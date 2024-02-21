Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2024) - Coho Collective Kitchens Inc. (TSXV: COHO) ("Coho" or the "Company"), a leading player in the culinary industry, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Entegra, a division of Sodexo Global. This groundbreaking partnership emphasizes Entegra's Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) program, leveraging over $36 billion in annual purchasing power. This collaboration is designed to significantly reduce the costs of materials for Coho and its brands.

COO of Coho, Amrit Maharaj expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "Our partnership with Entegra, with a spotlight on their GPO program, is a game-changer for us & our members. We are committed to providing an industry leading customer experience and state-of-the-art facilities but also cost-effective solutions that enable Coho to reduce expenses, increase profitability & scale faster."

"We're proud to count Coho as a client," said Entegra Canada President, Tim Banick. "Our relationship is based on shared values and goals. Entegra will be there as a business growth partner, providing the products, pricing and advisory services that Coho needs to excel now and into the future."

This strategic collaboration emphasizes the tangible benefits of Entegra's GPO program, reinforcing the commitment of Coho and Entegra to providing unparalleled support and resources to Coho's brands. As the partnership unfolds, both organizations are eager to witness the positive impact on reducing costs and enhancing the overall sustainability of the culinary community.

Key Highlights of the Enhanced Partnership:

Cost-Effective Programming: Entegra's GPO program will empower Coho, Purebread & Coho's members to access a vast network of suppliers, leveraging collective buying power to secure competitive pricing on premium ingredients and kitchen essentials. Operational Efficiency: The collaboration focuses on enhancing cost efficiency by streamlining procurement processes, enabling members to optimize their operational budgets without compromising on the quality of ingredients. Sustainable Sourcing: Entegra's commitment to sustainability aligns with Coho's values, ensuring that cost-effective solutions also prioritize environmentally conscious and ethically sourced materials. Financial Empowerment: By tapping into Entegra's procurement expertise, Coho aims to financially empower its own brands and members, fostering an environment where food & beverage businesses can thrive and focus on their creative pursuits.

