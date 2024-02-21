- The Company will share new findings from its proprietary diagnostic technology that reinforce potential to enable earlier, more accurate diagnosis and treatment -

Sunbird Bio, a biotechnology company developing proprietary protein- and blood-based technologies to improve diagnosis and treatment of neurological disorders and early-stage cancer, today announced that new data from a study evaluating its APEX diagnostic platform in Alzheimer's disease will be presented at the upcoming AD/PD 2024 International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Disease, taking place March 5-9, 2024 in Lisbon, Portugal.

"We look forward to sharing the latest data from ongoing studies of our APEX platform at this year's AD/PD conference," said John McDonough, executive chair and CEO of Sunbird Bio. "The increasing availability of treatments for Alzheimer's disease has amplified the need for improved diagnostics that will help physicians diagnose and treat patients much earlier. Our latest findings reinforce the potential of our APEX technology to overcome the inaccessibility, invasiveness and lack of reliability associated with today's diagnostic tests."

APEX, Sunbird Bio's lead technology platform, is uniquely capable of detecting very low levels of nanoscale, disease-specific protein states in blood with high accuracy. Data published previously in Nature Communications demonstrated that the APEX platform can accurately detect amyloid beta (Aß) molecules in the blood and thus signal the presence of Alzheimer's disease.

Following are details about the APEX poster presentation at AD/PD 2024:

Title: Blood-Based Measurement of Circulating Prefibrillar Amyloid Biomarker Differentiates PET Verified Brain Amyloid Positivity Status in AD Cohort

Blood-Based Measurement of Circulating Prefibrillar Amyloid Biomarker Differentiates PET Verified Brain Amyloid Positivity Status in AD Cohort Presenter: Mario Morken, Vice President, Head of Business Development

Mario Morken, Vice President, Head of Business Development Theme A: B-Amyloid Diseases A04.G. Imaging, Biomarkers, Diagnostics: Csf, Blood, Body Fluid Biomarkers

B-Amyloid Diseases A04.G. Imaging, Biomarkers, Diagnostics: Csf, Blood, Body Fluid Biomarkers Date and Time: Friday, March 8, 2024, 9:00AM WET Saturday, March 9, 2024, 6:00PM WET

About Sunbird Bio

Sunbird Bio is a biotechnology company developing proprietary protein- and blood-based diagnostic tests that provide unprecedented insights to enable earlier, more accurate diagnosis and treatment of neurological disorders and early-stage cancer. Sunbird's innovative technologies uniquely detect the property and activity of proteins to empower researchers and clinicians with actionable information that is not available or accessible from current tests. Sunbird Bio's unparalleled leadership in protein-based diagnostics positions the company to become a global leader in the field, addressing significant research and clinical gaps, and serving multiple, sizable markets. For more information, please visit sunbirdbio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240221795047/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Laura Morgan

Sam Brown, Inc.

951.333.9110

lauramorgan@sambrown.com