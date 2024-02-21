BUFFALO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROCK), a leading manufacturer and provider of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech and infrastructure markets, today reported its financial results for the three-and twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023.

"Fourth quarter results reflected a strong finish to a very good year for Gibraltar. We delivered 5% revenue growth, 50 basis points of adjusted operating margin expansion and adjusted EPS growth of 18%. For 2023, we outperformed what we set out to achieve at the beginning of the year, improving our quality of earnings and operating execution, generating $218 million of operating cash flow. As a result, with solid end market fundamentals, improving business conditions in Renewables and Agtech markets and our more efficient operating engine, we expect a strong 2024," stated Chairman and CEO Bill Bosway.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Consolidated Results

Three Months Ended December 31, $Millions, except EPS GAAP Adjusted 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Net Sales $328.8 $313.9 4.7% $328.8 $312.9 5.1% Net Income $19.4 $3.3 NMF $26.0 $22.4 16.1% Diluted EPS $0.63 $0.11 NMF $0.85 $0.72 18.1%

Net sales increased 5.1% with all segments contributing to growth and order backlog increasing more than 10% versus last year.

GAAP earnings increased to $19.4 million, or $0.63 per share. Adjusted net income increased 16.1% to $26.0 million, or $0.85 per share, and adjusted EPS increased 18.1%. For the full year, revenue was essentially flat, GAAP and adjusted EPS and free cash flow all increased within the higher outlook included in third quarter 2023 reporting.

Adjusted measures exclude charges for restructuring initiatives, acquisition-related items, senior leadership transition costs and portfolio management actions, as further described in the appended reconciliation of adjusted financial measures.

Fourth Quarter Segment Results

Renewables

Three Months Ended December 31, $Millions GAAP Adjusted 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Net Sales $87.7 $86.1 1.9% $87.7 $86.1 1.9% Operating Income $9.1 $11.2 (18.8)% $11.5 $13.1 (12.2)% Operating Margin 10.3% 13.0% (270) bps 13.1% 15.2% (210) bps

Net sales increased 1.9%, driven by backlog converting to sales as customers continued to work through scheduling challenges related to permitting delays and awaited final tax credit guidance from the Inflation Reduction Act. New bookings continued to be robust, driving backlog up 20.9% versus last year.

Adjusted operating margin decreased 210 basis points versus the prior year as strong execution across the business was offset by warranty cost incurred during the quarter for a project completed in 2022.

Residential

Three Months Ended December 31, $Millions GAAP Adjusted 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Net Sales $179.3 $171.9 4.3% $179.3 $171.9 4.3% Operating Income $27.4 $21.6 26.9% $31.5 $23.0 37.0% Operating Margin 15.3% 12.5% 280 bps 17.5% 13.4% 410 bps

Net sales increased 4.3% with organic sales up 3.1% driven by participation gains and volume, partially offset by pricing adjustments related to commodity deflation.

Adjusted operating margin expanded 410 basis points, driven by improved price/cost alignment versus the prior year's quarter, volume and 80/20 initiatives.

Agtech

Three Months Ended December 31, $Millions GAAP Adjusted 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Net Sales $42.4 $38.5 10.1% $42.4 $37.6 12.8% Operating Income $(4.3) $(2.4) (79.2)% $(1.4) $1.7 NMF Operating Margin (10.1)% (6.3)% (380) bps (3.3)% 4.6% (790) bps

Net sales on an adjusted basis increased 12.8% as the team executed on new orders in backlog.

Included in 2023 operating results is a $3.5 million charge to write down a receivable associated with a distressed cannabis customer. Before the charge, adjusted operating margin was approximately 5%, an increase of 40 basis points driven by volume, customer and product mix, and 80/20 initiatives.

Infrastructure

Three Months Ended December 31, $Millions GAAP Adjusted 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Net Sales $19.4 $17.3 12.1% $19.4 $17.3 12.1% Operating Income $3.6 $2.4 50.0% $3.6 $2.4 50.0% Operating Margin 18.6% 13.7% 490 bps 18.6% 13.7% 490 bps

Net sales and order backlog increased 12.1% and 3.0%, respectively, driven by continued solid end market demand and market participation gains.

Operating margin increased 490 basis points driven by ongoing strong execution, 80/20 productivity, and improving product and customer mix.

Business Outlook

Mr. Bosway concluded, "For 2024, we expect strong performances for all four segments, with Renewables and Agtech returning to top-line growth and Residential and Infrastructure positioned for continued performance. We will continue to work our proven playbook, leveraging our operating engine for scale and driving revenue growth, continued margin expansion and strong cash flow generation."

Gibraltar is providing its guidance for earnings for the full year 2024. Consolidated revenue is expected to range between $1.43 billion and $1.48 billion, compared to $1.37 billion in 2023. GAAP EPS is expected to range between $4.04 and $4.29, compared to $3.59 in 2023, and adjusted EPS is expected to range between $4.57 and $4.82, compared to $4.11 in 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Conference Call Details

Gibraltar will host a conference call today starting at 9:00 a.m. ET to review its results for the fourth quarter of 2023. Interested parties may access the webcast through the Investors section of the Company's website at www.gibraltar1.com, where related presentation materials will also be posted prior to the conference call. The call also may be accessed by dialing (877) 407-3088 or (201) 389-0927. For interested individuals unable to join the live conference call, a webcast replay will be available on the Company's website for one year.

About Gibraltar

Gibraltar is a leading manufacturer and provider of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets. Gibraltar's mission, to make life better for people and the planet, is fueled by advancing the disciplines of engineering, science, and technology. Gibraltar is innovating to reshape critical markets in comfortable living, sustainable power, and productive growing throughout North America. For more please visit www.gibraltar1.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release, other than historical statements, contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based, in whole or in part, on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the Company's business, and management's beliefs about future operations, results, and financial position. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risk factors, uncertainties, and assumptions. Actual events, performance, or results could differ materially from the anticipated events, performance, or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, the availability and pricing of our principal raw materials and component parts, supply chain challenges causing project delays and field operations inefficiencies and disruptions, the loss of any key customers, adverse effects of inflation, our ability to continue to improve operating margins, our ability to translate our backlog into net sales, other general economic conditions and conditions in the particular markets in which we operate, changes in spending due to laws and government incentives, such as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, changes in customer demand and capital spending, competitive factors and pricing pressures, our ability to develop and launch new products in a cost-effective manner, our ability to realize synergies from newly acquired businesses, disruptions to IT systems, the impact of regulation (including the Department of Commerce's solar panel anti-circumvention investigation, the Auxin Solar challenge to the Presidential waiver of tariffs and the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA)), rebates, credits and incentives and variations in government spending and our ability to derive expected benefits from restructuring, productivity initiatives, liquidity enhancing actions, and other cost reduction actions. Before making any investment decisions regarding our company, we strongly advise you to read the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K which can be accessed under the "SEC Filings" link of the "Investor Info" page of our website at www.Gibraltar1.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

Adjusted Financial Measures

To supplement Gibraltar's consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, Gibraltar also presented certain adjusted financial measures in this news release and its quarterly conference call, including adjusted net sales, adjusted operating income and margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share (EPS), free cash flow and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA), each a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted net sales reflects the removal of net sales associated with our Processing business, which has been liquidated. Adjusted net income, operating income and margin exclude special charges consisting of restructuring costs primarily associated with 80/20 simplification or lean initiatives, senior leadership transition costs, acquisition related costs and the operating losses generated by our processing business which has been liquidated. These special charges are excluded since they may not be considered directly related to the Company's ongoing business operations. The aforementioned exclusions along with other adjustments to other income below operating profit are excluded from adjusted EPS. Adjusted EBITDA further excludes interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and stock compensation expense. In evaluating its business, the Company considers and uses these non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures of its operating performance. Free cash flow is operating cash flow less capital expenditures and the related margin is free cash flow divided by net sales. The Company believes that the presentation of adjusted measures and free cash flow provides meaningful supplemental data to investors that are indicative of the Company's core operating results and facilitates comparison of operating results across reporting periods as well as comparison with other companies. Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow are also useful measures of the Company's ability to service debt and adjusted EBITDA is one of the measures used for determining the Company's debt covenant compliance.

Adjustments to the most directly comparable financial measures presented on a GAAP basis are quantified in the reconciliation of adjusted financial measures provided in the supplemental financial schedules that accompany this news release. These adjusted measures should not be viewed as a substitute for the Company's GAAP results and may be different than adjusted measures used by other companies and the Company's presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that the Company's future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures related to full-year 2023 guidance have not been provided due to the unreasonable efforts it would take to provide such reconciliations due to the high variability, complexity and uncertainty with respect to forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations.

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 328,811 $ 313,861 $ 1,377,736 $ 1,389,966 Cost of sales 245,897 244,838 1,015,770 1,071,272 Gross profit 82,914 69,023 361,966 318,694 Selling, general, and administrative expense 54,025 47,651 207,440 188,592 Intangible asset impairment 3,797 - 3,797 - Income from operations 25,092 21,372 150,729 130,102 Interest (income) expense, net (214 ) 1,858 3,002 4,047 Other expense (income) 681 13,768 (1,265 ) 14,565 Income before taxes 24,625 5,746 148,992 111,490 Provision for income taxes 5,191 2,398 38,459 29,084 Net income $ 19,434 $ 3,348 $ 110,533 $ 82,406 Net earnings per share: Basic $ 0.64 $ 0.11 $ 3.61 $ 2.57 Diluted $ 0.63 $ 0.11 $ 3.59 $ 2.56 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 30,523 31,135 30,626 32,096 Diluted 30,724 31,257 30,785 32,192

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 99,426 $ 17,608 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $5,572 and $3,746, respectively 224,550 217,156 Inventories, net 120,503 170,360 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 17,772 18,813 Total current assets 462,251 423,937 Property, plant, and equipment, net 107,603 109,584 Operating lease assets 44,918 26,502 Goodwill 513,383 512,363 Acquired intangibles 125,980 137,526 Other assets 2,316 701 $ 1,256,451 $ 1,210,613 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 92,124 $ 106,582 Accrued expenses 88,719 73,721 Billings in excess of cost 44,735 35,017 Total current liabilities 225,578 215,320 Long-term debt - 88,762 Deferred income taxes 57,103 47,088 Non-current operating lease liabilities 35,989 19,041 Other non-current liabilities 22,783 18,303 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 10,000 shares; none outstanding - - Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 100,000 shares; 34,219 and 34,060 shares issued and outstanding in 2023 and 2022 342 340 Additional paid-in capital 332,621 322,873 Retained earnings 738,511 627,978 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,114 ) (3,432 ) Cost of 3,778 and 3,199 common shares held in treasury in 2023 and 2022 (154,362 ) (125,660 ) Total stockholders' equity 914,998 822,099 $ 1,256,451 $ 1,210,613

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income $ 110,533 $ 82,406 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 27,378 26,167 Intangible asset impairment 3,797 - Stock compensation expense 9,750 8,334 Exit activity costs, non-cash 2,771 16,266 Provision for deferred income taxes 10,800 6,337 Other, net 12,492 1,506 Changes in operating assets and liabilities net of effects from acquisitions: Accounts receivable (15,375 ) 32,754 Inventories 45,908 14,377 Other current assets and other assets 514 2,062 Accounts payable (14,387 ) (76,260 ) Accrued expenses and other non-current liabilities 24,295 (11,258 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 218,476 102,691 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (9,863 ) (51,621 ) Purchases of property, plant, and equipment, net (13,906 ) (20,062 ) Net proceeds from sale of business 8,047 - Net cash used in investing activities (15,722 ) (71,683 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from long-term debt 50,000 204,500 Long-term debt payments (141,000 ) (138,000 ) Payment of debt issuance costs - (2,013 ) Purchase of common stock at market prices (29,329 ) (89,494 ) Net cash used in financing activities (120,329 ) (25,007 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (607 ) (1,242 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 81,818 4,759 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 17,608 12,849 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 99,426 $ 17,608

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 As Reported In GAAP Statements Restructuring Charges Acquisition Related Items Portfolio Management Adjusted Financial Measures Net Sales Renewables $ 87,712 $ - $ - $ - $ 87,712 Residential 179,327 - - - 179,327 Agtech 42,421 - - - 42,421 Infrastructure 19,351 - - - 19,351 Consolidated sales 328,811 - - - 328,811 Income from operations Renewables 9,076 2,075 331 - 11,482 Residential 27,442 4,021 - - 31,463 Agtech (4,277 ) 3,196 - (339 ) (1,420 ) Infrastructure 3,601 - - - 3,601 Segment Income 35,842 9,292 331 (339 ) 45,126 Unallocated corporate expense (10,750 ) 1 8 (7 ) (10,748 ) Consolidated income from operations 25,092 9,293 339 (346 ) 34,378 Interest income (214 ) - - - (214 ) Other expense 681 - - (643 ) 38 Income before income taxes 24,625 9,293 339 297 34,554 Provision for income taxes 5,191 2,354 86 908 8,539 Net income $ 19,434 $ 6,939 $ 253 $ (611 ) $ 26,015 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.63 $ 0.23 $ 0.01 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.85 Operating margin Renewables 10.3 % 2.4 % 0.4 % - % 13.1 % Residential 15.3 % 2.2 % - % - % 17.5 % Agtech (10.1 )% 7.5 % - % (0.8 )% (3.3 )% Infrastructure 18.6 % - % - % - % 18.6 % Segments Margin 10.9 % 2.9 % 0.1 % (0.1 )% 13.7 % Consolidated 7.6 % 2.9 % 0.1 % (0.1 )% 10.5 %

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 As Reported In GAAP Statements Restructuring Charges Acquisition Related Items Portfolio Management Adjusted Financial Measures Net Sales Renewables $ 86,116 $ - $ - $ - $ 86,116 Residential 171,926 - - - 171,926 Agtech 38,543 - - (943 ) 37,600 Infrastructure 17,276 - - - 17,276 Consolidated sales 313,861 - - (943 ) 312,918 Income from operations Renewables 11,182 1,897 51 - 13,130 Residential 21,557 527 951 - 23,035 Agtech (2,436 ) 1,517 - 2,654 1,735 Infrastructure 2,363 - - - 2,363 Segments Income 32,666 3,941 1,002 2,654 40,263 Unallocated corporate expense (11,294 ) 2,306 72 - (8,916 ) Consolidated income from operations 21,372 6,247 1,074 2,654 31,347 Interest expense 1,858 (140 ) - - 1,718 Other expense (income) 13,768 - - (13,990 ) (222 ) Income before income taxes 5,746 6,387 1,074 16,644 29,851 Provision for income taxes 2,398 1,308 265 3,438 7,409 Net income $ 3,348 $ 5,079 $ 809 $ 13,206 $ 22,442 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.16 $ 0.03 $ 0.42 $ 0.72 Operating margin Renewables 13.0 % 2.2 % 0.1 % - % 15.2 % Residential 12.5 % 0.3 % 0.6 % - % 13.4 % Agtech (6.3 )% 3.9 % - % 6.9 % 4.6 % Infrastructure 13.7 % - % - % - % 13.7 % Segments Margin 10.4 % 1.3 % 0.3 % 0.8 % 12.9 % Consolidated 6.8 % 2.0 % 0.3 % 0.8 % 10.0 %

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 As Reported In GAAP Statements Restructuring Charges Acquisition Related Items Portfolio Management Adjusted Financial Measures Net Sales Renewables $ 330,738 $ - $ - $ - $ 330,738 Residential 814,803 - - - 814,803 Agtech 144,967 - - (4,059 ) 140,908 Infrastructure 87,228 - - - 87,228 Consolidated sales 1,377,736 - - (4,059 ) 1,373,677 Income from operations Renewables 30,160 9,394 968 - 40,522 Residential 143,068 4,811 12 - 147,891 Agtech (928 ) 3,918 37 4,119 7,146 Infrastructure 18,529 - - - 18,529 Segment Income 190,829 18,123 1,017 4,119 214,088 Unallocated corporate expense (40,100 ) (51 ) 300 89 (39,762 ) Consolidated income from operations 150,729 18,072 1,317 4,208 174,326 Interest expense 3,002 - - - 3,002 Other (income) expense (1,265 ) - - 1,625 360 Income before income taxes 148,992 18,072 1,317 2,583 170,964 Provision for income taxes 38,459 4,583 334 1,048 44,424 Net income $ 110,533 $ 13,489 $ 983 $ 1,535 $ 126,540 Net income per share - diluted $ 3.59 $ 0.43 $ 0.04 $ 0.05 $ 4.11 Operating margin Renewables 9.1 % 2.8 % 0.3 % - % 12.3 % Residential 17.6 % 0.6 % - % - % 18.2 % Agtech (0.6 )% 2.7 % - % 2.8 % 5.1 % Infrastructure 21.2 % - % - % - % 21.2 % Segments Margin 13.9 % 1.3 % 0.1 % 0.3 % 15.6 % Consolidated 10.9 % 1.3 % 0.1 % 0.3 % 12.7 %

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 As Reported In GAAP Statements Restructuring Charges & Senior Leadership Transition Costs Acquisition Related Items Portfolio Management Adjusted Financial Measures Net Sales Renewables $ 377,567 $ - $ - $ - $ 377,567 Residential 767,248 - - - 767,248 Agtech 168,868 - - (7,840 ) 161,028 Infrastructure 76,283 - - - 76,283 Consolidated sales 1,389,966 - - (7,840 ) 1,382,126 Income from operations Renewables 25,243 4,240 782 - 30,265 Residential 126,458 2,121 1,427 - 130,006 Agtech 2,914 1,837 - 6,769 11,520 Infrastructure 9,003 (63 ) - - 8,940 Segments Income 163,618 8,135 2,209 6,769 180,731 Unallocated corporate expense (33,516 ) 2,837 601 - (30,078 ) Consolidated income from operations 130,102 10,972 2,810 6,769 150,653 Interest expense 4,047 (140 ) - - 3,907 Other expense 14,565 - - (13,890 ) 675 Income before income taxes 111,490 11,112 2,810 20,659 146,071 Provision for income taxes 29,084 2,485 702 4,441 36,712 Net income $ 82,406 $ 8,627 $ 2,108 $ 16,218 $ 109,359 Net income per share - diluted $ 2.56 $ 0.26 $ 0.07 $ 0.51 $ 3.40 Operating margin Renewables 6.7 % 1.1 % 0.2 % - % 8.0 % Residential 16.5 % 0.2 % 0.2 % - % 16.9 % Agtech 1.7 % 1.1 % - % 4.0 % 7.2 % Infrastructure 11.8 % (0.1 )% - % - % 11.7 % Segments Margin 11.8 % 0.6 % 0.2 % 0.5 % 13.1 % Consolidated 9.4 % 0.8 % 0.2 % 0.5 % 10.9 %

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Consolidated Renewables Residential Agtech Infrastructure Net Sales $ 328,811 $ 87,712 $ 179,327 $ 42,421 $ 19,351 Less: Processing Net Sales - - - - - Adjusted Net Sales $ 328,811 $ 87,712 $ 179,327 $ 42,421 $ 19,351 Net Income 19,434 Provision for Income Taxes 5,191 Interest Income (214 ) Other Expense 681 Operating Profit 25,092 9,076 27,442 (4,277 ) 3,601 Adjusted Measures* 9,286 2,406 4,021 2,857 - Adjusted Operating Profit 34,378 11,482 31,463 (1,420 ) 3,601 Adjusted Operating Margin 10.5 % 13.1 % 17.5 % (3.3 )% 18.6 % Adjusted Other Expense 89 - - - - Depreciation & Amortization 6,804 2,109 2,537 940 788 Stock Compensation Expense 2,493 230 498 57 77 Adjusted EBITDA $ 43,586 $ 13,821 $ 34,498 $ (423 ) $ 4,466 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 13.3 % 15.8 % 19.2 % (1.0 )% 23.1 % Cash Flow - Operating Activities 11,820 Purchase of PPE, Net (5,930 ) Free Cash Flow 5,890 Free Cash Flow - % of Adjusted Net Sales 1.8 % *Adjusted Measures details are presented on the corresponding Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Consolidated Renewables Residential Agtech Infrastructure Net Sales $ 313,861 $ 86,116 $ 171,926 $ 38,543 $ 17,276 Less: Processing Net Sales (943 ) - - (943 ) - Adjusted Net Sales $ 312,918 $ 86,116 $ 171,926 $ 37,600 $ 17,276 Net Income 3,348 Provision for Income Taxes 2,398 Interest Expense 1,858 Other Expense 13,768 Operating Profit 21,372 11,182 21,557 (2,436 ) 2,363 Adjusted Measures* 9,975 1,948 1,478 4,171 - Adjusted Operating Profit 31,347 13,130 23,035 1,735 2,363 Adjusted Operating Margin 10.0 % 15.2 % 13.4 % 4.6 % 13.7 % Adjusted Other Income (193 ) - - - - Depreciation & Amortization 6,975 2,123 2,609 1,030 786 Stock Compensation Expense 2,445 195 245 108 41 Less: SLT Related Stock Compensation Expense (838 ) - - - - Adjusted Stock Compensation Expense 1,607 195 245 108 41 Adjusted EBITDA $ 40,122 $ 15,448 $ 25,889 $ 2,873 $ 3,190 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 12.8 % 17.9 % 15.1 % 7.6 % 18.5 % Cash Flow - Operating Activities 64,130 Purchase of PPE, Net (4,358 ) Free Cash Flow 59,772 Free Cash Flow - % of Adjusted Net Sales 19.1 % *Adjusted Measures details are presented on the corresponding Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures (in thousands) (unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 Consolidated Renewables Residential Agtech Infrastructure Net Sales $ 1,377,736 $ 330,738 $ 814,803 $ 144,967 $ 87,228 Less: Processing Net Sales (4,059 ) - - (4,059 ) - Adjusted Net Sales $ 1,373,677 $ 330,738 $ 814,803 $ 140,908 $ 87,228 Net Income 110,533 Provision for Income Taxes 38,459 Interest Expense 3,002 Other Income (1,265 ) Operating Profit 150,729 30,160 143,068 (928 ) 18,529 Adjusted Measures* 23,597 10,362 4,823 8,074 - Adjusted Operating Profit 174,326 40,522 147,891 7,146 18,529 Adjusted Operating Margin 12.7 % 12.3 % 18.2 % 5.1 % 21.2 % Adjusted Other Expense 411 - - - - Depreciation & Amortization 27,378 8,670 10,079 3,790 3,137 Stock Compensation Expense 9,750 881 1,633 197 289 Adjusted EBITDA $ 211,043 $ 50,073 $ 159,603 $ 11,133 $ 21,955 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 15.4 % 15.1 % 19.6 % 7.9 % 25.2 % Cash Flow - Operating Activities 218,476 Purchase of PPE, Net (13,906 ) Free Cash Flow 204,570 Free Cash Flow - % of Adjusted Net Sales 14.9 % *Adjusted Measures details are presented on the corresponding Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures (in thousands) (unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 Consolidated Renewables Residential Agtech Infrastructure Net Sales $ 1,389,966 $ 377,567 $ 767,248 $ 168,868 $ 76,283 Less: Processing Net Sales (7,840 ) - - (7,840 ) - Adjusted Net Sales $ 1,382,126 $ 377,567 $ 767,248 $ 161,028 $ 76,283 Net Income 82,406 Provision for Income Taxes 29,084 Interest Expense 4,047 Other Expense 14,565 Operating Profit 130,102 25,243 126,458 2,914 9,003 Adjusted Measures* 20,551 5,022 3,548 8,606 (63 ) Adjusted Operating Profit 150,653 30,265 130,006 11,520 8,940 Adjusted Operating Margin 10.9 % 8.0 % 16.9 % 7.2 % 11.7 % Adjusted Other Expense 695 - - - - Depreciation & Amortization 26,167 8,467 8,983 4,377 3,150 Less: Processing Business Depreciation & Amortization (332 ) - - (332 ) - Adjusted Depreciation & Amortization 25,835 8,467 8,983 4,045 3,150 Stock Compensation Expense 8,334 939 990 427 170 Less: SLT Related Stock Compensation Expense (683 ) - - - - Adjusted Stock Compensation Expense 7,651 939 990 427 170 Adjusted EBITDA $ 183,444 $ 39,671 $ 139,979 $ 15,992 $ 12,260 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 13.3 % 10.5 % 18.2 % 9.9 % 16.1 % Cash Flow - Operating Activities 102,691 Purchase of PPE, Net (20,062 ) Free Cash Flow 82,629 Free Cash Flow - % of Adjusted Net Sales 6.0 % *Adjusted Measures details are presented on the corresponding Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures

