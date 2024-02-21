Amsterdam, the Netherlands--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2024) - BrightFunded, a Leading Trading Evaluation Firm, is proud to announce the launch of its Proprietary Backend Dashboard Technology. This marks a significant milestone in its pursuit of technological independence and offering unparalleled trading conditions. BrightFunded provides its customers with low spreads and commissions, no swap fees, and excellent execution, thereby reinforcing BrightFunded's commitment to innovation and excellence in customer service.

BrightFunded has significantly impacted the Trading Evaluation Industry by launching its latest In-House Backend Dashboard Technology. In a daring departure from conventional practices, the Dutch company has created its own backend system instead of partnering with external tech providers. This strategic move highlights BrightFunded's commitment to independence and a focus on long-term value rather than short-term gains.

Operational independence is a fundamental pillar of BrightFunded's strategy and vision, with the self-sufficient technology fully aligning with this objective. Before its launch six months ago, the technology underwent rigorous testing by global customers. Having completed the first six exceptionally successful months since going live, this milestone signifies the conclusion of an intensive development phase where in-house expertise and innovation were at the forefront.

Jelle Dijkstra, the CEO of BrightFunded, explained that the decision to develop their Backend Dashboard Technology in-house was deliberate. The aim was establishing BrightFunded as an independent firm within the Trading Evaluation Industry. This technology is not merely a tool but a reflection of the company's values, aspiring to create a premier ecosystem characterized by freedom, control, and minimized risk. It enables customers to enjoy improved trading conditions and enhanced empowerment

BrightFunded is a Trading Evaluation Firm headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, specializing in offering the best trading conditions to its customers. The firm is renowned for its customer-centric approach, providing access to various trading instruments and a commitment to technological innovation. BrightFunded's In-House Backend Dashboard Technology exemplifies its investment in delivering superior trading experiences, reinforcing its position as an industry pioneer.

