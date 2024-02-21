Anzeige
WKN: 855178 | ISIN: US4943681035 | Ticker-Symbol: KMY
Tradegate
21.02.24
16:17 Uhr
110,55 Euro
+0,30
+0,27 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
110,90111,0016:32
110,75111,0516:32
ACCESSWIRE
21.02.2024 | 15:02
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation: Kimberly-Clark's African Ancestry Employee Network Celebrates Black History Month and a Milestone

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2024 / As we celebrate Black History Month, we're also marking a major milestone. Kimberly-Clark's African Ancestry Employee Network (AAEN) is celebrating its 30th anniversary!

The Woodsmen, the founding members of the employee resource group (ERG), established AAEN in 1994. For three decades, AAEN and its 2,000+ global members have been a driving force for diversity, equity and inclusion at Kimberly-Clark. AAEN has a legacy of firsts, including being the first ERG, establishing the first formal mentoring program and creating the first diversity conference for Kimberly-Clark.

We're proud of this incredible milestone and the impact AAEN is making in our workplace and communities. Thank you to AAEN for delivering on our purpose, Better Care for a Better World, and fostering an inclusive environment for all.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Kimberly-Clark and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, Kimberly-Clark is committed to its purpose of Better Care for a Better World. The company's portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, holds No. 1 or No. 2 share position in approximately 80 countries. Kimberly-Clark use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure its business thrives for decades to come.

To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com or follow Kimberly-Clark on Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Kimberly-Clark Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Kimberly-Clark Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/kimberly-clark-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Kimberly-Clark Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.