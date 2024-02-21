SWARM Presents Miami's First Pickleball Social Club: Sip & Pickle, Launching in Wynwood on February 22 in a 75,000+ Square-Foot Open-air Venue!

A Pickleball Club is Opening Up in the Wynwood Marketplace, Get Ready to Play, Sip, Eat & Party!

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2024 / SWARM , Miami's experienced, and event gurus, are proud to introduce " Sip & Pickle ," a groundbreaking 75,000+ square foot open-air venue that combines the exhilaration of Pickleball with the social and vibrant ambiance of Wynwood. Launching Thursday, February 22 at The Wynwood Marketplace .

Pickleball enthusiasts, newcomers and spectators are invited to get in on the action and immerse themselves in Wynwood's world-famous eclectic atmosphere. Sip & Pickle features 5 Pickleball courts, art installations, live music performances, culinary delights, craft cocktails, shopping opportunities and Apres-Pickle fun.

"Sip & Pickle isn't just a social club; it's a vibrant community hub where everyone, from friends and family to seasoned Pickleball pros, can come together to share in the excitement of the game," said Micheal Davidson, VP of Business Development from SWARM.

While reveling in the Pickleball festivities, attendees can explore nearby attractions, such as Back to the Video Store, just a few blocks away. Whether seeking adrenaline-pumping matches or leisurely socializing, "Sip and Pickle" caters to individuals of all ages and skill levels.

This all-encompassing event is designed to provide an unforgettable experience for everyone involved. Attendees can choose from various ticket options, including Court Reservations for up to four people, with prices starting at $40.

The good vibes will continue after everyone's pickleball matches with Après-Pickle, where champagne will be flowing Miami-style, continuing the fun way after the first serve.

"Sip and Pickle" is located at The Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33127. To secure your spot on the court, visit bucketlisters.com/experience/sip-pickle-at-wynwood-marketplace or follow them on Instagram at @sipnpickle .

