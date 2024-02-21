SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG), the fintech holding company for Progressive Leasing, Vive Financial, Four Technologies, and Build, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, and the initiation of a quarterly cash dividend for shareholders, as well as a $500 million share repurchase authorization.

" We were pleased to finish 2023 with financial results that matched or exceeded our outlook, as strong customer behavior and conversion rates during the holiday period drove a year-over-year increase in quarterly GMV, due in part to marketing and other initiatives we put in place with our retail partners," said PROG Holdings President and CEO Steve Michaels. " Our portfolio remains healthy, and we continue to effectively manage its performance while maintaining cost discipline in the face of challenging retail conditions, enabling us to deliver strong results for both the fourth quarter and the full year. Our focus remains on our three-pillared strategy to grow, enhance, and expand, while our active management of our portfolio and SG&A spend allows us to invest in key growth initiatives, positioning us for future success."

" Additionally, our Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Company common stock in the first quarter of 2024 alongside a new $500 million share repurchase authorization," Michaels continued. " We believe our cash-efficient model will allow us to reinvest in the business while pursuing a balanced capital return strategy for our shareholders."

Consolidated Results

Consolidated revenues for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $577.4 million, a decrease of 5.7% from the same period in 2022, driven by a lower gross leased asset balance entering the quarter.

Consolidated net earnings for the quarter were $18.6 million, compared with $36.1 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter decreased 18.1% to $61.0 million, or 10.6% of revenues, compared with $74.4 million, or 12.2% of revenues for the same period in 2022. The year-over-year decline in adjusted EBITDA was driven primarily by a decline in revenue and deleveraging of SG&A, partially offset by customer payment performance.

Diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $0.41, compared with $0.73 in the year ago period. On a non-GAAP basis, diluted earnings per share were $0.72 in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with $0.84 for the same period in 2022. The Company's weighted average shares outstanding assuming dilution in the fourth quarter was 8.3% lower year-over-year.

Progressive Leasing Results

Progressive Leasing's fourth quarter GMV increased 1.2% year over year to $547.6 million, primarily driven by better-than-expected customer demand for leasable items during the holidays. The provision for lease merchandise write-offs for the quarter was 7.0%, within the Company's 6%-8% targeted annual range.

Capital Returns

PROG Holdings ended the fourth quarter of 2023 with cash of $155.4 million and gross debt of $600 million. The Company repurchased $31.3 million of its stock in the quarter at an average price of $28.35 per share. PROG Holdings' Board has authorized a total of $500 million of share repurchases under the Company's existing share repurchase program, as well as a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of the Company's common stock, payable on March 28, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 14, 2024. While the Company expects to continue paying a quarterly cash dividend going forward, the future payment of dividends will be at the sole discretion of our Board of Directors and will depend on many factors, including our earnings, financial condition, and other considerations that our Board of Directors deems relevant.

2024 Outlook

PROG Holdings is issuing full year and Q1 2024 outlook for revenues, consolidated net earnings, segment earnings before taxes, adjusted EBITDA, diluted GAAP EPS, and diluted non-GAAP EPS. This outlook assumes a difficult operating environment with continued soft demand for consumer durable goods, no material changes in the Company's decisioning posture, an effective tax rate for non-GAAP EPS of approximately 29%, no material increases in the unemployment rate for our consumer, and no impact from additional share repurchases.

Full Year 2024 Outlook (In thousands, except per share amounts) Low High PROG Holdings - Total Revenues $ 2,235,000 $ 2,335,000 PROG Holdings - Net Earnings 89,500 105,000 PROG Holdings - Adjusted EBITDA 230,000 250,000 PROG Holdings - Diluted EPS 2.00 2.34 PROG Holdings - Diluted Non-GAAP EPS 2.70 3.00 Progressive Leasing - Total Revenues 2,160,000 2,240,000 Progressive Leasing - Earnings Before Taxes 147,000 164,000 Progressive Leasing - Adjusted EBITDA 241,000 256,000 Vive - Total Revenues 55,000 65,000 Vive - Earnings Before Taxes 1,500 3,000 Vive - Adjusted EBITDA 3,000 5,000 Other - Total Revenues 20,000 30,000 Other - Loss Before Taxes (20,000 ) (18,000 ) Other - Adjusted EBITDA (14,000 ) (11,000 )

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Outlook (In thousands, except per share amounts) Low High PROG Holdings - Total Revenues $ 620,000 $ 640,000 PROG Holdings - Net Earnings 14,500 19,500 PROG Holdings - Adjusted EBITDA 62,000 68,000 PROG Holdings - Diluted EPS 0.34 0.44 PROG Holdings - Diluted Non-GAAP EPS 0.80 0.85

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements in this news release regarding our business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "continue", "allow", "believe", "payable", "expects", "outlook", "will", "assumes" and similar forward-looking terminology. These risks and uncertainties include factors such as (i) continued volatility and challenges in the macro environment and, in particular, the unfavorable effects on our business of significant inflation, elevated interest rates, and fears of a recession, and the impact of those headwinds on: (a) consumer confidence and customer demand for the merchandise that our POS partners sell, in particular consumer durables; (b) our customers' disposable income and their ability to make the lease and loan payments they owe the Company; (c) the availability of consumer credit; and (d) our overall financial performance and outlook; (ii) our businesses being subject to extensive laws and regulations, including laws and regulations unique to the industries in which our businesses operate, that may subject them to government investigations and significant monetary penalties and compliance-related burdens, as well as an increased focus by federal, state and local regulators on the industries within which our businesses operate, including with respect to consumer protection, customer privacy, third party and employee fraud and information security; (iii) deteriorating macroeconomic conditions resulting in the algorithms and other proprietary decisioning tools used in approving Progressive Leasing and Vive customers for leases and loans no longer being indicative of their ability to perform, which may limit the ability of those businesses to avoid lease and loan charge-offs or may result in their reserves being insufficient to cover actual losses; (iv) the impact of the cybersecurity incident experienced by Progressive Leasing in September 2023 and expenses incurred in connection with responding to the matter, including the litigation filed in response to that incident, or any regulatory proceedings that may result from the incident; (v) a large percentage of the Company's revenues being concentrated with several of Progressive Leasing's key POS partners; (vi) the risks that Progressive Leasing will be unable to attract new POS partners or retain and grow its business with its existing POS partners; (vii) Vive's and Four's business models differing significantly from Progressive Leasing's, which creates specific and unique risks for each of the Vive and Four businesses, including Vive's reliance on a limited number of bank partners to issue its credit products and each of Vive's and Four's exposure to the unique regulatory risks associated with the laws and regulations that apply to each of their businesses; (viii) our ability to continue to protect confidential, proprietary, or sensitive information, including the personal and confidential information of our customers, which may be adversely affected by cyber-attacks, employee or other internal misconduct, computer viruses, electronic break-ins or "hacking", or similar disruptions, any one of which could have a material adverse impact on our results of operations, financial condition, and prospects; (ix) our cost reduction initiatives may not be adequate or may have unintended consequences that could be disruptive to our businesses, including with respect to our global workforce strategy; (x) the risk that our capital allocation strategy, including our current stock repurchase and dividend programs, as well as any future debt repurchase program, will not be effective at enhancing shareholder value and may have an adverse impact on our cash reserves; (xi) the loss of the services of our key executives or our inability to attract and retain key talent, particularly with respect to our information technology function, may have a material adverse impact on our operations; (xii) increased competition from traditional and virtual lease-to-own competitors and also from competitors of our Vive segment; (xiii) the transactions offered by our Progressive Leasing, Vive and/or Four businesses may be negatively characterized by government officials, consumer advocacy groups or the media; (xiv) real or perceived software or system errors, failures, bugs, defects or outages, including those that may be caused by third-party vendors, may adversely affect Progressive Leasing, Vive or Four; and (xv) the other risks and uncertainties discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on February 21, 2024. Statements in this press release that are "forward-looking" include without limitation statements about: (i) the benefits expected from our stock repurchase program and from our payment of a quarterly cash dividend, and our expectations regarding paying such a dividend going forward; (ii) the health of our lease portfolio and our ability to effectively manage that portfolio performance and SG&A spending; (iii) our ability to invest in our business, including in our key growth initiatives; (iv) our expectations regarding our cash efficiency and our capital return strategy; and (v) our outlook for the first quarter and full year 2024. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

PROG Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Earnings (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 REVENUES: Lease Revenues and Fees $ 557,484 $ 592,942 $ 2,333,588 $ 2,523,785 Interest and Fees on Loans Receivable 19,917 19,155 74,676 74,041 577,401 612,097 2,408,264 2,597,826 COSTS AND EXPENSES: Depreciation of Lease Merchandise 374,146 399,017 1,576,303 1,757,730 Provision for Lease Merchandise Write-offs 38,955 38,271 155,250 193,926 Operating Expenses 128,932 112,377 451,084 450,374 Impairment of Goodwill - - - 10,151 542,033 549,665 2,182,637 2,412,181 OPERATING PROFIT 35,368 62,432 225,627 185,645 Interest Expense, Net (6,857 ) (8,701 ) (29,406 ) (37,401 ) EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE 28,511 53,731 196,221 148,244 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 9,936 17,646 57,383 49,535 NET EARNINGS $ 18,575 $ 36,085 $ 138,838 $ 98,709 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic $ 0.42 $ 0.74 $ 3.02 $ 1.90 Assuming Dilution $ 0.41 $ 0.73 $ 2.98 $ 1.90 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 44,337 49,029 46,034 51,921 Assuming Dilution 45,075 49,170 46,550 52,075

PROG Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share data) December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS: Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 155,416 $ 131,880 Accounts Receivable (net of allowances of $64,180 in 2023 and $69,264 in 2022) 67,879 64,521 Lease Merchandise (net of accumulated depreciation and allowances of $423,466 in 2023 and $467,355 in 2022) 633,427 648,043 Loans Receivable (net of allowances and unamortized fees of $50,022 in 2023 and $53,635 in 2022) 126,823 130,966 Property and Equipment, Net 24,104 23,852 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets 9,271 11,875 Goodwill 296,061 296,061 Other Intangibles, Net 91,664 114,411 Income Tax Receivable 32,918 18,864 Deferred Income Tax Assets 2,981 2,955 Prepaid Expenses and Other Assets 50,711 48,481 Total Assets $ 1,491,255 $ 1,491,909 LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses $ 151,259 $ 135,025 Deferred Income Tax Liabilities 104,838 137,261 Customer Deposits and Advance Payments 35,713 37,074 Operating Lease Liabilities 15,849 21,122 Debt 592,265 590,966 Total Liabilities 899,924 921,448 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common Stock, Par Value $0.50 Per Share: Authorized: 225,000,000 Shares at December 31, 2023 and 2022; Shares Issued: 82,078,654 at December 31, 2023 and 2022 41,039 41,039 Additional Paid-in Capital 352,421 338,814 Retained Earnings 1,293,073 1,154,235 1,686,533 1,534,088 Less: Treasury Shares at Cost Common Stock: 38,404,527 Shares at December 31, 2023 and 34,044,102 at December 31, 2022 (1,095,202 ) (963,627 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 591,331 570,461 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 1,491,255 $ 1,491,909

PROG Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net Earnings $ 138,838 $ 98,709 Adjustments to Reconcile Net Earnings to Cash Provided by Operating Activities: Depreciation of Lease Merchandise 1,576,303 1,757,730 Other Depreciation and Amortization 32,032 33,851 Provisions for Accounts Receivable and Loan Losses 345,383 417,496 Stock-Based Compensation 24,920 17,521 Deferred Income Taxes (32,449 ) (9,199 ) Impairment of Goodwill - 10,151 Non-Cash Lease Expense (2,669 ) (1,674 ) Other Changes, Net (5,992 ) (7,164 ) Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities: Additions to Lease Merchandise (1,721,117 ) (1,889,207 ) Book Value of Lease Merchandise Sold or Disposed 159,430 197,489 Accounts Receivable (307,984 ) (374,515 ) Prepaid Expenses and Other Assets (2,110 ) 68 Income Tax Receivable and Payable (14,188 ) (6,007 ) Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets and Liabilities - 2,999 Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses 15,200 2,227 Customer Deposits and Advance Payments (1,361 ) (7,996 ) Cash Provided by Operating Activities 204,236 242,479 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Investments in Loans Receivable (214,686 ) (203,600 ) Proceeds from Loans Receivable 185,056 159,707 Outflows on Purchases of Property and Equipment (9,616 ) (9,674 ) Proceeds from Property and Equipment 48 27 Proceeds from Acquisitions of Businesses 365 6 Cash Used in Investing Activities (38,833 ) (53,534 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of Treasury Stock (139,573 ) (223,598 ) Tender Offer Shares Repurchased and Retired - (274 ) Issuance of Stock Under Stock Option and Employee Purchase Plans 1,357 1,150 Shares Withheld for Tax Payments (3,622 ) (2,902 ) Debt Issuance Costs (29 ) (1,600 ) Cash Used in Financing Activities (141,867 ) (227,224 ) Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents 23,536 (38,279 ) Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year 131,880 170,159 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Year $ 155,416 $ 131,880 Net Cash Paid During the Year: Interest $ 36,991 $ 35,712 Income Taxes $ 100,433 $ 62,172

PROG Holdings, Inc. Quarterly Revenues by Segment (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Progressive Leasing Vive Other Consolidated Total Lease Revenues and Fees $ 557,484 $ - $ - $ 557,484 Interest and Fees on Loans Receivable - 17,025 2,892 19,917 Total Revenues $ 557,484 $ 17,025 $ 2,892 $ 577,401

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Progressive Leasing Vive Other Consolidated Total Lease Revenues and Fees $ 592,942 $ - $ - $ 592,942 Interest and Fees on Loans Receivable - 17,886 1,269 19,155 Total Revenues $ 592,942 $ 17,886 $ 1,269 $ 612,097

PROG Holdings, Inc. Annual Revenues by Segment (In thousands) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 Progressive Leasing Vive Other Consolidated Total Lease Revenues and Fees $ 2,333,588 $ - $ - $ 2,333,588 Interest and Fees on Loans Receivable - 68,912 5,764 74,676 Total Revenues $ 2,333,588 $ 68,912 $ 5,764 $ 2,408,264

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 Progressive Leasing Vive Other Consolidated Total Lease Revenues and Fees $ 2,523,785 $ - $ - $ 2,523,785 Interest and Fees on Loans Receivable - 70,911 3,130 74,041 Total Revenues $ 2,523,785 $ 70,911 $ 3,130 $ 2,597,826

PROG Holdings, Inc. Gross Merchandise Volume by Quarter (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Progressive Leasing $ 547,575 $ 540,913 Vive 31,918 40,417 Other 53,260 26,192 Total GMV $ 632,753 $ 607,522

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information:

Non-GAAP net earnings, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, and adjusted EBITDA are supplemental measures of our performance that are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share for the full year 2024 and first quarter 2024 outlook exclude intangible amortization expense, restructuring expenses, and accrued interest on an uncertain tax position related to Progressive Leasing's $175 million settlement with the FTC in 2020. Non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 exclude intangible amortization expense, restructuring expenses, costs related to the cybersecurity incident, regulatory insurance recoveries, and accrued interest on an uncertain tax position related to Progressive Leasing's $175 million settlement with the FTC in 2020. Non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, exclude intangible amortization expense, restructuring expenses, impairment of goodwill and accrued interest on an uncertain tax position related to Progressive Leasing's $175 million settlement with the FTC in 2020. The amount for the after-tax non-GAAP adjustment, which is tax effected using our statutory tax rate, can be found in the reconciliation of net earnings and earnings per share assuming dilution to non-GAAP net earnings and earnings per share assuming dilution table in this press release.

The Adjusted EBITDA figures presented in this press release are calculated as the Company's earnings before interest expense, net, depreciation on property and equipment, amortization of intangible assets and income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2024 and first quarter 2024 outlook exclude stock-based compensation expense and restructuring expenses. Adjusted EBITDA for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, exclude stock-based compensation expense, restructuring expenses, costs related to the cybersecurity incident and regulatory insurance recoveries. Adjusted EBITDA for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, exclude stock-based compensation expense, restructuring expenses and impairment of goodwill. The amounts for these pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments can be found in the segment EBITDA tables in this press release.

Management believes that non-GAAP net earnings, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, and adjusted EBITDA provide relevant and useful information, and are widely used by analysts, investors and competitors in our industry as well as by our management in assessing both consolidated and business unit performance.

Non-GAAP net earnings, non-GAAP diluted earnings, and adjusted EBITDA provide management and investors with an understanding of the results from the primary operations of our business by excluding the effects of certain items that generally arose from larger, one-time transactions that are not reflective of the ordinary earnings activity of our operations or transactions that have variability and volatility of the amount. We believe the exclusion of stock-based compensation expense provides for a better comparison of our operating results with our peer companies as the calculations of stock-based compensation vary from period to period and company to company due to different valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. This measure may be useful to an investor in evaluating the underlying operating performance of our business.

Adjusted EBITDA also provides management and investors with an understanding of one aspect of earnings before the impact of investing and financing charges and income taxes. These measures may be useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because the measures:

Are widely used by investors to measure a company's operating performance without regard to items excluded from the calculation of such measure, which can vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods, book value of assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired, among other factors.

Are used by rating agencies, lenders and other parties to evaluate our creditworthiness.

Are used by our management for various purposes, including as a measure of performance of our operating entities and as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting.

Non-GAAP financial measures, however, should not be used as a substitute for, or considered superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as the Company's GAAP basis net earnings and diluted earnings per share and the GAAP revenues and earnings before income taxes of the Company's segments, which are also presented in the press release. Further, we caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definitions of non-GAAP net earnings, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, and adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies, because not all companies and analysts calculate these measures in the same manner.

PROG Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Earnings and Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution to Non-GAAP Net Earnings and Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Mar 31, Jun 30, Sept 30, Dec 31, Dec 31, 2023 Net Earnings $ 48,033 $ 37,218 $ 35,012 $ 18,575 $ 138,838 Add: Intangible Amortization Expense 5,724 5,723 5,650 5,651 22,748 Add: Restructuring Expense 757 963 238 10,575 12,533 Add: Costs Related to the Cybersecurity Incident - - 1,805 1,028 2,833 Less: Regulatory Insurance Recoveries (525 ) - - - (525 ) Less: Tax Impact of Adjustments(1) (1,549 ) (1,738 ) (2,000 ) (4,486 ) (9,773 ) Add: Accrued Interest on FTC Settlement Uncertain Tax Position 970 970 971 1,078 3,989 Non-GAAP Net Earnings $ 53,410 $ 43,136 $ 41,676 $ 32,421 $ 170,643 Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution $ 1.00 $ 0.79 $ 0.76 $ 0.41 $ 2.98 Add: Intangible Amortization Expense 0.12 0.12 0.12 0.13 0.49 Add: Restructuring Expense 0.02 0.02 0.01 0.23 0.27 Add: Costs Related to the Cybersecurity Incident - - 0.04 0.02 0.06 Less: Regulatory Insurance Recoveries (0.01 ) - - - (0.01 ) Less: Tax Impact of Adjustments(1) (0.03 ) (0.04 ) (0.04 ) (0.10 ) (0.21 ) Add: Accrued Interest on FTC Settlement Uncertain Tax Position 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.09 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution(2) $ 1.11 $ 0.92 $ 0.90 $ 0.72 $ 3.67 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution 48,139 46,896 46,133 45,075 46,550

(1) Adjustments are tax-effected using an assumed statutory tax rate of 26%. (2) In some cases, the sum of individual EPS amounts may not equal total non-GAAP EPS calculations due to rounding.

PROG Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Earnings and Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution to Non-GAAP Net Earnings and Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Mar 31, Jun 30, Sept 30, Dec 31, Dec 31, 2022 Net Earnings $ 27,135 $ 19,484 $ 16,005 $ 36,085 $ 98,709 Add: Intangible Amortization Expense 5,724 5,723 5,724 5,723 22,894 Add: Restructuring Expense - 4,328 4,673 - 9,001 Add: Impairment of Goodwill - - 10,151 - 10,151 Less: Tax Impact of Adjustments(1) (1,488 ) (2,613 ) (2,703 ) (1,488 ) (8,292 ) Add: Accrued Interest on FTC Settlement Uncertain Tax Position 539 647 755 972 2,913 Non-GAAP Net Earnings $ 31,910 $ 27,569 $ 34,605 $ 41,292 $ 135,376 Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution $ 0.49 $ 0.37 $ 0.32 $ 0.73 $ 1.90 Add: Intangible Amortization Expense 0.10 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.44 Add: Restructuring Expense - 0.08 0.09 - 0.17 Add: Impairment of Goodwill - - 0.20 - 0.19 Less: Tax Impact of Adjustments(1) (0.03 ) (0.05 ) (0.05 ) (0.03 ) (0.16 ) Add: Accrued Interest on FTC Settlement Uncertain Tax Position 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.06 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution(2) $ 0.57 $ 0.52 $ 0.68 $ 0.84 $ 2.60 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution 55,706 52,961 50,547 49,170 52,075

(1) Adjustments are tax-effected using an assumed statutory tax rate of 26%. (2) In some cases, the sum of individual EPS amounts may not equal total non-GAAP EPS calculations due to rounding.

PROG Holdings, Inc. Non-GAAP Financial Information Quarterly Segment EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Progressive Leasing Vive Other Consolidated Total Net Earnings $ 18,575 Income Tax Expense(1) 9,936 Earnings (Loss) Before Income Tax Expense $ 35,857 $ 59 $ (7,405 ) 28,511 Interest Expense, Net 6,915 24 (82 ) 6,857 Depreciation 1,941 211 353 2,505 Amortization 5,422 - 229 5,651 EBITDA 50,135 294 (6,905 ) 43,524 Stock-Based Compensation 4,024 306 1,509 5,839 Restructuring Expense 10,575 - - 10,575 Costs Related to the Cybersecurity Incident 1,028 - - 1,028 Adjusted EBITDA $ 65,762 $ 600 $ (5,396 ) $ 60,966

(1) Taxes are calculated on a consolidated basis and are not identifiable by Company segment.

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Progressive Leasing Vive Other Consolidated Total Net Earnings $ 36,085 Income Tax Expense(1) 17,646 Earnings (Loss) Before Income Tax Expense $ 61,187 $ 41 $ (7,497 ) 53,731 Interest Expense, Net 8,590 111 - 8,701 Depreciation 2,283 199 200 2,682 Amortization 5,420 - 303 5,723 EBITDA 77,480 351 (6,994 ) 70,837 Stock-Based Compensation 2,925 100 566 3,591 Adjusted EBITDA $ 80,405 $ 451 $ (6,428 ) $ 74,428

(1) Taxes are calculated on a consolidated basis and are not identifiable by Company segment.

PROG Holdings, Inc. Non-GAAP Financial Information Twelve Month Segment EBITDA (In thousands) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 Progressive Leasing Vive Other Consolidated Total Net Earnings $ 138,838 Income Tax Expense(1) 57,383 Earnings (Loss) Before Income Tax Expense $ 216,271 $ 4,545 $ (24,595 ) 196,221 Interest Expense, Net 28,978 593 (165 ) 29,406 Depreciation 7,482 745 1,058 9,285 Amortization 21,684 - 1,064 22,748 EBITDA 274,415 5,883 (22,638 ) 257,660 Stock-Based Compensation 17,327 1,190 6,403 24,920 Restructuring Expense 12,533 - - 12,533 Regulatory Insurance Recoveries (525 ) - - (525 ) Costs Related to the Cybersecurity Incident 2,833 - - 2,833 Adjusted EBITDA $ 306,583 $ 7,073 $ (16,235 ) $ 297,421

(1) Taxes are calculated on a consolidated basis and are not identifiable by Company segment.

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 Progressive Leasing Vive Other Consolidated Total Net Earnings $ 98,709 Income Tax Expense(1) 49,535 Earnings (Loss) Before Income Tax Expense $ 174,143 $ 9,195 $ (35,094 ) 148,244 Interest Expense, Net 37,003 398 - 37,401 Depreciation 9,691 795 471 10,957 Amortization 21,683 - 1,211 22,894 EBITDA 242,520 10,388 (33,412 ) 219,496 Stock-Based Compensation 12,633 391 4,497 17,521 Restructuring Expense 8,343 658 - 9,001 Impairment of Goodwill - - 10,151 10,151 Adjusted EBITDA $ 263,496 $ 11,437 $ (18,764 ) $ 256,169

(1) Taxes are calculated on a consolidated basis and are not identifiable by Company segment.

PROG Holdings, Inc. Non-GAAP Financial Information Reconciliation of Full Year 2024 Outlook for Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands) Fiscal Year 2024 Ranges Progressive Leasing Vive Other Consolidated Total Estimated Net Earnings $89,500 - $105,000 Income Tax Expense(1) 39,000 - 44,000 Projected Earnings (Loss) Before Income Tax Expense $147,000 - $164,000 $1,500 - $3,000 $(20,000) - $(18,000) 128,500 - 149,000 Interest Expense, Net 31,000 - 29,000 - - 31,000 - 29,000 Depreciation 8,000 500 2,000 10,500 Amortization 17,000 - 1,000 18,000 Projected EBITDA 203,000 - 218,000 2,000 - 3,500 (17,000) - (15,000) 188,000 - 206,500 Stock-Based Compensation 18,000 - 20,000 1,000 - 1,500 3,000 - 4,000 22,000 - 25,500 Restructuring Expense 20,000 - 18,000 - - 20,000 - 18,000 Projected Adjusted EBITDA $241,000 - $256,000 $3,000 - $5,000 $(14,000) - $(11,000) $230,000 - $250,000

(1) Taxes are calculated on a consolidated basis and are not identifiable by Company segment.

PROG Holdings, Inc. Non-GAAP Financial Information Reconciliation of the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Outlook for Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Outlook Consolidated Total Estimated Net Earnings $14,500 - $19,500 Income Tax Expense(1) 6,000 - 8,000 Projected Earnings Before Income Tax Expense 20,500 - 27,500 Interest Expense, Net 8,000 - 7,500 Depreciation 2,500 Amortization 6,000 Projected EBITDA 37,000 - 43,500 Stock-Based Compensation 5,000 - 6,500 Restructuring Expense 20,000 - 18,000 Projected Adjusted EBITDA $62,000 - $68,000

(1) Taxes are calculated on a consolidated basis and are not identifiable by Company segment.

PROG Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of Full Year 2024 Outlook for Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution to Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution Full Year 2024 Low High Projected Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution $ 2.00 $ 2.34 Add: Projected Intangible Amortization Expense 0.40 0.40 Add: Projected Interest on FTC Settlement Uncertain Tax Position 0.07 0.07 Add: Projected Restructuring Expense 0.44 0.40 Subtract: Tax Effect on Non-GAAP Adjustments(1) (0.22 ) (0.21 ) Projected Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution(2) $ 2.70 $ 3.00

(1) Adjustments are tax-effected using an assumed statutory tax rate of 26%. (2) In some cases, the sum of individual EPS amounts may not equal total non-GAAP EPS calculations due to rounding.

PROG Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Outlook for Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution to Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 Low High Projected Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution $ 0.34 $ 0.44 Add: Projected Intangible Amortization Expense 0.13 0.13 Add: Projected Interest on FTC Settlement Uncertain Tax Position 0.02 0.02 Add: Projected Restructuring Expense 0.45 0.40 Subtract: Tax Effect on Non-GAAP Adjustments(1) (0.15 ) (0.14 ) Projected Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution(2) $ 0.80 $ 0.85

(1) Adjustments are tax-effected using an assumed statutory tax rate of 26%. (2) In some cases, the sum of individual EPS amounts may not equal total non-GAAP EPS calculations due to rounding.

