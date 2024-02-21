AGS Health Taps Conrad Coopersmith to Lead Coding Automation

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2024 / AGS Health, a leading provider of tech-enabled revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions and a strategic growth partner to healthcare providers across the U.S., announced today the appointment of Conrad Coopersmith to General Manager-Coding Automation. In this role, Coopersmith will focus on the creation and delivery of highly strategic automation solutions and services to meet AGS Health customers' evolving coding needs.

"Conrad's proven ability to optimize team performance and achieve organizational goals and objectives make him a valuable addition to the AGS Health leadership team," said Patrice Wolfe, CEO of AGS Health. "Coding automation is a priority for healthcare organizations that are fighting to regain their post-COVID financial footing amid chronic staffing shortages, heighted scrutiny, and evolving coding and billing regulations. We look forward to the impact Conrad will have on AGS Health's ability to meet our customers' technology needs while exceeding their service expectations."

Coopersmith brings more than 20 years of experience in growing technology-enabled health information management (HIM) and revenue cycle management (RCM) companies by building and coaching high performing teams toward breakthrough performances. Prior to joining AGS Health, Coopersmith was chief growth officer of AccuReg Software, which was acquired by Optum in 2022 and offered the healthcare industry's leading digital patient intake, access, and engagement solution. Previously, he was chief sales officer of Intermedix, where he created an enterprise commercial process for multiple technology-enabled businesses and helped achieve consecutive years of double-digit growth pre- and post-acquisition by R1 RCM. He has also held a variety of leadership and management positions with HTP, RelayHealth, and McKesson Corporation.

"I am thrilled to be joining AGS Health and helping our customers leverage advances in coding automation to enhance productivity, accuracy, and efficiency and optimize the revenue cycle," said Coopersmith. "Coding is integral to a healthcare organization's financial stability and properly deployed and managed automation is quickly emerging as a crucial tool for preventing coding-related revenue leakage and mitigating compliance risk. I'm excited to help AGS Health customers achieve success with our innovative coding automation solutions and services."

Coopersmith is active in the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) and HIMSS. He holds bachelor's degrees in communications and mass communications/media studies from Baker University in Baldwin City, Kansas.

About AGS Health

AGS Health is more than a revenue cycle management company - we're a strategic partner for growth. With expert services complemented by AI-enabled technologies and high-touch support, AGS Health is the premier revenue cycle partner for leading health systems, physician groups, and academic medical centers in the U.S. With expert insight into modern revenue cycle practices, the company pairs cutting-edge technology with college-educated, trained RCM experts to help customers achieve a high-performance revenue cycle to optimize workflows, maintain compliance, and prevent revenue leakage. AGS Health employs nearly 12,000 team members globally and partners with more than 150 customers across a variety of care settings, specialties, and billing systems.

