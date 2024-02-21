New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2024) - Heyloa, a holistic and alternative wellness platform, is conducting another transformative retreat for women in Sedona, April 2024. Loa Blasucci, the founder of Heyloa, will lead the three-day retreat, conducting comprehensive yoga and energy medicine exercises.

Loa Blasucci

Sedona provides an idyllic setting for this transformative retreat in the heart of Red Rock Country. Known for its energy vortexes, Sedona is believed to be an environment conducive to self-discovery, meditation, emotional release, and spiritual growth.

Participants will have a chance to immerse themselves in the majesty of sandstone formations, Red Rock cliffs, and scenic hiking trails, while performing alternative wellness exercises at the most serene spots.

"Sometimes you need to stop sawing and sharpen the saw. This immersive experience is designed to do exactly that. It can empower women to rejuvenate their minds, body, and spirit. It can be a journey of self-discovery and renewal against the breathtaking backdrop of Sedona's Red Rock Country," says Loa.

Heyloa retreat will conduct its onsite meetings at The Wilde Resort. However, they can book any other accommodation that suits them best. Limited spaces for this experience are available, and registration is now open. The retreat will be held from 18th April to 20th April, 2024.

About Heyloa:

Heyloa is an online, alternative wellness platform. Founded by Loa Blasucci, a versatile holistic health expert, the platform offers several different courses targeted at improving women's physical and emotional health to alternate methods. Through Loa's diverse range of expertise as a nutritionist, energy medicine practitioner, and personal trainer, Heyloa works to empower women globally, focusing on body healing and anxiety reduction for a more youthful outlook. Central to the platform's courses is the Reverse Aging Masterclass, a combination of traditional wisdom and modern insights.

Contact Information:

Loa Blasucci

Email: christine.heyloa@gmail.com

Website: https://www.heyloa.com/

Event: https://www.heyloa.com/sedona-retreat-for-women

Registration: https://www.heyloa.com/login

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/194592

SOURCE: SMG Media Group