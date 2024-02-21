Emergency Technical Decon Partners With Ten-8 Fire & Safety, Welcoming New ISP Provider in Florida and Georgia Region

EAGAN, MN / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2024 / Emergency Technical Decon (ETD), a state-of-the-art cleaning solution provider tackling the high firefighter occupational cancer rates, today announced Ten-8 Fire & Safety, a leading United States distributor of fire and emergency apparatus and equipment, as a new Independent Service Provider (ISP) utilizing ETD's liquid CO2 technologies.

The announcement, following Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month in January, builds on ETD's mission to exceed industry requirements and guidelines to lower the line-of-duty cancer rates within the fire service.

"The Ten-8 Fire and Safety team shares our core values, making this partnership a perfect fit," says Mike Duyck, President of Emergency Technical Decon, and retired fire chief. "The southeast is home to highly progressive fire departments in search of innovative solutions to keep their firefighters safe. We are proud to partner with Ten-8 to bring the first liquid CO2 ISP to the region."

Ten-8 becomes the second location in the U.S. to offer this technology as fire departments come to learn of the indisputable benefits of liquid CO2 turnout cleaning solutions. ETD's liquid CO2+ machines will be operating in Ten-8's headquarters located in Bradenton, FL in Q3 2024, following a grand opening event in July.

"Ten-8 is excited to bring this new technology to our colleagues in the fire service in Florida and Georgia," says Keith Chapman, President and CEO of Ten-8 Fire & Safety and retired fire chief. "Ten-8 has actively supported the endeavor to bring awareness and solutions to the cancer epidemic, focusing on related charitable sponsorships over the last several years. We are privileged to start an ISP that will positively impact our customers' health and wellness."

For Florida and Georgia departments interested in exploring local, research tested and proven turnout cleaning solutions, reach out to Ten-8 Fire & Safety today at Ten8Fire.com.

About Emergency Technical Decon

Emergency Technical Decon is a full-service National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 1851 verified ISP providing service to fire departments for advanced cleaning, inspection, and repair of firefighter turnout gear utilizing liquid CO2 for complete decontamination. For more information, visit www.etdecon.com

About Ten-8 Fire and Safety

Ten-8 Fire and Safety is a major United States fire and emergency apparatus and equipment distributor. Focused on serving customers in Florida and Georgia, our knowledgeable sales, service, and support staff comprises over 200 employees. For almost 40 years, we have worked hard to improve our business and expand our customer base, continually investing in our personnel and facilities. Operating out of nine service locations, we strive to make our service experience second to none.

