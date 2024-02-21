Jersey, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2024) - Visit CleanTech Lithium (AIM: CTL) (OTCQX: CTLHF) at Booth #2610 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 3 to Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

About CleanTech Lithium

Join CEO, Aldo Boitano, and Head of Communications and ESG, Nick Baxter, at PDAC 2024. Booth 2610. CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM: CTL) (FSE: T2N) (OTCQX: CTLHF) is an exploration and development company, advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. CleanTech Lithium's mission is to produce material quantities of battery grade lithium using efficient Direct Lithium Extraction technology, powered by renewable energy. CleanTech Lithium has four lithium projects - Laguna Verde, Francisco Basin, Llamara and Salar de Atacama - located in the lithium triangle, the world's centre for battery grade lithium production. The two major projects: Laguna Verde and Francisco Basin are situated within basins controlled by CleanTech Lithium, which affords significant potential development and operational advantages. Any investors interested in a meeting please contact: Jonathan.Paterson@Harbor-access.com.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 24,000 attendees in person in 2023, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

CleanTech Lithium

Nick Baxter

nbaxter@ctlithium.com

LinkedIn

www.ctlithium.com

SOURCE: Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC)