"Our three-year transformation has generated significant momentum and enabled Alight to deliver strong 2023 results," said Chief Executive Officer Stephan Scholl. "Our 2023 highlights include strong demand for our solutions with BPaaS revenue growth of 34%, gross margin improvement of over 150 basis points and growth of 35% in operating cash flow. We're starting 2024 with a great foundation with record revenue under contract of $3 billion and a steadfast and focused mission to deliver employer and employee outcomes through our Alight Worklife® platform strategy.

As a next step in unlocking the power of our core business, we hired financial advisors who have been conducting a strategic portfolio review. Our overarching goal is to advance our platform and wellbeing strategy, while building a higher margin and recurring revenue business that enables us to accelerate the achievement of our mid-term financial and strategic objectives. In doing so, we believe we can move even faster to deliver value for our clients, colleagues and shareholders."

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights (all comparisons are relative to fourth quarter 2022)

Revenue increased 1.9% over the prior year period to $960 million

Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) revenue grew 29.8% to $222 million, representing 23.1% of total revenue

BPaaS bookings on a total contract value (TCV) basis were $261 million and since the start of 2021, we have delivered BPaaS TCV bookings of over $2.2 billion, ahead of the goal of $1.5 billion by the end of 2023

Gross profit of $369 million and gross profit margin of 38.4%, compared to $342 million and 36.3% in the prior year period, respectively, and adjusted gross profit of $402 million and adjusted gross profit margin of 41.9%, compared to $370 million and 39.3%, in the prior year period, respectively

Net loss of $86 million compared to net loss of $66 million in the prior year period driven by a $136 million increase in non-cash charges

Adjusted EBITDA grew 11.6% over the prior year period to $270 million

New wins or expanded relationships with companies including Siemens, Opel, and Alsa

Full Year 2023 Highlights (all comparisons are relative to full year 2022)

Revenue increased 8.9% over the prior year period to $3,410 million

BPaaS revenue grew 34% to $756 million, representing 22.2% of total revenue compared to 18% last year

BPaaS bookings on a TCV basis of $747 million

Gross profit of $1,140 million and gross profit margin of 33.4% compared to $996 million and 31.8% in the prior year period, respectively, and adjusted gross profit of $1,261 million and adjusted gross profit margin of 37.0% compared to $1,092 million and 34.9%, in the prior year period, respectively

Net loss of $278 million compared to net loss of $72 million in the prior year period driven by a $271 million increase in non-cash charges

Adjusted EBITDA grew 12.1% over the prior year period to $739 million

Cash from operations of $386 million, up $100 million or 35% from the prior year period

Repurchased $40 million of our common stock under existing share repurchase program

Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

Consolidated Results

Revenue grew 1.9% to $960 million, as compared to $942 million in the prior year period. The improvement was driven by a 24.2% increase in Professional Services revenue, and a 0.7% increase in Employer Solutions revenue due to increased project revenue, partially offset by a slight decline in Employer Solutions recurring revenue as a result of the isolated impact related to a client in the Retiree Health business. Recurring revenues were 82.4% of total revenue.

Gross profit was $369 million, or 38.4% of revenue, compared to $342 million, or 36.3% of revenue in the prior year period. The increase in gross profit was primarily driven by revenue growth as noted above and productivity savings, partially offset by additional costs associated with the rise in revenues.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $199 million, compared to $196 million in the prior year period. The increase was primarily driven by the inclusion of expenses from our 2022 acquisition and costs incurred from our previously announced restructuring program.

Interest expense was $31 million as compared to $33 million in the prior year period. The decrease was primarily due to increased hedging activity at favorable market rates, the opportunistic repricing of our 2028 term loan, and higher interest income.

The Company's loss before income tax benefit was $116 million compared to loss before income tax expense of $7 million in the prior year period. The change was primarily due to the non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to our Cloud Services reporting unit, non-operating fair value remeasurements of financial instruments and the tax receivable agreement.

Full Year 2023 Results

Consolidated Results

Revenue grew 8.9% to $3,410 million, as compared to $3,132 million in the prior year period. The improvement was driven by a 9.0% increase in Employer Solutions revenue due to increased net commercial activity, project revenue, and volumes as well as the impact of our 2022 acquisition, and 13.5% growth in Professional Services revenue, largely due to project revenue. Recurring revenues comprised 84.0% of total revenue and grew 8.5% to $2,863 million.

Gross profit was $1,140 million, or 33.4% of revenue, compared to $996 million, or 31.8% of revenue in the prior year period. The increase in gross profit was primarily driven by revenue growth as noted above and productivity savings, partially offset by additional costs associated with the rise in revenues.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $754 million, compared to $671 million in the prior year period. The increase was primarily driven by the inclusion of expenses from our 2022 acquisition and costs incurred from our previously announced restructuring program.

Interest expense was $131 million as compared to $122 million in the prior year period, due to higher market interest rates, partially offset by the opportunistic repricing of our 2028 term loan and interest rate hedges.

The Company's loss before income tax benefit was $282 million compared to loss before income tax expense of $41 million in the prior year period. The change was primarily due to the non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to our Cloud Services reporting unit, non-operating fair value remeasurements of financial instruments and the tax receivable agreement.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Segment Results

Employer Solutions

Employer Solutions revenues grew 0.7% to $842 million, as compared to $836 million in the prior year period, as a result of increased project revenue, partially offset by a slight decline in recurring revenue as a result of the isolated impact related to a client in the Retiree Health business. Recurring revenue declined slightly to $753 million and was impacted by the aforementioned Retiree Health client, while project revenue was up 9.9% to $89 million.

Employer Solutions gross profit was $324 million, as compared to $318 million in the prior year period, up 1.9%, driven by revenue growth and productivity savings, partially offset by costs associated with funding growth of current and future revenues. Employer Solutions adjusted gross profit was $355 million, as compared to $345 million in the prior year period, up 2.9%, primarily due to the factors impacting gross profit above.

Professional Services

Professional Services revenues were up 24.2% to $118 million as compared to $95 million in the prior year period as a result of higher recurring revenue and higher project revenue. Recurring revenue and project revenue rose by $4 million and $19 million, respectively.

Professional Services gross profit was $45 million and adjusted gross profit was $47 million, representing an increase of $21 million and $22 million, respectively, compared to the prior year period.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of December 31, 2023, the Company's cash and cash equivalents balance was $358 million, total debt was $2,794 million and total debt net of cash and cash equivalents was $2,436 million.

The interest rates on the Company's debt are 84% fixed through 2024, and 60% through 2025.

Strategic Portfolio Review

Alight announced that its Board of Directors authorized the hiring of financial advisors who have been conducting a strategic portfolio review. There is no deadline or definitive timetable set for completion of the strategic review process and there can be no assurance that this process will result in the Company pursuing a transaction or any other strategic outcome. Alight does not intend to make any further public comment regarding the strategic portfolio review until it has been completed or the Company determines that a disclosure is required by law or otherwise deemed appropriate.

Business Outlook

We expect BPaaS will continue to be our high-revenue growth category at over 15% and the driver of our overall trajectory as it continues to becomes a larger proportion of Alight. While total annual revenue growth is expected to be 6-8% through the mid-term, we expect 2024 to be slightly lower at 4-6% that ramps throughout the year driven by the timing of our 2023 bookings, our exit from the Hosted business, and our first half compare. As we begin 2024, the business has $3.0 billion revenue under contract, $2.1 billion for 2025, and $1.5 billion for 2026, giving us continued confidence in our mid-term outlook. For full year 2024, we expect:

Revenue of $3.55 billion to $3.61 billion (growth of 4% to 6%).

BPaaS Revenue of over $870 million (growth of 15%+).

Adjusted EBITDA of $800 million to $815 million.

Adjusted diluted EPS of $0.72 to $0.77.

Operating Cash Flow Conversion rate of 55-65%.

Reconciliations of the historical financial measures used in this press release that are not recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") are included below. Because GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis are not accessible, and reconciling information is not available without unreasonable effort, we have not provided reconciliations for forward-looking non-GAAP measures. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31 Year ended December 31, (in millions, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 960 $ 942 $ 3,410 $ 3,132 Cost of services, exclusive of depreciation and amortization 570 583 2,188 2,080 Depreciation and amortization 21 17 82 56 Gross Profit 369 342 1,140 996 Operating Expenses Selling, general and administrative 199 196 754 671 Depreciation and intangible amortization 85 85 339 339 Goodwill impairment 64 - 64 - Total operating expenses 348 281 1,157 1,010 Operating Income (Loss) 21 61 (17 ) (14 ) Other (Income) Expense (Gain) Loss from change in fair value of financial instruments 21 15 10 (38 ) (Gain) Loss from change in fair value of tax receivable agreement 88 22 118 (41 ) Interest expense 31 33 131 122 Other (income) expense, net (3 ) (2 ) 6 (16 ) Total other (income) expense, net 137 68 265 27 Income (Loss) Before Income Tax (116 ) (7 ) (282 ) (41 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (30 ) 59 (4 ) 31 Net Income (Loss) (86 ) (66 ) (278 ) (72 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (3 ) (1 ) (12 ) (10 ) Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Alight, Inc. $ (83 ) $ (65 ) $ (266 ) $ (62 ) Earnings Per Share Basic (net loss) earnings per share $ (0.17 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.54 ) $ (0.14 ) Diluted (net loss) earnings per share $ (0.17 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.54 ) $ (0.14 )

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 (in millions, except par values) Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 358 $ 250 Receivables, net 698 678 Other current assets 319 379 Total Current Assets Before Fiduciary Assets 1,375 1,307 Fiduciary assets 1,401 1,509 Total Current Assets 2,776 2,816 Goodwill 3,627 3,679 Intangible assets, net 3,554 3,872 Fixed assets, net 371 320 Deferred tax assets, net 41 6 Other assets 497 542 Total Assets $ 10,866 $ 11,235 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 444 $ 508 Current portion of long-term debt, net 25 31 Other current liabilities 317 300 Total Current Liabilities Before Fiduciary Liabilities 786 839 Fiduciary liabilities 1,401 1,509 Total Current Liabilities 2,187 2,348 Deferred tax liabilities 32 60 Long-term debt, net 2,769 2,792 Long-term tax receivable agreement 733 568 Financial instruments 109 97 Other liabilities 210 281 Total Liabilities $ 6,040 $ 6,146 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock at $0.0001 par value: 1.0 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding $ - $ - Class A Common Stock: $0.0001 par value, 1,000.0 shares authorized; 510.9 and 478.3 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively - - Class B Common Stock: $0.0001 par value, 20.0 shares authorized; 9.9 and 10.0 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively - - Class V Common Stock: $0.0001 par value, 175.0 shares authorized; 29.0 and 63.5 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively - - Class Z Common Stock: $0.0001 par value, 12.9 shares authorized; 3.4 and 5.6 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively - - Treasury stock, at cost (6.4 and 1.5 shares at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) (52 ) (12 ) Additional paid-in-capital 4,946 4,514 Retained deficit (424 ) (158 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 71 95 Total Alight, Inc. Stockholders' Equity $ 4,541 $ 4,439 Noncontrolling interest 285 650 Total Stockholders' Equity $ 4,826 $ 5,089 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 10,866 $ 11,235

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, (in millions) 2023 2022 Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (278 ) $ (72 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 102 79 Intangible asset amortization 319 316 Noncash lease expense 19 25 Financing fee and premium amortization (2 ) (2 ) Share-based compensation expense 160 181 (Gain) loss from change in fair value of financial instruments 10 (38 ) (Gain) loss from change in fair value of tax receivable agreement 118 (41 ) Release of unrecognized tax provision (1 ) (31 ) Deferred tax expense (benefit) (9 ) 26 Goodwill Impairment 64 - Other 2 1 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business combinations: Accounts receivable (25 ) (136 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (68 ) 72 Other assets and liabilities (25 ) (94 ) Cash provided by operating activities $ 386 $ 286 Investing activities: Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired 1 (87 ) Capital expenditures (160 ) (148 ) Cash used in investing activities $ (159 ) $ (235 ) Financing activities: Net increase (decrease) in fiduciary liabilities (108 ) 229 Borrowings from banks - 104 Financing fees - (3 ) Repayments to banks (25 ) (141 ) Principal payments on finance lease obligations (25 ) (30 ) Payments on tax receivable agreements (7 ) - Tax payment for shares/units withheld in lieu of taxes (16 ) (8 ) Deferred and contingent consideration payments (9 ) (85 ) Repurchase of shares (40 ) (12 ) Other financing activities (1 ) - Cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ (231 ) $ 54 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 4 2 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - 107 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 1,759 1,652 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,759 $ 1,759

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year ended December 31, (in millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Income (Loss) $ (86 ) $ (66 ) $ (278 ) $ (72 ) Interest expense 31 33 131 122 Income tax expense (benefit) (30 ) 59 (4 ) 31 Depreciation 26 23 102 79 Intangible amortization 80 79 319 316 EBITDA 21 128 270 476 Share-based compensation 50 52 160 181 Transaction and integration expenses(1) 13 8 29 19 Restructuring 12 20 85 63 (Gain) Loss from change in fair value of financial instruments 21 15 10 (38 ) (Gain) Loss from change in fair value of tax receivable agreement 88 22 118 (41 ) Other(2) 65 (3 ) 67 (1 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 270 $ 242 $ 739 $ 659 Revenue $ 960 $ 942 $ 3,410 $ 3,132 Adjusted EBITDA Margin(3) 28.1 % 25.7 % 21.7 % 21.0 % Cash provided by (used for) operating activities $ 386 $ 286 Operating Cash Flow Conversion(4) 52.2 % 43.4 % (1) Transaction and integration expenses primarily relate to acquisition and divestiture activities. (2) Other primarily includes a $64 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023 related to the Company's Cloud Services reporting unit. (3) Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. (4) Operating Cash Flow Conversion is defined as cash provided by operating activities divided by Adjusted EBITDA. Operating Cash Flow Conversion is used by management and stakeholders to evaluate our core operating performance.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Alight, Inc. to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in millions, except share and per share amounts) Numerator: Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Alight, Inc. $ (83 ) $ (65 ) $ (266 ) $ (62 ) Conversion of noncontrolling interest (3 ) (1 ) (12 ) (10 ) Intangible amortization 80 79 319 316 Share-based compensation 50 52 160 181 Transaction and integration expenses (1) 13 8 29 19 Restructuring 12 20 85 63 (Gain) Loss from change in fair value of financial instruments 21 15 10 (38 ) (Gain) Loss from change in fair value of tax receivable agreement 88 22 118 (41 ) Other (2) 65 (3 ) 67 (1 ) Tax effect of adjustments(3) (81 ) (17 ) (125 ) (121 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 162 $ 110 $ 385 $ 306 Denominator: Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 497,702,644 461,593,431 489,461,259 458,558,192 Exchange of noncontrolling interest units(4) 35,520,344 71,297,550 44,569,341 74,665,373 Impact of unvested RSUs(5) 10,080,390 7,624,817 10,080,390 7,624,817 Adjusted shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding - diluted(6) 543,303,379 540,515,797 544,110,990 540,848,382 Basic (Net Loss) Earnings Per Share $ (0.17 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.54 ) $ (0.14 ) Diluted (Net Loss) Earnings Per Share $ (0.17 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.54 ) $ (0.14 ) Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share(6)(7) $ 0.30 $ 0.20 $ 0.71 $ 0.57 (1) Transaction and integration expenses primarily relate to acquisition and divestiture activities. (2) Other primarily includes a $64 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023 related to the Company's Cloud Services reporting unit. (3) Income tax effects have been calculated based on the statutory tax rates for both U.S. and foreign jurisdictions based on the Company's mix of income and adjusted for significant changes in fair value measurement. (4) Assumes the full exchange of the units held by noncontrolling interests for shares of Class A Common Stock of Alight, Inc. pursuant to the exchange agreement. (5) Includes non-vested time-based restricted stock units that were determined to be antidilutive for U.S. GAAP diluted earnings per share purposes. (6) Excludes two tranches of contingently issuable seller earnout shares: (i) 7.5 million shares will be issued if the Company's Class A Common Stock's volume-weighted average price ("VWAP") is >$12.50 for any 20 trading days within a consecutive period of 30 trading days; (ii) 7.5 million share will be issued if the Company's Class A Common Stock VWAP is >$15.00 for any 20 trading days within a consecutive period of 30 trading days. Both tranches have a seven-year duration. (7) Excludes 27,411,360 and 32,852,974 performance-based units, which represents the gross number of shares expected to vest based on achievement of performance conditions as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

Reconciliation of Segment Profit to Income (Loss) Before Income Tax (Unaudited) Segment Profit Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (in millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Employer Solutions $ 324 $ 318 $ 1,033 $ 911 Professional Services 45 24 109 86 Other - - (2 ) (1 ) Total Gross Profit 369 342 1,140 996 Selling, general and administrative 199 196 754 671 Depreciation and intangible amortization 85 85 339 339 Goodwill Impairment 64 - 64 - Operating Income (Loss) 21 61 (17 ) (14 ) (Gain) Loss from change in fair value of financial instruments 21 15 10 (38 ) (Gain) Loss from change in fair value of tax receivable agreement 88 22 118 (41 ) Interest expense 31 33 131 122 Other (income) expense, net (3 ) (2 ) 6 (16 ) Income (Loss) Before Income Tax $ (116 ) $ (7 ) $ (282 ) $ (41 )

Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit Reconciliation by Segment (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 ($ in millions) Employer

Solutions Professional

Services Other Total Gross Profit $ 324 $ 45 $ - $ 369 Add: stock-based compensation 11 1 - 12 Add: depreciation and amortization 20 1 - 21 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 355 $ 47 $ - $ 402 Gross Profit Margin 38.5 % 38.1 % 0.0 % 38.4 % Adjusted Gross Profit Margin 42.2 % 39.8 % 0.0 % 41.9 % Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 ($ in millions) Employer

Solutions Professional

Services Other Total Gross Profit $ 318 $ 24 $ - $ 342 Add: stock-based compensation 10 1 - 11 Add: depreciation and amortization 17 - - 17 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 345 $ 25 $ - $ 370 Gross Profit Margin 38.0 % 25.3 % 0.0 % 36.3 % Adjusted Gross Profit Margin 41.3 % 26.3 % 0.0 % 39.3 % Year Ended December 31, 2023 ($ in millions) Employer

Solutions Professional

Services Other Total Gross Profit $ 1,033 $ 109 $ (2 ) $ 1,140 Add: stock-based compensation 35 4 - 39 Add: depreciation and amortization 79 1 2 82 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 1,147 $ 114 $ - $ 1,261 Gross Profit Margin 34.9 % 25.9 % -7.7 % 33.4 % Adjusted Gross Profit Margin 38.7 % 27.1 % 0.0 % 37.0 % Year Ended December 31, 2022 ($ in millions) Employer

Solutions Professional

Services Other Total Gross Profit $ 911 $ 86 $ (1 ) $ 996 Add: stock-based compensation 37 3 - 40 Add: depreciation and amortization 53 1 2 56 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 1,001 $ 90 $ 1 $ 1,092 Gross Profit Margin 33.5 % 23.2 % -2.3 % 31.8 % Adjusted Gross Profit Margin 36.8 % 24.3 % 2.3 % 34.9 %

Other Select Financial Data

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, ($ in millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Segment Revenues Employer Solutions: Recurring $ 753 $ 755 $ 2,695 $ 2,467 Project 89 81 268 251 Total Employer Solutions 842 836 2,963 2,718 Professional Services: Recurring 38 34 142 128 Project 80 61 279 243 Total Professional Services 118 95 421 371 Total Reportable Segments 960 931 3,384 3,089 Other (1) - 11 26 43 Total revenue $ 960 $ 942 $ 3,410 $ 3,132 Segment Gross Profit Employer Solutions $ 324 $ 318 $ 1,033 $ 911 Professional Services 45 24 109 86 Other (1) - - (2 ) (1 ) Total gross profit $ 369 $ 342 $ 1,140 $ 996 Segment Gross Margin Employer Solutions 38.5 % 38.0 % 34.9 % 33.5 % Professional Services 38.1 % 25.3 % 25.9 % 23.2 % Other (1) 0.0 % 0.0 % (7.7 %) (2.3 %) Total gross margin 38.4 % 36.3 % 33.4 % 31.8 % Segment Adjusted Gross Profit Employer Solutions $ 355 $ 345 $ 1,147 $ 1,001 Professional Services 47 25 114 90 Other (1) - - - 1 Total adjusted gross profit $ 402 $ 370 $ 1,261 $ 1,092 Segment Adjusted Gross Margin Percent Employer Solutions 42.2 % 41.3 % 38.7 % 36.8 % Professional Services 39.8 % 26.3 % 27.1 % 24.3 % Other (1) 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 2.3 % Total adjusted gross margin percent 41.9 % 39.3 % 37.0 % 34.9 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 270 $ 242 $ 739 $ 659 Cash provided by operating activities $ 386 $ 286 Other Key Statistics Recurring revenue, Ex. Other $ 791 $ 789 $ 2,837 $ 2,595 BPaaS revenue $ 222 $ 171 $ 756 $ 564 BPaaS revenue as % of total revenue 23.1 % 18.2 % 22.2 % 18.0 % BPaaS bookings(2) $ 261 $ 307 $ 747 $ 871 (1) Other primarily attributable to the former Hosted Segment. (2) BPaaS bookings are reported on a total contract value (TCV) basis.

