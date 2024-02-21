Luxury Motorcoach Company RedCoach Launches New Atlanta-Orlando Route

To Celebrate the Launch, Passengers Can Use the Promo Code ATLANTA15 to Purchase Tickets for Only $15 to Travel to Atlanta, Gainesville, Orlando and Miami

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2024 / RedCoach, the premier luxury motorcoach company renowned for its top-notch intercity bus transportation services, proudly announces the launch of its latest route connecting Atlanta to Orlando.





RedCoach Luxury Vehicles Offer Travelers a Truly Unique Motorcoach Experience





The new service will operate seven days a week, providing travelers with convenient options for their journeys between the vibrant cities of Orlando and Atlanta. The inaugural route from Orlando to Atlanta will kick off on Feb. 22, followed by reciprocal service from Atlanta to Orlando starting Feb. 23. After the launch week, the company will offer two daily departures from both destinations.

The journey duration is estimated at 7 hours and 30 minutes and it's ideal for families traveling to Disney or business travelers, offering passengers a very productive trip with onboard Wi-Fi and comfortable computer tables. Additionally, the overnight journey allows them to sleep comfortably, saving them money on a hotel night. The buses will arrive at and depart from MARTA Civic Center Station in Downtown Atlanta, offering more access and avoiding the hectic congestion at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

"At RedCoach, we are redefining the concept of public transportation. That's why we are thrilled to expand our network to include the dynamic cities of Orlando and Atlanta, along with Gainesville and Miami," said Florencia Cirigliano, CEO of RedCoach. "Our customers kept requesting we add Atlanta to our destinations, so this new route fulfills a longstanding request from our community, and we are excited to provide top-of-the-line, comfortable service at affordable prices. With this new route, we are saving people the stress of driving and the hassle of congested airports with their TSA lines, baggage claims, and waiting times by offering a relaxing and productive journey for a fraction of the price of airfare or gas."

RedCoach has a track record of excellence, having served passengers in Florida since 2010 and expanded to Texas, now bridging the gap between Florida and Georgia. With a focus on comfort, affordability, and safety, RedCoach aims to elevate the travel experience for all passengers.

"Unlike traditional motor coaches, we offer our passengers extra legroom on reclining, custom-made luxury seats," stated Cirigliano. "We are the only company in the market providing all this ultra-comfortable, first-class-level experience at a low price."

Along with comfort and affordability, safety is paramount at RedCoach. This is why the company maintains vigilant surveillance throughout every mile of the journey, utilizing an advanced eight-camera feed system and cutting-edge GPS tracking technology. People can also track the bus live at redcoachusa.com/bustracker.

To celebrate the launch of the new Atlanta-Orlando route, RedCoach is offering a special promotion. Passengers can use the code ATLANTA15 to purchase tickets for only $15. This offer is valid until 1,000 tickets are sold or until March 1. Once this offer ends, rates from $24.99 will be available online.

For more information about RedCoach and to book tickets, please visit RedCoach's website. Follow RedCoach on social media channels @redcoachusa for the latest updates and promotions.

About RedCoach

RedCoach began operations in Florida in May 2010. Offering express bus transportation between city centers in key cities, RedCoach is committed to providing a comfortable, convenient, and affordable travel experience for all. Equipped with the latest technology, RedCoach luxury vehicles offer travelers a truly unique motorcoach experience, ensuring the utmost safety for passengers. Our coaches feature comfort elements such as reclining armchairs, computer tables, Wi-Fi, electrical outlets, and onboard toilets. Since its inception, RedCoach has transported over 2.5 million passengers throughout Florida, Texas, and Georgia, and continues to expand its routes to connect communities. To find out more about RedCoach, please visit redcoachusa.com.

