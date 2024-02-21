Ciel & Terre and HEXA Renewables have completed a 192.3 MW extension of a 440 MW floating PV array in Taiwan. The extension includes patented technology featuring concrete pillars and an H-beam system as an anchoring design, in order to address near-shore environmental challenges. Ciel & Terre, a France-based floating PV solutions supplier, has teamed up with HEXA Renewables to complete an extension of a floating solar project in Changhua county, Taiwan. The project, which is one of the world's largest near-shore floating PV arrays, has a capacity of around 440 MW. According to figures from Ciel ...

