered costs and increasing revenues, supporting our path towards positive cashflow. The major theme for us was on long-term building- which meant reshaping our sales force to focus on efficiencies, longer sales cycles, larger accounts and independent hospitals and Group Purchasing Organizations- the necessary steps towards establishing recurring technology subscriptions and long-term growth.

We continue to leverage our data intelligently, pushing the boundaries of operational automation and efficiency, and in January of 2024, we announced the development of our Cardiac AI Cloud Platform. This platform is being designed for predictive monitoring, helping physicians and users in detecting potential issues before they arise. This supports our objective for early interventions, which decreases the likelihood of readmissions, and contributes to lowering healthcare costs. Biotricity's product portfolio is already recognized as one of the most extensive remote cardiac monitoring collections worldwide, and this further reinforces our commitment to advanced healthcare solutions.

Our gross margins continue to trend upward, and we have successfully managed expenses, all while penetrating the market and securing market leadership in cardiac remote patient monitoring devices and solutions."

Q3-FY24 Financial Highlights

Revenue increased 21% to $2.97 million compared with $2.46 million in Q3 FY23

Gross margin was 73% for the three months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to 57% in the corresponding prior year quarter, as a result of expansion in recurring technology fee revenue base, efficiencies gained in using proprietary AI in operational automation, and improvement in monitoring cost structure.

Net loss decreased 36% YOY to $3.0 million, or $0.34 per share, from a net loss of $4.7 million, or $0.55 per share, in Q3-FY23

Operating Highlights for Q3-FY24

Q3-FY24 recurring (TaaS) Technology Fees rose a robust 23% YOY to $2.78 million, representing over 14 times Device Sales revenue

Company maintained its track record of strong customer retention that is supported by the quality of customer and cardiologist-friendly support services that emphasize accuracy of diagnostics and ease-of-use.

Developed a range of state-of-the-art products to service a total addressable market of $35 billion.

Expansion of geographic footprint to 35 states, with thousands of cardiologists over hundreds of centers.

Continued trend to reach positive cash flow by growing subscription-based revenues, improving margins, and leveraging automation and experience to increase efficiencies of SG&A.

Full details of the Company's financial results will be filed with the SEC on Form 10-Q and available by visiting www.sec.gov.

Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call

Management will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the fiscal 2024 third quarter and provide a business update. Additional details are available under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website: https://www.biotricity.com/investors/

Event: Biotricity Third Quarter FY 2024 Financial Results and Business Update Call

Date: Wednesday, February 21st

Time: 4:30pm ET (1:30pm PT)

Toll Free: 877-497-9071

International: +1 201-689-8727

Webcast URL: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=W6rURVEu

Investors can begin accessing the webcast 15 minutes before the call, where an operator will register your name and organization. The call will be in listen-only mode.

A replay of the call will be available approximately 3 hours after the live call via the Investors section of the Biotricity website at https://www.biotricity.com/investors/.

Toll Free Replay Number: 877-660-6853

International: 201-612-7415

Replay Access ID: 13744622

Expiration: March 6, 2024, 11:59 PM ET

About Biotricity Inc.

Biotricity is reforming the healthcare market by bridging the gap in remote monitoring and chronic care management. Doctors and patients trust Biotricity's unparalleled standard for preventive & personal care, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for chronic conditions. The Company develops comprehensive remote health monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer markets. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com.

